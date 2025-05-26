Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences

La Joya Beach Residences is a luxury residential project located in Long Beach, Iskele, one of the most prestigious coastal areas of North Cyprus.

The name La Joya translates from Spanish as “the jewel,” perfectly reflecting the essence of this exclusive development. These low-rise residences enjoy a prime location with private access to the La Joya Beach Club, offering a resort-style lifestyle all year round. Residents wake up to serene pool views and enjoy a true holiday atmosphere every day.

📍 Prime Location

Long Beach is a rapidly developing coastal area known for its golden beaches and strong investment potential. The residences are located just 500 meters from the sea, making them ideal for both living and rental income.

---

About the Project

La Joya Beach Residences is a limited collection of only 74 smart luxury residences, centered around a designer island pool with a pool bar. The project is part of a larger concept that includes an exclusive beach club featuring premium restaurants, bars, spa facilities, and leisure areas. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the project offers privacy, elegance, and refined living.

All owners receive exclusive membership to La Joya Beach Club, located only 3 minutes’ drive away, with special privileges and discounted services.

Smart Home System

Each residence is equipped with a smart house system that allows residents to control heating, cooling, and lighting remotely via mobile devices, including:

inter-residence communication

video doorbell for enhanced security

Upscale Amenities

Central heating and cooling system

Underfloor heating in bathrooms

Central satellite system

Jacuzzi and kitchenette on penthouse terraces

High-quality materials and finishes

La Joya Beach Club

Residents enjoy exclusive access to:

Signature restaurants (Turkish, Italian, Asian Fusion)

Seafront beach bar

Spa and massage services

Water sports and beach volleyball

Live DJ events and parties

Residence Types

1+1 Loft (40 units)

Loft residences with direct pool access

Total closed area: 78 m²

2+1 Penthouse (8 units)

Penthouse residences with sea views and private jacuzzi

Closed area: 98 m²

Roof terrace: 74 m²

Total use area: 172 m²

Studio Penthouse (26 units)

Studio penthouses with private terraces and jacuzzi