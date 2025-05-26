Residential complex One bedroom apartment in the Caesar Blue resort.

Cozy 1+1 apartment of 63 m² with a glazed terrace of 12 m². The apartment is completely ready for occupancy, a full design package with furniture and appliances.

A spacious living room with access to the terrace, a modern open-plan kitchen with a full set of dishes and appliances. A bright bedroom with a bed and storage cabinets. The apartment also has a small plot with a flowerbed, which can be used for a green corner or a small recreation area.

The apartment is located in a modern residential complex with well-kept territory and developed infrastructure: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a water park with water slides, a SPA center with a sauna, hammam and massage rooms, a fitness room, restaurants, cafes and a mini-market. Also on the territory there are play areas for children and family leisure. The complex is distinguished by high quality construction and well-thought-out infrastructure.