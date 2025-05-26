Residential complex HERA

HERA — 5★ Luxury in the Heart of Bafra 👑

Located in Bafra, Iskele, HERA is set in one of the most prestigious and rapidly developing touristic centers of Northern Cyprus 🌴

Once a quiet coastal village, Bafra has transformed over the past 10–15 years into a world-class resort destination.

The area is famous for its kilometers of sandy Mediterranean beaches, considered among the cleanest in Cyprus 🌊

Peaceful surroundings combined with easy access to historical landmarks and modern attractions create the perfect balance of tranquility and lifestyle.

Due to Bafra’s official Touristic Center status, residential construction is limited, giving exceptional value to hotel-based investments — making HERA a truly exclusive opportunity 💎

About the Project

Named after Hera, the Greek goddess of women and queens, the project represents elegance, prestige, and refined living 👑

HERA offers a rare opportunity to own part of a 5-star hotel with individual title deeds in Northern Cyprus.

Surrounded by luxury 5-star hotels with Las Vegas-style casinos, and with three new hotels and an international golf course planned within the next five years, HERA is positioned for outstanding capital growth 📈

Project Details

9 blocks, 4 floors

462 rooms in total 62 Superior Rooms 400 Grand Suite Rooms



5★ Hotel Services

✨ Shuttle service to the beach, bazaar, and casinos

✨ Reception & lobby

✨ Bellboy & valet services

✨ Housekeeping & laundry / dry cleaning

✨ Room service

✨ Personal assistants & trainers

✨ Animators & nannies

✨ Airport transfers

✨ Rental management department

Facilities & Lifestyle

🏊 Indoor & outdoor pools

🌊 Aqua pool with slides

💆 Spa & wellness center

🏋 Fitness & Zumba center

🔥 Sauna & Hammam

👶 Children’s playground & kindergarten

⛳ Golf court

🎶 Night club

🍽 A la carte restaurant

🍸 Lobby & pool bar

🅿️ Indoor & outdoor parking

🏢 Conference halls

HERA is more than a property —

it’s a 5-star lifestyle, strong investment, and royal experience in one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus 👑✨