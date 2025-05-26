  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Yalusa Homes

Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$230,560
VAT
BTC
2.7424660
ETH
143.7443690
USDT
227 951.1589854
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
22
ID: 33361
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  • Village
    Yialousa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Yalusa Homes — Where Nature Meets Tranquility 🌊🌿

Yalusa Homes is an eco-conscious residential project located in Yeni Erenköy (Dipkarpaz) — one of the most untouched and naturally preserved regions of Northern Cyprus.

Here you will discover pristine beaches, outdoor leisure activities, marine and land sports, and the largest modern marina in Northern Cyprus. The only local health center is just 4 minutes away, offering peace of mind alongside peaceful living.

The project is within walking distance to the sea and consists of only 47 exclusive residences with 6 different layout options — all apartments feature sea views.

Inspired by traditional Cypriot architecture, the design incorporates natural stone, wood, and Mediterranean landscaping. Green areas and a central swimming pool are thoughtfully positioned for easy access.

✔ Main living areas facing the sea
✔ Private parking spaces for each home
✔ Two main gated entrances
✔ Mediterranean landscape design

---

Property Types

Andromeda — 2+1 Detached Twin

• Indoor area: 80 sqm
• Rooftop BBQ terrace: 80 sqm
• Semi-open BBQ terrace: 25 sqm
• Garden: 90–135 sqm
• Fireplace, pool, terrace, green area, BBQ, outdoor shower

Total area: up to 275 sqm

Orion — 2+1 Twin Duplex

• Indoor area: 106 sqm
• Balcony: 10 sqm
• Semi-open BBQ terrace: 20 sqm
• Garden: 44 sqm
• Fireplace, pool, terrace, BBQ, outdoor shower

Total area: 150 sqm

Vela — 1+1 Flat Type

• Indoor area:
 – Ground floor: 51 sqm
 – First floor: 45 sqm
• Semi-open BBQ terrace:
 – GF: 15 sqm
 – FF: 6 sqm
• Rooftop BBQ terrace: 45 sqm

Total area:
 – GF: 66 sqm
 – FF: 96 sqm

Ursa Major — 2+1 Flat Type

• Indoor area:
 – GF: 83 sqm
 – FF: 68 sqm
• Semi-open BBQ terrace:
 – GF: 10 sqm
 – FF: 7 sqm
• Rooftop BBQ terrace: 68 sqm

Total area:
 – GF: 93 sqm
 – FF: 143 sqm

---

Yalusa Homes is more than a residence — it is a retreat into nature, privacy, and Mediterranean serenity ✨

Location on the map

Yialousa, Northern Cyprus

Residential complex Yalusa Homes
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$230,560
VAT
