Residential complex Four Seasons Life II

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$217,415
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
46
ID: 33945
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Finished
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Four Seasons Life II — Where Nature Meets Privileged Living 🌊🌿

Four Seasons Life II is a fully completed residential complex offering a lifestyle of comfort and harmony in the promising Boğaz area of Iskele.

Designed with a visionary approach, the project preserves the natural landscape while highlighting the exceptional beauty of the Mediterranean coastline.

🌳 A True Green Living Concept

📍 Total land area — 61,000 m²
🏗 Construction area — 20,000 m²
🌿 Landscape & open areas — 53,000 m²
🌱 15,000 m² green space
🌳 Over 20,000 plants and trees

This is a genuine green oasis where architecture blends seamlessly with nature.

The project consists of:
🏢 310 residences
🏬 16 commercial units

Thoughtfully designed layouts and well-planned infrastructure create a peaceful and comfortable living environment.

🏖 Extensive Social & Leisure Facilities

Four Seasons Life II offers a true resort-style lifestyle:

🏊 Outdoor swimming pool
🏊‍♂️ Indoor swimming pool
🎢 Aqua park
🚴 Walking & cycling paths
🏋️ Gym
🧖 Spa, massage & beauty center
🎾 Tennis court
🏀 Basketball & volleyball courts
🍽 Restaurant
☕ Café
🍹 Bar & roof terrace
🏖 Beach bar
👶 Kids club

The project is fully disabled-friendly:
♿ Special parking & access roads

🔹 Additional Highlights

🚲 Bicycle station
🛎 Reception
🔌 EV charging station
🌊 Water sports
💇 Hairdresser
🛡 24/7 security
🚗 Parking
📡 Central satellite system
🌐 Internet
📹 Video intercom
🔋 Generator
🚨 Smoke detectors

Four Seasons Life II is ideal for those who value:

✔ Green surroundings
✔ Full resort infrastructure
✔ Security and comfort
✔ Strong investment potential 📈

A balanced Mediterranean lifestyle where sea, nature and modern living come together all year round ☀️🌊

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 75.0
Price per m², USD 2,899
Apartment price, USD 217,415

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

