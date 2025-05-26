  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence

Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,991
VAT
BTC
1.6294854
ETH
85.4082982
USDT
135 441.2746121
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
49
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 34038
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Royal Sun Elite Residence is a large residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele.

The development covers 90 acres of land and includes 1,122 properties, offering a wide variety of apartments, penthouses, and townhouse-style homes.

The project successfully combines city convenience with a resort lifestyle, just minutes away from the Mediterranean coast.

---

📍 Location

🏖 5 minutes to Long Beach
🏙 15 minutes to Famagusta
✈ 40 minutes to Ercan Airport
🏛 45 minutes to Nicosia
✈ 55 minutes to Larnaca Airport

The complex is situated on the main road, providing excellent accessibility.

---

🌴 Facilities

Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities:

🏊 swimming pools
🎢 water slides
🎾 tennis courts
🎠 children’s playgrounds
🍽 restaurant
🌿 landscaped green areas
🚴 cycling paths
🚶 walking paths
🛡 24/7 security

The project also includes a commercial area with 24 shops, offering essential services such as:

🏦 bank
💊 pharmacy
☕ cafés and bars
🍔 restaurants and fast food
🚗 rent a car
🧸 toy store
🏋️ fitness center
🛒 supermarket
👗 clothing shops
💍 jewellery stores
👕 dry cleaning
💇 hairdresser
🧖 spa & sauna
💱 exchange office

---

🏡 Property Types

The project features several residential blocks with different layouts.

---

Ruby Homes

2+1 semi-detached triplex townhouses

• 2 bathrooms
• spacious garden
• roof terrace

Closed area: 98 m²
Roof terrace: 31 m²

---

Sapphire Homes

3+1 semi-detached triplex townhouses

Closed area: 126 m²
Roof terrace: 43 m²

---

Jasper Block

• 1+1 apartments — 53 m²
• 1+1 penthouses — 55 m²

---

Turquoise Block

• 2+1 apartments — 77 m²
• 1+1 penthouses — 41 m²

---

Aquamarine Block

• 1+1 apartments — 41–53 m²
• 2+1 apartments — 77 m²
• 1+1 penthouses — 41 m²

---

Jade Block

• studio apartments — 42 m²
• studio penthouses — 42 m²

---

Carnelian Block

• 1+1 apartments — 61–65 m²
• 2+1 penthouses — 78–86 m²
• commercial units

---

Larimar Block

• 2+1 apartments — 74–89 m²
• 3+1 penthouses — 160 m²
• commercial units

---

Garnet Block

• 1+1 apartments — 51–65 m²
• 2+1 apartments — 75 m²
• 2+1 penthouses — 79–91 m²

---

Onyx Block

• 1+1 apartments — 55–60 m²
• 2+1 apartments — 75 m²
• 2+1 penthouses — 82–87 m²

---

Royal Sun Elite Residence offers a vibrant lifestyle community combining residential comfort, resort infrastructure, and strong investment potential on the Mediterranean coast. 🌊✨

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 143.0
Price per m², USD 2,032
Apartment price, USD 290,608

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Poseidon
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$468,556
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$411,625
Residential complex Courtyard Platinum
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,378
Residential complex LAventure
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,888
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$76,841
You are viewing
Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,991
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Show all Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,16M
Finishing options Finished
Cozy villas on the coastThe new unique project of NorthernLAND is a charming complex of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast. Each villa offers a magnificent view of the sea, all objects are distinguished by exceptional architecture. This option will appeal to all who ch…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Show all Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,16M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Bellapais Villas - exclusive villas with panoramic sea views 🌊🏔️About the Bellapais region 📍Bellapais is one of the most prestigious and atmospheric suburbs of Kyrenia. This is a quiet and cozy village located on an elevation at the foot of the Kyrenia Mountains, from where truly luxurious p…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Residential quarter High Park Çatalköy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,321
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications