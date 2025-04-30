  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 26–51 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The new Harmonia complex is an ideal place for a quiet, serene life in the center of Pattaya's urban life. Located in Central Pattaya, near the beaches. 100 meters from the complex bus stop, nearby shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex OASIS
Residential complex OASIS
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,095
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Уникальное предложение для инвестиций в роскошные апартаменты! Рассрочка! Имеется встроенная техника! Апартаменты в OASIS на Пратамнаке - идеальный выбор для вашего портфеля недвижимости! Инфраструктура комплекса: подземный паркинг под всей площадью проекта, 2 бассейна (один на п…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$152,405
Inspired by the waves and curves of Wongamat Beach, the building is an architectural masterpiece that reflects the natural beauty of Wongamat Bay and the growing urban metropolis of the area. Urban straight lines are combined with smooth elegant curves, creating forms and spaces that are uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,017
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 22–43 m²
29 real estate objects 29
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. This is the most elite area of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely vacation. The complex is located a 5-minute drive from the cente…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$134,218
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yields! Rental yield: up to 8% Installment available! Fully furnished! Distance to the beach: only 500 meters! AQUAROUS is designed with all families in mind. It offers amenities for all ages. Here y…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Harmonia
Residential complex Harmonia
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,310
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 24–51 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Harmonia Complex is an ideal place for a calm and serene life in the center of Pattaya. The complex is located in the Central Pattaya area, close to the beaches. There is a bus stop 100 meters from the complex, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, b…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$98,360
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Olympus is a new luxury apartment complex in a prestigious area in the center of Pattaya, overlooking the sea and the city! The project consists of six 8-story buildings, offers studios and apartments, the interiors of which are decorated with professional designers. There is also a well…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$163,854
Number of floors 7
Investment apartments in South Pattaya!An advantageous offer for investors looking for property in a tourist region.Great option for living or renting! Income from 7%!Jomtien Beach, 800m!Instalments available!Apartments are furnished!Gardenia Pattaya is an oasis of calm in the midst of a bus…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$594,214
"Reservoir Town" living luxurious and stylish with "Modern Tropical" design. Quality, cozy and highly privacy by limited 16 privileged villas. Embraced by surrounding nature, shady, spacious, every room open to beautiful scenery. Including personal swimming pool and high class security. Feat…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ZENITH PATTAYA
Residential complex ZENITH PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,586
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments ZENITH PATTAYA in Pattaya with high potential for profitability! Expected rental income is 6-8% per annum! Installment available! Fully furnished! Zenith Pattaya — a unique premium condominium with a Japanese SPA concept, offering high …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,130
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 59
Copacabana Beach Jomtien - a skyscraper of 59 floors in Pattaya with an excellent location in the Jomtien area. The complex is located close to the sea. The main feature of Copacabana Pattaya – is the opportunity to buy an apartment with a private pool, swimming in which you can enjoy a lux…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$226,565
Business class apartments in Jomtien just 10 minutes walk to the beach. The ocean at your feet. The building has 55 floors with 1800 units, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are options with one, two and three bedrooms in different modifications, as well as apartments with a priv…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex THE CORAL PATTAYA
Residential complex THE CORAL PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$67,615
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Investment in unique apartments! Income from 7%! The prime location of the complex guarantees high rental demand! Installment! Apartments are furnished! In a green area and away from the bustle of the big city, 5 minutes to the beach! THE CORAL PATTAYA is a boutique resort-style condomi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$145,598
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 36
Investing in luxury apartments! Yield from 8%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! All apartments come with furniture, plumbing and household appliances! Installments available! Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious locatio…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$373,220
The complex consists of Japanese-inspired pool villas, where Zen philosophy meets modern luxury. Immerse yourself in the tranquil gardens, unwind by the inviting pool and enjoy spaces designed for stylish living. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden parking for 2-4 c…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$417,741
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking around-the-clock security Facilities and equipment in the…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex French Riviera
Residential complex French Riviera
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$62,767
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 24–102 m²
32 real estate objects 32
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French Provence and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur.   …
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,689
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 55
An investment opportunity in the residential complex Copacabana Coral Reef Jomtien, offers a unique style of sea, reef and coral. Yields from 7%!Installment! The apartment is furnished!The building is designed so that many apartments provide sea views, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking pano…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$131,244
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious location on Cape Wongamat, in the north of Pattaya. Vongamat Beach is 250 meters away, which is the best beach in Pattaya. The complex consists of company residences and a hotel. The project was developed by a famous d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$75,545
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$183,938
The complex infrastructure: parking meeting room lobby spa golf simulator kids' club zen garden co-working area swimming pools jacuzzi lounge areas gym concierge service around-the-clock security and video surveillance Construction start - January, 2026. Completion - February, 2029. Facil…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$129,132
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Ramada Mira North Pattaya is a new multi-unit luxury residential complex with a 5-star hotel service located in the prestigious Naklya district of Pattaya, a 10-minute walk from the best beaches of Pattaya - Wongamat and Pattaya Beach. Ramada Mira North Pattaya - consists of two 8-story buil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$72,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 51
Area 22–60 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The largest luxury project is Pattaye. On the territory of 2.5 hectares of pools, minigolf, a lot of green territory for walking, also a shopping center, in the center of the lobby complex in the form of an Egyptian pyramid for a variety of business meetings, a platform for large tennis, bas…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$64,105
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 24
Start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! 500 m to Jomtien Beach! Embassy Resort - a unique 8-storey residential complex, gives you the opportunity to become part of a prestigious world, where the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$55,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 24–76 m²
4 real estate objects 4
The Cloud Condominium received the Best Affordable Condominium on the East Coast of Thailand in 2016 at the Thailand Property Awards. Located 80 meters from the prestigious Pratumnak hill with a cozy beach, just a 5-minute walk from the condominium, and includes 161 elegant apartments on 20 …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex City Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex City Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$55,170
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$89,831
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 34
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Jomtien is a condominium with stunning sea views and first-class infrastructure! Expected returns of up to 8% per year! Installments available! Full furnishings! The Riviera Santa Monica is a modern condominium where comfort is combined with pr…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$89,580
37-meter-long swimming pool children's pools multi-level sun-deck areas water features kids' club and a playground fitness rooms lush tropical garden gazeboes large green areas water slides lobby around-the-clock security 25-meter-long infinity pool Location and nearby infrastructure The p…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 22–34 m²
3 real estate objects 3
This project has a huge plus. 1. Price - there are simply no such prices in Pattaya in the market of new buildings, despite the fact that quality is at the highest level. The developer is a Finnish company and they use all their know-how technologies in construction, in matters of humidit…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex OLYMPUS CITY GARDEN
Residential complex OLYMPUS CITY GARDEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$76,806
Number of floors 8
Luxury premium apartments in the heart of Pattaya! Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%! Instalments available! The apartments are fully furnished! Near the complex everything for a comfortable life is available, which will i…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$99,014
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 22
Beverly Mountain Bay is located in the city center, the complex offers stunning views of the sea and the horizon. The luxurious Beverly Mountain Bay condominium in Pattaya is an ideal place to live. The complex is built from high-quality materials that are resistant to the environment of Pat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,949
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 46
Arcadia Millennium Tower — is a condominium and apartment project located in the central part of Pattaya. Location in the central part of the city ensures proximity to all the most popular urban infrastructure. Also nearby are the main city shopping centers. The distance to the sea and the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,981
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental. The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumna…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$54,824
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Very comfortable interest-free installments with a minimum down payment are provided! Luxury apartment in the prestigious DREAM complex, located in a picturesque location on Pratu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$226,637
Indulge in a lifestyle of elegance at the residence, where luxury intertwines with nature in the heart of the project. Nestled within enchanting green spaces, these 3 low-rise residences redefine multigeneration living. Because we deeply appreciate the significance of family and every family…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$132,572
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Cozy apartments in the new Symphony complex! Breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline! Fully equipped kitchen from Bosch! Perfect for comfortable living and investment! Amenities: exclusive gym, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, parks and recreation areas, restaurants and cafes, shop…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$477,460
The complex consists of 19 two-storey villas with 3-4 bedrooms. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood. An international school is just 10 minutes away
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,643
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa COZY VILLE
Villa COZY VILLE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$71,483
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
An attractive opportunity to invest in cozy villas in a prestigious area of ​​Pattaya with high profitability! Price growth per year: stable growth at the level of 5-10%! Installment! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy! Furniture: all houses are completed. There is a built-in ki…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$502,450
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features a private beach, lounge areas, a co-working area, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a fitness room, a kids' play room. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on one of the most…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$110,662
This iconic high-rise condominium redefines luxury in the heart of Pattaya City, offering a lifestyle that transcends the ordinary. Explore a diverse array of living spaces tailored for every discerning investor. From stylish studio apartments to sophisticated 1 and 2 bedroom units, moving o…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$95,522
A low-rise project with a Japanese SPA and wellness theme. The facilities will include a full size SPA, complete with onsen baths, a technogym fitness center, bar, restaurant, and huge pools with lots of relaxation zones. The apartments combine aesthetic beauty, functionality and plenty of n…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$81,427
An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family. The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coas…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$74,379
The year of construction 2017
Number of floors 8
Area 56 m²
2 real estate objects 2
The Siam Oriental Plaza condominium is the 9th project of the Finnish developer, located in the best area of ​​Pattaya, on Pratumnak hill. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes a total of 190 apartments. The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on its roof, namely: a s…
Developer
Siam Oriental Condos
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$52,975
Number of floors 8
Invest in a unique apartment located just a 5-minute walk from Jomtien Beach!Rental yield is 5%.Instalment possible: 60% upon signing the contract, the remaining 40 % for 4 years.The house is completed! The apartments are furnished! Ready to move in!Jada Beach Condominium is a condominium an…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a fitness center and a garden close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a fitness center and a garden close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$66,625
The complex features: Large club house with shops Shuttle bus Fitness center (cardio and weight training) Basement car park Sauna Large swimming pool "Smart Home" system Kid’s swimming pool 24-hour security Relaxing area, sala and garden CCTV Location and nearby infrastructure Jomtien Be…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Tropicana
Residential complex Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$76,639
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 33–77 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth. Th…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$142,767
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrast…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$107,455
Number of floors 46
Luxury apartment in the heart of Jomtien, Pattaya with unique design and world class amenities! Invest in luxury Riviera Jomtien apartments from the developer Riviera Group, providing rental yields starting from 5%! Beach 500m away! The apartments are fully furnished! Amenities: …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 67
Area 28–41 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Grand Solaire Pattaya rises on 67 floors, offering the highest elevation point in Pattaya with stunning panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of apartments. All 2470 luxury residences offered have the most modern interior design elements, including decadent marble tiles, luxurious bla…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$137,365
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 31
The perfect property investment for steady income and capital growth! EDGE Central Pattaya Apartments. Yield from 7%!Installment plan! The building is completed!All apartments are sold fully furnished, with built-in appliances and plumbing. Within walking distance to the beach!EDGE Central P…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$114,393
Tower boasts breathtaking 360-degree panoramas of downtown Pattaya, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn Island and the Gulf of Siam. These unparalleled views can be appreciated fully from the lavish 31st floor infinity pool, as well as from the 46th floor state-of-the-art overhanging rooftop pool. Additio…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$87,970
Number of floors 22
Apartment in a high-quality Beverly Mountain Bay complex surrounded by the tourist attractions of Pattaya and 1.5 hours drive from Bangkok! Investment property! Return on investment in real estate is approximately 10 % per year! It is possible to purchase real estate in installments…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex S.L.R DEVELOPMENT
Residential complex S.L.R DEVELOPMENT
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$67,501
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 50
Возможность инвестирования в изысканные апартаменты в Южной Паттайе! Апартаменты полностью меблированы и частично оснащены техникой! Открываются захватывающие дух панорамные виды на залив Паттайя, холм Пратамнак, пляж Джомтьен и остров Ко Ларн. GRAND SOLAIRE NOBLE - это культовый вы…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$405,080
Grand Breeze Luxury Pool Villas epitomize the pinnacle of luxury living in East Pattaya. The complex consists of 6 bespoke villas and combines modern elegance with unparalleled privacy, all within easy reach of Pattaya’s vibrant lifestyle amenities. Each unit is meticulously designed with th…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$179,159
The elite high-rise condominium is the embodiment of modern style and luxury in the prestigious area of ​​Pratumnak, just 250 meters from the picturesque beach. The building consists of 38 floors with 342 apartments, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are apartments with 1, 2 and …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$713,653
The Plantation Estates is a complex of high-quality modern villas in the tropical style. The houses with various layouts and areas from 185 m2 to 224 m2. The special attention is paid to the tropical garden around the large luxury swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitche…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$165,372
The residence features an 18-meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a fitness center, around-the-clock security and CCTV, a garden, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$148,413
A new project from the only one Finnish developer in Pattaya. The complex consists of 377 apartments: 3 buildings, 8 floors. The project infrastructure includes two swimming pools, a coworking space, two baths (hammam, Finnish sauna), gym, recreation area and parking. Payment plan: Deposit …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$519,414
A luxury high-rise condominium in one of Pratumnak’s most sought-after areas. 275 luxury fully furnished residences allow their owners to enjoy 5-star living, with world-class facilities. The complex infrastructure: gardens gym lobby swimming pools jacuzzi kids' pool restaurant and bar cine…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$119,142
The complex offers one of the most prestigious residences due to its luxury appearance, premium services and unparalleled atmosphere. The project offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each flat has a covered parking space. Features: shops, cafes and restaurants roof-top infinity …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$424,133
Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 29 units on a …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$2,55M
We offer villas with swimming pools and gardens. The luxury club, lakeside activities, and premium entertainment - all these bring diversity and brightness to your life. Features club swimming pool park lake cafe bar restaurant fitness center co-working area Instalments - 80/20. Location …
Agency
TRANIO
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,418
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in B HOME ESTATE residential complex in the quiet area of ​​Huai Yai! Installment plan available! The exclusive residential complex Tropical Village 3 is designed in a modern tropical style, offering the perfect combination of luxury and comfort…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$410,169
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$112,033
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 60
Incredible opportunities for investment in real estate on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand.Income from 7%! An excellent option for living or renting out!Fresh sea air and endless beachfront make this property unique.Instalments available!Distance to the beach: 200 meters!Each apartment offe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Once Pattaya
Residential complex Once Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$91,247
Number of floors 32
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Instalments available! The house is completed! The apartments are ready to move in! Fully furnished! To the nearest beach: 1.3 km. Once Pattaya is a mixed use condominium in the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa
Villa
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$100,884
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a stylish home with high potential for profitability! House completed! Ready for occupancy! Fully furnished! Garden view! Coco Vile is a new real estate project offering beautifully designed single-family homes in a calm Scandinavian style. Enjoy a calm and…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa GARDEN VILLE 8
Villa GARDEN VILLE 8
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$255,162
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with a private pool in the prestigious area of ​​Huai Yai, Pattaya! Installments! Houses are completed! Ready for occupancy! Fully furnished options available! Garden Ville 8 — is a tropical house and villa project consisting of 17 apartments…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$451,629
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view and parking spaces. The residence features an infinity pool, a large roof-top terrace, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen cabinetr…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,635
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%! Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental! Instalments available! The apartments are f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$125,548
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 49
Start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien — SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! Installment plan available! First coastline! The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furnishings and household applianc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$79,101
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$142,891
The residence features around-the-clock security abd concierge service, a fitness center, three infinity pools, jacuzzis, saunas, a restaurant, a large roof-top terrace, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infr…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$54,850
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 27–64 m²
3 real estate objects 3
If a luxurious life in the chic condominium – is your dream, then we offer you a magnificent and unique idea of housing, currently available in the most coveted place of Pattaya – the prestigious Pratumnak hill near Kozi Beach. Style, comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of this new …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$104,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 41–70 m²
3 real estate objects 3
City Garden Pattaya – condominium, which has the best location in the very center of the city, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Studios, apartments with one or two bedrooms or more are ready to live in them. The project was decorated with all modern amenities, including a fully equipped…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$77,622
A modern project with rich infrastructure and an excellent location within walking distance from Jomtien Beach. This is a lagoon-type complex, which makes it an ideal place for both personal residence and long-term rent. All necessary infrastructure and transport interchanges are nearby. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$130,200
Area 70 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Luxury residential skyscraper in the center of Pattaya The building offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. All 465 condominium rooms are thoughtfully designed. In addition to 24-hour security, a 240 sq.m. pool and its own restaurants and shops …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex Harmonia City Garden
Residential complex Harmonia City Garden
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$43,261
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$226,258
Luxury high-rise building is designed to be unique, provide modern yet sophisticated features with strong dynamic architecture that makes the project outstanding amongst Pattaya’s skyline. Over 77% of units feature unobstructed direct facing sea views and come fully fitted and fully furnishe…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$41,516
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$279,259
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$482,375
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking around-the-clock security Facilities and equipment in the…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$175,875
A premium residential project located in the most prestigious area, on the prime and strategic location near Jomtien Beach. The project will include the largest swimming pool in the city, multiple recreation areas and a rooftop pool with panoramic views, fitness rooms, underground parking, a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$186,834
The complex infrastructure: lobby parking concierge service lounge areas co-working space kids' area game room fitness center yoga area spa lagoons beach pool gardens roof-top swimming pool Completion - 1st quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Yacht club - 3 minutes Water …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex City Tower
Residential complex City Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$126,542
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 29
Area 34–70 m²
9 real estate objects 9
City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middl…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$164,528
Pattaya’s brand new high rise super-project, brings you executive, five-star splendour at the heart of Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard. Complex soars to 67 storeys, offering the highest point of elevation in Pattaya City with stunning, panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of units. All o…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$150,943
New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya. More than 30% of uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$214,619
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 18
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$106,947
The residence features swimming pools and fountains, walking paths and gardens, an underground parking, restaurants, shops, cafes and a roof-top bar, a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a yoga studio, a gym, a kids' playground, a security system with CCTV. The residence consists of 4 buildi…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$63,644
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 23–40 m²
4 real estate objects 4
One of the best developers in Thailand in 2020 completed its new Olympus project. Incredibly beautiful complex. From others, it differs in its very exquisite appearance in the ancient Greek style and the presence of the longest pool in Pattaya ( two pools of 320 meters in length each ).The i…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex New residential complex with a rooftop pool and sea views in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with a rooftop pool and sea views in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$72,664
On the top floor of the project there is a swimming pool, sunbathing area, Finnish sauna and gym. Also from the roof there will be panoramic views of the most beautiful sunsets over the Gulf of Thailand. In addition, the complex has 2 elevators, laundry, 24 hour security, and a shuttle bus. …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,19M
The complex consists of 16 single- and two-storey villas. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden. Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood, within walking distance …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,051
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 51
Marina Golden Bay is a complex consisting of 3 high-rise towers ( Victoria, Geneva & Elya ), each of which has 51 floors. Located on the main road Tepprazit, between the Jomtien districts and the main Sukhumvit highway, 5 minutes from the beach! All types of public transport are easily acc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$138,987
A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views fr…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,860
The complex infrastructure: sports ground spa golf simulator meeting room underground parking lobby stores waterfalls kids' pools with slides jogging track lounge areas landscaped garden restaurant gym 2-=meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi kids' playground Construction start - Novembe…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$115,699
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features a security system and CCTV, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a swimming pool of 240 m2, a garden, a restaurant and a cafe. Facilities and equipment in the house Wi-Fi Built-in furnit…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$532,397
"Onyx Grand Village" combines luxury, tranquility and exquisiteness. Beautiful finishing and quality furniture, private swimming pool and lush gardens - everything provides the perfect oasis for relaxation and refreshment. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden sauna p…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex SEA ZEN
Residential complex SEA ZEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$51,592
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury apartment in the resort area of ​​Bang Saray, just 100 meters from the beach! Sea Zen combines modern architecture and oriental design, creating a serene oasis just steps away from Bang Saray Beach. Relax in the resort-style pool and sunbathe on the…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$80,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
SABAI HOME 8 Villas in Bang Lamung, Pattaya! An attractive investment in your future! Installment plan available! Fully furnished! Each residence boasts a generous layout that provides both comfort and convenience for residents. For those looking for a harmonious combination of tranquility …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
