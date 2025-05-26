Residential complex Green & Blue

Green & Blue takes its name from the two defining colors of the Karpaz region: the deep blue of the Mediterranean Sea and the lush green of its untouched natural landscape 🌿. Every residence is thoughtfully positioned to embrace these elements, creating a harmonious balance between nature and modern living.

Location 📍

Green & Blue is a gated residential complex located in the heart of the Yeni Erenkoy nature reserve 🌴⛰️. Surrounded by canyons, palm valleys, olive groves, mountains, and the crystal-clear Mediterranean, the project offers a unique lifestyle immersed in nature.

Golden sandy beaches and the warm sea are just 5 minutes away, while the elevated position of the complex provides breathtaking 180-degree sea views and year-round sunlight — a true 365-day summer lifestyle.

Project Overview 🏗️

• Total land area: 8,724 m²

• Total units: 50 residences

• Property types: 4 different housing options

• A peaceful, low-density development designed for privacy and tranquility

Property Types 🏠✨

Type 1 — Sunset Villas (2+1) 🌇

• Private garden of approx. 400 m² 🌿

• Barbecue area 🍖

• Rooftop terrace with sea and Yeni Erenkoy reserve views 🌊⛰️

• Built-in kitchen with grill on the terrace 🍽️

• Total area: 125 m² + garden

• Prices starting from £216,000 💷

• Delivery: March 30, 2024 – May 30, 2025 (Phase 2) 🔑

Type 2 — Sun Valley Block (1+1 Apartments) 🌞

Ground Floor

• Enclosed area: 50 m²

• Terrace: 30 m² 🌴

First Floor

• Enclosed area: 50 m²

• Enclosed terrace: 10 m²

• Open terrace: 43.5 m² 🌅

Type 3 — Sun Seize Villas (2+1 Townhouses) 🌊

• Semi-detached villas

• Private garden 🌿

• Barbecue area 🍖

• Rooftop terrace 🌅

• Built-in kitchen with grill on the terrace 🍽️

• Views of the sea, pool 🏊‍♂️, and Yeni Erenkoy reserve ⛰️

• Total area: 100 m² + garden

• Prices starting from £216,000 💷

• Delivery: March 30, 2024 – May 30, 2025 (Phase 2) 🔑

Type 4 — Sunrise Block (1+1 Apartments) 🌄

Ground Floor

• Enclosed area: 61 m²

• Green garden: 12.5 – 47 m² 🌿

First Floor

• Enclosed area: 61 – 75 m²

• Barbecue terrace: 61 – 75 m² 🍷

Why Green & Blue 💎

✔ Gated complex in a protected natural area 🌱

✔ Panoramic sea views 🌊

✔ Low-rise, low-density living 🏡

✔ Perfect for permanent residence, holiday living, or investment 📈

✔ A rare opportunity to live where green landscapes meet the blue sea 🌿💙