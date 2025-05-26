  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Riverside Life

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$123,972
VAT
BTC
1.4746250
ETH
77.2914007
USDT
122 569.4229543
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
23
ID: 34009
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Northern Cyprus
  Region
    İskele District
  City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    17

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Elevator

Additionally

  Management company
  House leased
  Online tour
  Granting a residence permit
  Remote transaction

About the complex

Riverside Life | Long Beach, Iskele 🌴

Mediterranean Living Close to the Beach

Riverside Life is a modern residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele, within walking distance of the famous sandy Mediterranean coastline.

The project is conveniently located opposite Caesar Resort, surrounded by restaurants, shops, and everyday amenities.

Riverside Life offers a perfect combination of resort lifestyle, natural surroundings, and modern comfort.

---

🏢 Project Structure

The complex consists of five residential blocks, each offering a unique atmosphere:

🌅 Sunrise Block
Wake up with the first rays of the Mediterranean sun filling your home with energy and light.

🌇 Sunset Block
Enjoy breathtaking Mediterranean sunsets and relaxing evening walks.

🌿 River Park Block
Ideal for nature lovers. Beautiful views of landscaped park areas create a peaceful and relaxing environment.

🏔 Mountain Block
Experience tranquility, sea breeze, and scenic mountain landscapes.

🌊 River Corner Block
A unique location where sea and mountain views combine to create unforgettable panoramas.

---

🌴 Facilities

Residents of Riverside Life enjoy a variety of on-site amenities:

🛒 Market
🛍 Brand shop
🏧 ATM
💄 Beauty salon
🍽 Restaurant
☕ Coffee shop
🧖 SPA

Additionally:

🏊 Swimming pool
👶 Children’s pool
🎠 Kids playground
🌿 Landscaped green areas

---

📍 Location Advantages

🏖 Walking distance to Long Beach
🏝 One of the most popular coastal areas in Northern Cyprus
🍽 Restaurants and entertainment nearby
🏙 Easy access to Famagusta and other key locations

Riverside Life offers a relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle with resort-style comfort and a prime location by the sea. 🌊✨

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 58.0
Price per m², USD 2,172
Apartment price, USD 125,972

