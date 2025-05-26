Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.

  1. Realting.com
Furnished 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Grand Sapphire Resort complex.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,111
BTC
3.6054465
ETH
188.9768684
USDT
299 681.2777759
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
22
ID: 27499
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This project has received prestigious Property NC Awards!

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 147 m2 with sea view in a prestigious residential complex with a 5* hotel and casino, 600 meters from Long Beach - Grand Sapphire Resort.

The apartment is fully furnished and equipped: a modern kitchen with appliances (hob, oven, extractor hood, microwave, kettle, dishwasher), dining area, cozy living room with upholstered furniture and TV, two separate bedrooms with double beds and wardrobes, as well as a stylish bathroom with a shower.

The complex is located in one of the most popular areas with a landscaped promenade stretching over three kilometers.

Infrastructure:

  • 5* hotel
  • Casino
  • 10 swimming pools 7,000 m2
  • Aqua park
  • Children's pools
  • Rooftop pool with a bar
  • Fitness center
  • SPA center: jacuzzi, sauna, hamam, massage, etc.
  • Restaurants, bars and cafes
  • Shops
  • Outdoor and indoor cinemas
  • Night club
  
  • Children's club
  • Beach and beach bar
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball, basketball and mini-football courts
  • Landscaping of the complex and park areas
  • Entrances at ground level, convenient for parents with strollers
  • Security at the entrance, video surveillance
  • Automatic gates

When purchasing any real estate - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map



Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment










Realting.com

