Residential complex Royal Sun Elite Residence

Royal Sun Elite Residence is a large residential complex located in the popular Long Beach area of Iskele.
The development covers 90 acres of land and includes 1,122 properties, offering a wide variety of apartments, penthouses, and townhouse-style homes.
The project successfully combines city convenience with a resort lifestyle, just minutes away from the Mediterranean coast.
---
📍 Location
🏖 5 minutes to Long Beach
🏙 15 minutes to Famagusta
✈ 40 minutes to Ercan Airport
🏛 45 minutes to Nicosia
✈ 55 minutes to Larnaca Airport
The complex is situated on the main road, providing excellent accessibility.
---
🌴 Facilities
Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities:
🏊 swimming pools
🎢 water slides
🎾 tennis courts
🎠 children’s playgrounds
🍽 restaurant
🌿 landscaped green areas
🚴 cycling paths
🚶 walking paths
🛡 24/7 security
The project also includes a commercial area with 24 shops, offering essential services such as:
🏦 bank
💊 pharmacy
☕ cafés and bars
🍔 restaurants and fast food
🚗 rent a car
🧸 toy store
🏋️ fitness center
🛒 supermarket
👗 clothing shops
💍 jewellery stores
👕 dry cleaning
💇 hairdresser
🧖 spa & sauna
💱 exchange office
---
🏡 Property Types
The project features several residential blocks with different layouts.
---
Ruby Homes
2+1 semi-detached triplex townhouses
• 2 bathrooms
• spacious garden
• roof terrace
Closed area: 98 m²
Roof terrace: 31 m²
---
Sapphire Homes
3+1 semi-detached triplex townhouses
Closed area: 126 m²
Roof terrace: 43 m²
---
Jasper Block
• 1+1 apartments — 53 m²
• 1+1 penthouses — 55 m²
---
Turquoise Block
• 2+1 apartments — 77 m²
• 1+1 penthouses — 41 m²
---
Aquamarine Block
• 1+1 apartments — 41–53 m²
• 2+1 apartments — 77 m²
• 1+1 penthouses — 41 m²
---
Jade Block
• studio apartments — 42 m²
• studio penthouses — 42 m²
---
Carnelian Block
• 1+1 apartments — 61–65 m²
• 2+1 penthouses — 78–86 m²
• commercial units
---
Larimar Block
• 2+1 apartments — 74–89 m²
• 3+1 penthouses — 160 m²
• commercial units
---
Garnet Block
• 1+1 apartments — 51–65 m²
• 2+1 apartments — 75 m²
• 2+1 penthouses — 79–91 m²
---
Onyx Block
• 1+1 apartments — 55–60 m²
• 2+1 apartments — 75 m²
• 2+1 penthouses — 82–87 m²
---
Royal Sun Elite Residence offers a vibrant lifestyle community combining residential comfort, resort infrastructure, and strong investment potential on the Mediterranean coast. 🌊✨