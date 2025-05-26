Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.

This project has received prestigious Property NC Awards!

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 147 m2 with sea view in a prestigious residential complex with a 5* hotel and casino, 600 meters from Long Beach - Grand Sapphire Resort.

The apartment is fully furnished and equipped: a modern kitchen with appliances (hob, oven, extractor hood, microwave, kettle, dishwasher), dining area, cozy living room with upholstered furniture and TV, two separate bedrooms with double beds and wardrobes, as well as a stylish bathroom with a shower.

The complex is located in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over three kilometers.



Infrastructure:

5* hotel

Casino

10 swimming pools 7,000 m2

Aqua park

Children's pools

Rooftop pool with a bar

Fitness center

SPA center: jacuzzi, sauna, hamam, massage, etc.

Restaurants, bars and cafes

Shops

Outdoor and indoor cinemas

Night club

Children's club

Beach and beach bar

Tennis court

Volleyball, basketball and mini-football courts

Landscaping of the complex and park areas

Entrances at ground level, convenient for parents with strollers

Security at the entrance, video surveillance

Automatic gates

When purchasing any real estate - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!