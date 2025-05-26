Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence

Royal Sun Elite Residence is a large residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele.

The development covers 90 acres of land and includes 1,122 properties, offering a wide variety of apartments, penthouses, and townhouse-style homes.

The project successfully combines city convenience with a resort lifestyle, just minutes away from the Mediterranean coast.

---

📍 Location

🏖 5 minutes to Long Beach

🏙 15 minutes to Famagusta

✈ 40 minutes to Ercan Airport

🏛 45 minutes to Nicosia

✈ 55 minutes to Larnaca Airport

The complex is situated on the main road, providing excellent accessibility.

---

🌴 Facilities

Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities:

🏊 swimming pools

🎢 water slides

🎾 tennis courts

🎠 children’s playgrounds

🍽 restaurant

🌿 landscaped green areas

🚴 cycling paths

🚶 walking paths

🛡 24/7 security

The project also includes a commercial area with 24 shops, offering essential services such as:

🏦 bank

💊 pharmacy

☕ cafés and bars

🍔 restaurants and fast food

🚗 rent a car

🧸 toy store

🏋️ fitness center

🛒 supermarket

👗 clothing shops

💍 jewellery stores

👕 dry cleaning

💇 hairdresser

🧖 spa & sauna

💱 exchange office

---

🏡 Property Types

The project features several residential blocks with different layouts.

---

Ruby Homes

2+1 semi-detached triplex townhouses

• 2 bathrooms

• spacious garden

• roof terrace

Closed area: 98 m²

Roof terrace: 31 m²

---

Sapphire Homes

3+1 semi-detached triplex townhouses

Closed area: 126 m²

Roof terrace: 43 m²

---

Jasper Block

• 1+1 apartments — 53 m²

• 1+1 penthouses — 55 m²

---

Turquoise Block

• 2+1 apartments — 77 m²

• 1+1 penthouses — 41 m²

---

Aquamarine Block

• 1+1 apartments — 41–53 m²

• 2+1 apartments — 77 m²

• 1+1 penthouses — 41 m²

---

Jade Block

• studio apartments — 42 m²

• studio penthouses — 42 m²

---

Carnelian Block

• 1+1 apartments — 61–65 m²

• 2+1 penthouses — 78–86 m²

• commercial units

---

Larimar Block

• 2+1 apartments — 74–89 m²

• 3+1 penthouses — 160 m²

• commercial units

---

Garnet Block

• 1+1 apartments — 51–65 m²

• 2+1 apartments — 75 m²

• 2+1 penthouses — 79–91 m²

---

Onyx Block

• 1+1 apartments — 55–60 m²

• 2+1 apartments — 75 m²

• 2+1 penthouses — 82–87 m²

---

Royal Sun Elite Residence offers a vibrant lifestyle community combining residential comfort, resort infrastructure, and strong investment potential on the Mediterranean coast. 🌊✨