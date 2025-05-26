Residential complex Riverside Life

Riverside Life | Long Beach, Iskele 🌴

Mediterranean Living Close to the Beach

Riverside Life is a modern residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele, within walking distance of the famous sandy Mediterranean coastline.

The project is conveniently located opposite Caesar Resort, surrounded by restaurants, shops, and everyday amenities.

Riverside Life offers a perfect combination of resort lifestyle, natural surroundings, and modern comfort.

---

🏢 Project Structure

The complex consists of five residential blocks, each offering a unique atmosphere:

🌅 Sunrise Block

Wake up with the first rays of the Mediterranean sun filling your home with energy and light.

🌇 Sunset Block

Enjoy breathtaking Mediterranean sunsets and relaxing evening walks.

🌿 River Park Block

Ideal for nature lovers. Beautiful views of landscaped park areas create a peaceful and relaxing environment.

🏔 Mountain Block

Experience tranquility, sea breeze, and scenic mountain landscapes.

🌊 River Corner Block

A unique location where sea and mountain views combine to create unforgettable panoramas.

---

🌴 Facilities

Residents of Riverside Life enjoy a variety of on-site amenities:

🛒 Market

🛍 Brand shop

🏧 ATM

💄 Beauty salon

🍽 Restaurant

☕ Coffee shop

🧖 SPA

Additionally:

🏊 Swimming pool

👶 Children’s pool

🎠 Kids playground

🌿 Landscaped green areas

---

📍 Location Advantages

🏖 Walking distance to Long Beach

🏝 One of the most popular coastal areas in Northern Cyprus

🍽 Restaurants and entertainment nearby

🏙 Easy access to Famagusta and other key locations

Riverside Life offers a relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle with resort-style comfort and a prime location by the sea. 🌊✨