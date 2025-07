La Palazzo is a new face for the Bogaz region, blending the highest of standarts with a classical sophisticated look. La Palazzo is the purest embodient of Luxury. Whether it be a spacious 2 bedroom apartment or a 4 bedroom detached villa allow us to elevate your living experience.

La Palazzo is only 900m to the sandy Bogaz coastline and 800m to facilities such as supermarket, coffee shops and restaurants.

DIMORA 4+1:

The crown jewel of the mediterranian, spacious plot sixe, Luxury finishing to European standarts. DIMORA is the prefect choice for a familly to call a home.

CASA DUO 3+1 Ikiz:

The perfect way to celebrate the art of living. 2 floors with roof terrace sp whether it be a holiday home or permanent living, Casa Duo will be your luxurious choice.

STANZA 3+1 - 2+1 - Penthouse 1+1:

Takes its sophisticated visuge from Western European architecture offering which creates a feeling of elegance and grace inside its immense 2-3 bedroom options and also penthouses.

BREZZA 3+1 - 2+1: