Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,328
VAT
22
ID: 33316
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

La Joya Beach Residences is a luxury residential project located in Long Beach, Iskele, one of the most prestigious coastal areas of North Cyprus.

The name La Joya translates from Spanish as “the jewel,” perfectly reflecting the essence of this exclusive development. These low-rise residences enjoy a prime location with private access to the La Joya Beach Club, offering a resort-style lifestyle all year round. Residents wake up to serene pool views and enjoy a true holiday atmosphere every day.

 

📍 Prime Location
Long Beach is a rapidly developing coastal area known for its golden beaches and strong investment potential. The residences are located just 500 meters from the sea, making them ideal for both living and rental income.

---

About the Project

La Joya Beach Residences is a limited collection of only 74 smart luxury residences, centered around a designer island pool with a pool bar. The project is part of a larger concept that includes an exclusive beach club featuring premium restaurants, bars, spa facilities, and leisure areas. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the project offers privacy, elegance, and refined living.

All owners receive exclusive membership to La Joya Beach Club, located only 3 minutes’ drive away, with special privileges and discounted services.

 

Smart Home System

Each residence is equipped with a smart house system that allows residents to control heating, cooling, and lighting remotely via mobile devices, including:

  • inter-residence communication

  • video doorbell for enhanced security

 

Upscale Amenities

  • Central heating and cooling system

  • Underfloor heating in bathrooms

  • Central satellite system

  • Jacuzzi and kitchenette on penthouse terraces

  • High-quality materials and finishes

 

La Joya Beach Club

Residents enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Signature restaurants (Turkish, Italian, Asian Fusion)

  • Seafront beach bar

  • Spa and massage services

  • Water sports and beach volleyball

  • Live DJ events and parties

 

Residence Types

1+1 Loft (40 units)

Loft residences with direct pool access

  • Total closed area: 78 m²

2+1 Penthouse (8 units)

Penthouse residences with sea views and private jacuzzi

  • Closed area: 98 m²

  • Roof terrace: 74 m²

  • Total use area: 172 m²

Studio Penthouse (26 units)

Studio penthouses with private terraces and jacuzzi

  • Closed area: 52 m²

  • Roof terrace: 37 м²

  • Total use area: 89 м²

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Residential complex La Joya Beach Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,328
VAT
