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Commercial property for a long term rent in Northern Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 345 m² in Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 345 m²
Northern Cyprus
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 5
Сдаётся в аренду кмерческое помещение в смертре Кирении (район ., в 10 минутах от набережной…
$9,421
per month
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Commercial property 240 m² in Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 240 m²
Northern Cyprus
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 5
Сдаётся в аренду кмерческое помещение в смертре Кирении (район ., в 10 минутах от набережной…
$8,075
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
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