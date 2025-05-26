Residential complex Four Seasons Life II

Four Seasons Life II — Where Nature Meets Privileged Living 🌊🌿

Four Seasons Life II is a fully completed residential complex offering a lifestyle of comfort and harmony in the promising Boğaz area of Iskele.

Designed with a visionary approach, the project preserves the natural landscape while highlighting the exceptional beauty of the Mediterranean coastline.

---

🌳 A True Green Living Concept

📍 Total land area — 61,000 m²

🏗 Construction area — 20,000 m²

🌿 Landscape & open areas — 53,000 m²

🌱 15,000 m² green space

🌳 Over 20,000 plants and trees

This is a genuine green oasis where architecture blends seamlessly with nature.

---

The project consists of:

🏢 310 residences

🏬 16 commercial units

---

Thoughtfully designed layouts and well-planned infrastructure create a peaceful and comfortable living environment.

🏖 Extensive Social & Leisure Facilities

Four Seasons Life II offers a true resort-style lifestyle:

🏊 Outdoor swimming pool

🏊‍♂️ Indoor swimming pool

🎢 Aqua park

🚴 Walking & cycling paths

🏋️ Gym

🧖 Spa, massage & beauty center

🎾 Tennis court

🏀 Basketball & volleyball courts

🍽 Restaurant

☕ Café

🍹 Bar & roof terrace

🏖 Beach bar

👶 Kids club

The project is fully disabled-friendly:

♿ Special parking & access roads

---

🔹 Additional Highlights

🚲 Bicycle station

🛎 Reception

🔌 EV charging station

🌊 Water sports

💇 Hairdresser

🛡 24/7 security

🚗 Parking

📡 Central satellite system

🌐 Internet

📹 Video intercom

🔋 Generator

🚨 Smoke detectors

---

Four Seasons Life II is ideal for those who value:

✔ Green surroundings

✔ Full resort infrastructure

✔ Security and comfort

✔ Strong investment potential 📈

A balanced Mediterranean lifestyle where sea, nature and modern living come together all year round ☀️🌊