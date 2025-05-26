Residential complex Yalusa Homes

Yalusa Homes — Where Nature Meets Tranquility 🌊🌿

Yalusa Homes is an eco-conscious residential project located in Yeni Erenköy (Dipkarpaz) — one of the most untouched and naturally preserved regions of Northern Cyprus.

Here you will discover pristine beaches, outdoor leisure activities, marine and land sports, and the largest modern marina in Northern Cyprus. The only local health center is just 4 minutes away, offering peace of mind alongside peaceful living.

The project is within walking distance to the sea and consists of only 47 exclusive residences with 6 different layout options — all apartments feature sea views.

Inspired by traditional Cypriot architecture, the design incorporates natural stone, wood, and Mediterranean landscaping. Green areas and a central swimming pool are thoughtfully positioned for easy access.

✔ Main living areas facing the sea

✔ Private parking spaces for each home

✔ Two main gated entrances

✔ Mediterranean landscape design

---

Property Types

Andromeda — 2+1 Detached Twin

• Indoor area: 80 sqm

• Rooftop BBQ terrace: 80 sqm

• Semi-open BBQ terrace: 25 sqm

• Garden: 90–135 sqm

• Fireplace, pool, terrace, green area, BBQ, outdoor shower

Total area: up to 275 sqm

Orion — 2+1 Twin Duplex

• Indoor area: 106 sqm

• Balcony: 10 sqm

• Semi-open BBQ terrace: 20 sqm

• Garden: 44 sqm

• Fireplace, pool, terrace, BBQ, outdoor shower

Total area: 150 sqm

Vela — 1+1 Flat Type

• Indoor area:

– Ground floor: 51 sqm

– First floor: 45 sqm

• Semi-open BBQ terrace:

– GF: 15 sqm

– FF: 6 sqm

• Rooftop BBQ terrace: 45 sqm

Total area:

– GF: 66 sqm

– FF: 96 sqm

Ursa Major — 2+1 Flat Type

• Indoor area:

– GF: 83 sqm

– FF: 68 sqm

• Semi-open BBQ terrace:

– GF: 10 sqm

– FF: 7 sqm

• Rooftop BBQ terrace: 68 sqm

Total area:

– GF: 93 sqm

– FF: 143 sqm

---

Yalusa Homes is more than a residence — it is a retreat into nature, privacy, and Mediterranean serenity ✨