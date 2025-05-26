Residential complex Four Seasons Life II

Four Seasons Life II — Where Nature Meets Privileged Living 🌊🌿
Four Seasons Life II is a fully completed residential complex offering a lifestyle of comfort and harmony in the promising Boğaz area of Iskele.
Designed with a visionary approach, the project preserves the natural landscape while highlighting the exceptional beauty of the Mediterranean coastline.
---
🌳 A True Green Living Concept
📍 Total land area — 61,000 m²
🏗 Construction area — 20,000 m²
🌿 Landscape & open areas — 53,000 m²
🌱 15,000 m² green space
🌳 Over 20,000 plants and trees
This is a genuine green oasis where architecture blends seamlessly with nature.
---
The project consists of:
🏢 310 residences
🏬 16 commercial units
---
Thoughtfully designed layouts and well-planned infrastructure create a peaceful and comfortable living environment.
🏖 Extensive Social & Leisure Facilities
Four Seasons Life II offers a true resort-style lifestyle:
🏊 Outdoor swimming pool
🏊♂️ Indoor swimming pool
🎢 Aqua park
🚴 Walking & cycling paths
🏋️ Gym
🧖 Spa, massage & beauty center
🎾 Tennis court
🏀 Basketball & volleyball courts
🍽 Restaurant
☕ Café
🍹 Bar & roof terrace
🏖 Beach bar
👶 Kids club
The project is fully disabled-friendly:
♿ Special parking & access roads
---
🔹 Additional Highlights
🚲 Bicycle station
🛎 Reception
🔌 EV charging station
🌊 Water sports
💇 Hairdresser
🛡 24/7 security
🚗 Parking
📡 Central satellite system
🌐 Internet
📹 Video intercom
🔋 Generator
🚨 Smoke detectors
---
Four Seasons Life II is ideal for those who value:
✔ Green surroundings
✔ Full resort infrastructure
✔ Security and comfort
✔ Strong investment potential 📈
A balanced Mediterranean lifestyle where sea, nature and modern living come together all year round ☀️🌊