  Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.

Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$142,321
9
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27335
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3375
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 06/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Gastria

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Cozy 1+1 apartment of 63 m² with a glazed terrace of 12 m². The apartment is completely ready for occupancy, a full design package with furniture and appliances.

A spacious living room with access to the terrace, a modern open-plan kitchen with a full set of dishes and appliances. A bright bedroom with a bed and storage cabinets. The apartment also has a small plot with a flowerbed, which can be used for a green corner or a small recreation area.

The apartment is located in a modern residential complex with well-kept territory and developed infrastructure: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a water park with water slides, a SPA center with a sauna, hammam and massage rooms, a fitness room, restaurants, cafes and a mini-market. Also on the territory there are play areas for children and family leisure. The complex is distinguished by high quality construction and well-thought-out infrastructure.

  • Large swimming pool and children's pool
  • Surf pool (artificial wave for surfing)
  • Aquapark
  • Landscape design
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Sauna and hamam (Turkish bath)
  • Gym with sports equipment (tennis rackets and balls for a deposit)
  • Equipped beach
  • Water sports on the beach (canoe, jet ski, paddle board)
  • Restaurant and bar on the beach
  • Video games and animator in the evening
  • WiFi in the central area and pool area
  • Transfer to Long Beach every hour during the season
  • Transfer to the Aquapark according to schedule
  • Kids club
  • ATM in the commercial area next to the main office
  • Currency exchange office
  • Paid service
  • Transfer from / to Larnaca and Ercan airports
  • Taxi, the office is located in the commercial area
  • Kindergarten and educational center
  • Internet access in apartments (Rental office)
  • Professional massage and SPA procedures with Dead Sea cosmetics
  • Excursion tours
  • Bike rental
  • Apartment cleaning and laundry
  • Transfer to the Iskele market on Fridays at 13:00
  • Rental and maintenance department
  • Rent of apartments, cars and sports equipment
  • Cleaning of apartments, buildings and flats
  • Acceptance of payments for rent and resource consumption (water and electricity)

Location on the map

Gastria, Northern Cyprus

