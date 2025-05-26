Residential complex Green & Blue

Green & Blue takes its name from the two defining colors of the Karpaz region: the deep blue of the Mediterranean Sea and the lush green of its untouched natural landscape 🌿. Every residence is thoughtfully positioned to embrace these elements, creating a harmonious balance between nature and modern living.
Location 📍
Green & Blue is a gated residential complex located in the heart of the Yeni Erenkoy nature reserve 🌴⛰️. Surrounded by canyons, palm valleys, olive groves, mountains, and the crystal-clear Mediterranean, the project offers a unique lifestyle immersed in nature.
Golden sandy beaches and the warm sea are just 5 minutes away, while the elevated position of the complex provides breathtaking 180-degree sea views and year-round sunlight — a true 365-day summer lifestyle.
Project Overview 🏗️
• Total land area: 8,724 m²
• Total units: 50 residences
• Property types: 4 different housing options
• A peaceful, low-density development designed for privacy and tranquility
Property Types 🏠✨
Type 1 — Sunset Villas (2+1) 🌇
• Private garden of approx. 400 m² 🌿
• Barbecue area 🍖
• Rooftop terrace with sea and Yeni Erenkoy reserve views 🌊⛰️
• Built-in kitchen with grill on the terrace 🍽️
• Total area: 125 m² + garden
• Prices starting from £216,000 💷
• Delivery: March 30, 2024 – May 30, 2025 (Phase 2) 🔑
Type 2 — Sun Valley Block (1+1 Apartments) 🌞
Ground Floor
• Enclosed area: 50 m²
• Terrace: 30 m² 🌴
First Floor
• Enclosed area: 50 m²
• Enclosed terrace: 10 m²
• Open terrace: 43.5 m² 🌅
Type 3 — Sun Seize Villas (2+1 Townhouses) 🌊
• Semi-detached villas
• Private garden 🌿
• Barbecue area 🍖
• Rooftop terrace 🌅
• Built-in kitchen with grill on the terrace 🍽️
• Views of the sea, pool 🏊♂️, and Yeni Erenkoy reserve ⛰️
• Total area: 100 m² + garden
• Prices starting from £216,000 💷
• Delivery: March 30, 2024 – May 30, 2025 (Phase 2) 🔑
Type 4 — Sunrise Block (1+1 Apartments) 🌄
Ground Floor
• Enclosed area: 61 m²
• Green garden: 12.5 – 47 m² 🌿
First Floor
• Enclosed area: 61 – 75 m²
• Barbecue terrace: 61 – 75 m² 🍷
Why Green & Blue 💎
✔ Gated complex in a protected natural area 🌱
✔ Panoramic sea views 🌊
✔ Low-rise, low-density living 🏡
✔ Perfect for permanent residence, holiday living, or investment 📈
✔ A rare opportunity to live where green landscapes meet the blue sea 🌿💙