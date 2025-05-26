  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Green & Blue

Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
12
Location

  Country
    Northern Cyprus
  Region
    İskele District
  City
    Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  Village
    Yialousa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Green & Blue takes its name from the two defining colors of the Karpaz region: the deep blue of the Mediterranean Sea and the lush green of its untouched natural landscape 🌿. Every residence is thoughtfully positioned to embrace these elements, creating a harmonious balance between nature and modern living.

Location 📍

Green & Blue is a gated residential complex located in the heart of the Yeni Erenkoy nature reserve 🌴⛰️. Surrounded by canyons, palm valleys, olive groves, mountains, and the crystal-clear Mediterranean, the project offers a unique lifestyle immersed in nature.

Golden sandy beaches and the warm sea are just 5 minutes away, while the elevated position of the complex provides breathtaking 180-degree sea views and year-round sunlight — a true 365-day summer lifestyle.

Project Overview 🏗️

• Total land area: 8,724 m²
• Total units: 50 residences
• Property types: 4 different housing options 
• A peaceful, low-density development designed for privacy and tranquility 

Property Types 🏠✨

Type 1 — Sunset Villas (2+1) 🌇

• Private garden of approx. 400 m² 🌿
• Barbecue area 🍖
• Rooftop terrace with sea and Yeni Erenkoy reserve views 🌊⛰️
• Built-in kitchen with grill on the terrace 🍽️
• Total area: 125 m² + garden
• Prices starting from £216,000 💷
• Delivery: March 30, 2024 – May 30, 2025 (Phase 2) 🔑

Type 2 — Sun Valley Block (1+1 Apartments) 🌞

Ground Floor
• Enclosed area: 50 m²
• Terrace: 30 m² 🌴

First Floor
• Enclosed area: 50 m²
• Enclosed terrace: 10 m²
• Open terrace: 43.5 m² 🌅

Type 3 — Sun Seize Villas (2+1 Townhouses) 🌊

• Semi-detached villas
• Private garden 🌿
• Barbecue area 🍖
• Rooftop terrace 🌅
• Built-in kitchen with grill on the terrace 🍽️
• Views of the sea, pool 🏊‍♂️, and Yeni Erenkoy reserve ⛰️
• Total area: 100 m² + garden
• Prices starting from £216,000 💷
• Delivery: March 30, 2024 – May 30, 2025 (Phase 2) 🔑

Type 4 — Sunrise Block (1+1 Apartments) 🌄

Ground Floor
• Enclosed area: 61 m²
• Green garden: 12.5 – 47 m² 🌿

First Floor
• Enclosed area: 61 – 75 m²
• Barbecue terrace: 61 – 75 m² 🍷

Why Green & Blue 💎

✔ Gated complex in a protected natural area 🌱
✔ Panoramic sea views 🌊
✔ Low-rise, low-density living 🏡
✔ Perfect for permanent residence, holiday living, or investment 📈
✔ A rare opportunity to live where green landscapes meet the blue sea 🌿💙

Location on the map

Yialousa, Northern Cyprus

Agency
Agency
