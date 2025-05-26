  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex HERA

Residential complex HERA

Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$236,676
VAT
BTC
2.8152143
ETH
147.5574156
USDT
233 997.9237625
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33304
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  • Village
    Vokolida

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

HERA — 5★ Luxury in the Heart of Bafra 👑

Located in Bafra, Iskele, HERA is set in one of the most prestigious and rapidly developing touristic centers of Northern Cyprus 🌴
Once a quiet coastal village, Bafra has transformed over the past 10–15 years into a world-class resort destination.

The area is famous for its kilometers of sandy Mediterranean beaches, considered among the cleanest in Cyprus 🌊
Peaceful surroundings combined with easy access to historical landmarks and modern attractions create the perfect balance of tranquility and lifestyle.

Due to Bafra’s official Touristic Center status, residential construction is limited, giving exceptional value to hotel-based investments — making HERA a truly exclusive opportunity 💎

 

About the Project

Named after Hera, the Greek goddess of women and queens, the project represents elegance, prestige, and refined living 👑
HERA offers a rare opportunity to own part of a 5-star hotel with individual title deeds in Northern Cyprus.

Surrounded by luxury 5-star hotels with Las Vegas-style casinos, and with three new hotels and an international golf course planned within the next five years, HERA is positioned for outstanding capital growth 📈

 

Project Details

  • 9 blocks, 4 floors

  • 462 rooms in total

    • 62 Superior Rooms

    • 400 Grand Suite Rooms

 

5★ Hotel Services

✨ Shuttle service to the beach, bazaar, and casinos
✨ Reception & lobby
✨ Bellboy & valet services
✨ Housekeeping & laundry / dry cleaning
✨ Room service
✨ Personal assistants & trainers
✨ Animators & nannies
✨ Airport transfers
✨ Rental management department

 

Facilities & Lifestyle

🏊 Indoor & outdoor pools
🌊 Aqua pool with slides
💆 Spa & wellness center
🏋 Fitness & Zumba center
🔥 Sauna & Hammam
👶 Children’s playground & kindergarten
⛳ Golf court
🎶 Night club
🍽 A la carte restaurant
🍸 Lobby & pool bar
🅿️ Indoor & outdoor parking
🏢 Conference halls

 

HERA is more than a property —
it’s a 5-star lifestyle, strong investment, and royal experience in one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus 👑✨

Location on the map

Vokolida, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$204,679
Residential complex Elysium II
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,488
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,39M
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$300,348
VAT
Residential quarter Exquisite
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$493,950
You are viewing
Residential complex HERA
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$236,676
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Show all Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$203,421
Finishing options Finished
2+1 penthouse apartment - 74 m2 + 12 m2 balcony + 31 m2 roof terrace in a luxury complex 300 meters from the sea. The complex is located in a picturesque place right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Esentepe area, thanks to the successful landscape, all objects in the complex…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex AQUALINA RESIDENCE - Unikalnyy Kurortnyy kompleks
Residential complex AQUALINA RESIDENCE - Unikalnyy Kurortnyy kompleks
Residential complex AQUALINA RESIDENCE - Unikalnyy Kurortnyy kompleks
Residential complex AQUALINA RESIDENCE - Unikalnyy Kurortnyy kompleks
Residential complex AQUALINA RESIDENCE - Unikalnyy Kurortnyy kompleks
Show all Residential complex AQUALINA RESIDENCE - Unikalnyy Kurortnyy kompleks
Residential complex AQUALINA RESIDENCE - Unikalnyy Kurortnyy kompleks
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$245,211
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
AQUALINA RESIDENCE – Symbol of Elegance and Unique Resort Image of LifeWelcome to AQUALINA RESIDENCE, a luxury residential complex on the west coast of Kyrenia, where the Mediterranean lifestyle is combined with impeccable comfort. The project is located only 400 meters from the sea, offerin…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Royal Life Residence complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$72,797
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Ready studio 43 m² 250 meters from the sandy beach. "Long Beach" is a coast with beautiful sandy beaches, near the city of Iskele and not far from the city of Famagusta. Long Beach is a good investme…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications