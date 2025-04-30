Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The new Harmonia complex is an ideal place for a quiet, serene life in the center of Pattaya's urban life. Located in Central Pattaya, near the beaches. 100 meters from the complex bus stop, nearby shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools…
Уникальное предложение для инвестиций в роскошные апартаменты!
Рассрочка!
Имеется встроенная техника!
Апартаменты в OASIS на Пратамнаке - идеальный выбор для вашего портфеля недвижимости!
Инфраструктура комплекса: подземный паркинг под всей площадью проекта, 2 бассейна (один на п…
Inspired by the waves and curves of Wongamat Beach, the building is an architectural masterpiece that reflects the natural beauty of Wongamat Bay and the growing urban metropolis of the area. Urban straight lines are combined with smooth elegant curves, creating forms and spaces that are uni…
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. This is the most elite area of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely vacation.
The complex is located a 5-minute drive from the cente…
A unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yields!
Rental yield: up to 8%
Installment available!
Fully furnished!
Distance to the beach: only 500 meters!
AQUAROUS is designed with all families in mind. It offers amenities for all ages. Here y…
Harmonia Complex is an ideal place for a calm and serene life in the center of Pattaya. The complex is located in the Central Pattaya area, close to the beaches. There is a bus stop 100 meters from the complex, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, b…
Olympus is a new luxury apartment complex in a prestigious area in the center of Pattaya, overlooking the sea and the city!
The project consists of six 8-story buildings, offers studios and apartments, the interiors of which are decorated with professional designers.
There is also a well…
Investment apartments in South Pattaya!An advantageous offer for investors looking for property in a tourist region.Great option for living or renting! Income from 7%!Jomtien Beach, 800m!Instalments available!Apartments are furnished!Gardenia Pattaya is an oasis of calm in the midst of a bus…
"Reservoir Town" living luxurious and stylish with "Modern Tropical"
design. Quality, cozy and highly privacy by limited 16 privileged villas. Embraced by surrounding nature, shady, spacious, every room open to beautiful scenery. Including personal swimming pool and high class security.
Feat…
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments ZENITH PATTAYA in Pattaya with high potential for profitability!
Expected rental income is 6-8% per annum!
Installment available!
Fully furnished!
Zenith Pattaya — a unique premium condominium with a Japanese SPA concept, offering high …
Copacabana Beach Jomtien - a skyscraper of 59 floors in Pattaya with an excellent location in the Jomtien area. The complex is located close to the sea.
The main feature of Copacabana Pattaya – is the opportunity to buy an apartment with a private pool, swimming in which you can enjoy a lux…
Business class apartments in Jomtien just 10 minutes walk to the beach. The ocean at your feet. The building has 55 floors with 1800 units, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are options with one, two and three bedrooms in different modifications, as well as apartments with a priv…
Investment in unique apartments! Income from 7%!
The prime location of the complex guarantees high rental demand!
Installment!
Apartments are furnished!
In a green area and away from the bustle of the big city, 5 minutes to the beach!
THE CORAL PATTAYA is a boutique resort-style condomi…
Investing in luxury apartments! Yield from 8%!
Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental!
All apartments come with furniture, plumbing and household appliances!
Installments available!
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious locatio…
The complex consists of Japanese-inspired pool villas, where Zen philosophy meets modern luxury. Immerse yourself in the tranquil gardens, unwind by the inviting pool and enjoy spaces designed for stylish living.
Features
private swimming pool with a jacuzzi
private garden
parking for 2-4 c…
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden.
Features
private swimming pool with a jacuzzi
parking
around-the-clock security
Facilities and equipment in the…
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French Provence and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur.
…
An investment opportunity in the residential complex Copacabana Coral Reef Jomtien, offers a unique style of sea, reef and coral. Yields from 7%!Installment! The apartment is furnished!The building is designed so that many apartments provide sea views, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking pano…
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious location on Cape Wongamat, in the north of Pattaya. Vongamat Beach is 250 meters away, which is the best beach in Pattaya.
The complex consists of company residences and a hotel. The project was developed by a famous d…
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
The complex infrastructure:
parking
meeting room
lobby
spa
golf simulator
kids' club
zen garden
co-working area
swimming pools
jacuzzi
lounge areas
gym
concierge service
around-the-clock security and video surveillance
Construction start - January, 2026.
Completion - February, 2029.
Facil…
Ramada Mira North Pattaya is a new multi-unit luxury residential complex with a 5-star hotel service located in the prestigious Naklya district of Pattaya, a 10-minute walk from the best beaches of Pattaya - Wongamat and Pattaya Beach. Ramada Mira North Pattaya - consists of two 8-story buil…
The largest luxury project is Pattaye. On the territory of 2.5 hectares of pools, minigolf, a lot of green territory for walking, also a shopping center, in the center of the lobby complex in the form of an Egyptian pyramid for a variety of business meetings, a platform for large tennis, bas…
Start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living!
500 m to Jomtien Beach! Embassy Resort - a unique 8-storey residential complex, gives you the opportunity to become part of a prestigious world, where the …
The Cloud Condominium received the Best Affordable Condominium on the East Coast of Thailand in 2016 at the Thailand Property Awards. Located 80 meters from the prestigious Pratumnak hill with a cozy beach, just a 5-minute walk from the condominium, and includes 161 elegant apartments on 20 …
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Jomtien is a condominium with stunning sea views and first-class infrastructure! Expected returns of up to 8% per year! Installments available! Full furnishings! The Riviera Santa Monica is a modern condominium where comfort is combined with pr…
37-meter-long swimming pool
children's pools
multi-level sun-deck areas
water features
kids' club and a playground
fitness rooms
lush tropical garden
gazeboes
large green areas
water slides
lobby
around-the-clock security
25-meter-long infinity pool
Location and nearby infrastructure
The p…
This project has a huge plus.
1. Price - there are simply no such prices in Pattaya in the market of new buildings, despite the fact that quality is at the highest level. The developer is a Finnish company and they use all their know-how technologies in construction, in matters of humidit…
Luxury premium apartments in the heart of Pattaya!
Great option for investment!
Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%!
Instalments available! The apartments are fully furnished!
Near the complex everything for a comfortable life is available, which will i…
Beverly Mountain Bay is located in the city center, the complex offers stunning views of the sea and the horizon. The luxurious Beverly Mountain Bay condominium in Pattaya is an ideal place to live. The complex is built from high-quality materials that are resistant to the environment of Pat…
Arcadia Millennium Tower — is a condominium and apartment project located in the central part of Pattaya. Location in the central part of the city ensures proximity to all the most popular urban infrastructure. Also nearby are the main city shopping centers.
The distance to the sea and the …
STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental.
The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family.
The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumna…
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%!
Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental!
Very comfortable interest-free installments with a minimum down payment are provided!
Luxury apartment in the prestigious DREAM complex, located in a picturesque location on Pratu…
Indulge in a lifestyle of elegance at the residence, where luxury intertwines with nature in the heart of the project. Nestled within enchanting green spaces, these 3 low-rise residences redefine multigeneration living. Because we deeply appreciate the significance of family and every family…
Cozy apartments in the new Symphony complex! Breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline! Fully equipped kitchen from Bosch! Perfect for comfortable living and investment!
Amenities: exclusive gym, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, parks and recreation areas, restaurants and cafes, shop…
The complex consists of 19 two-storey villas with 3-4 bedrooms. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood. An international school is just 10 minutes away
An attractive opportunity to invest in cozy villas in a prestigious area of Pattaya with high profitability!
Price growth per year: stable growth at the level of 5-10%!
Installment!
The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!
Furniture: all houses are completed. There is a built-in ki…
We offer apartments with a view of the sea.
The residence features a private beach, lounge areas, a co-working area, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a fitness room, a kids' play room.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on one of the most…
This iconic high-rise condominium redefines luxury in the heart of Pattaya City, offering a lifestyle that transcends the ordinary. Explore a diverse array of living spaces tailored for every discerning investor. From stylish studio apartments to sophisticated 1 and 2 bedroom units, moving o…
A low-rise project with a Japanese SPA and wellness theme. The facilities will include a full size SPA, complete with onsen baths, a technogym fitness center, bar, restaurant, and huge pools with lots of relaxation zones. The apartments combine aesthetic beauty, functionality and plenty of n…
An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family.
The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coas…
The Siam Oriental Plaza condominium is the 9th project of the Finnish developer, located in the best area of Pattaya, on Pratumnak hill. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes a total of 190 apartments. The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on its roof, namely: a s…
Invest in a unique apartment located just a 5-minute walk from Jomtien Beach!Rental yield is 5%.Instalment possible: 60% upon signing the contract, the remaining 40 % for 4 years.The house is completed! The apartments are furnished! Ready to move in!Jada Beach Condominium is a condominium an…
The complex features:
Large club house with shops
Shuttle bus
Fitness center (cardio and weight training)
Basement car park
Sauna
Large swimming pool
"Smart Home" system
Kid’s swimming pool
24-hour security
Relaxing area, sala and garden
CCTV
Location and nearby infrastructure
Jomtien Be…
Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth.
Th…
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view.
The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Modern kitchen
Wardrobes
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrast…
Luxury apartment in the heart of Jomtien, Pattaya with unique design and world class amenities!
Invest in luxury Riviera Jomtien apartments from the developer Riviera Group, providing rental yields starting from 5%!
Beach 500m away!
The apartments are fully furnished!
Amenities: …
Grand Solaire Pattaya rises on 67 floors, offering the highest elevation point in Pattaya with stunning panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of apartments. All 2470 luxury residences offered have the most modern interior design elements, including decadent marble tiles, luxurious bla…
The perfect property investment for steady income and capital growth! EDGE Central Pattaya Apartments. Yield from 7%!Installment plan! The building is completed!All apartments are sold fully furnished, with built-in appliances and plumbing. Within walking distance to the beach!EDGE Central P…
Tower boasts breathtaking 360-degree panoramas of downtown Pattaya, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn Island and the Gulf of Siam. These unparalleled views can be appreciated fully from the lavish 31st floor infinity pool, as well as from the 46th floor state-of-the-art overhanging rooftop pool. Additio…
Apartment in a high-quality Beverly Mountain Bay complex surrounded by the tourist attractions of Pattaya and 1.5 hours drive from Bangkok!
Investment property!
Return on investment in real estate is approximately 10 % per year!
It is possible to purchase real estate in installments…
Возможность инвестирования в изысканные апартаменты в Южной Паттайе!
Апартаменты полностью меблированы и частично оснащены техникой!
Открываются захватывающие дух панорамные виды на залив Паттайя, холм Пратамнак, пляж Джомтьен и остров Ко Ларн.
GRAND SOLAIRE NOBLE - это культовый вы…
Grand Breeze Luxury Pool Villas epitomize the pinnacle of luxury living in East Pattaya. The complex consists of 6 bespoke villas and combines modern elegance with unparalleled privacy, all within easy reach of Pattaya’s vibrant lifestyle amenities. Each unit is meticulously designed with th…
The elite high-rise condominium is the embodiment of modern style and luxury in the prestigious area of Pratumnak, just 250 meters from the picturesque beach. The building consists of 38 floors with 342 apartments, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are apartments with 1, 2 and …
The Plantation Estates is a complex of high-quality modern villas in the tropical style. The houses with various layouts and areas from 185 m2 to 224 m2. The special attention is paid to the tropical garden around the large luxury swimming pool.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitche…
The residence features an 18-meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a fitness center, around-the-clock security and CCTV, a garden, a covered parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Modern kitchen
Fitted wardrobes
Air conditioning
Location and nearby in…
A new project from the only one Finnish developer in Pattaya. The complex consists of 377 apartments: 3 buildings, 8 floors. The project infrastructure includes two swimming pools, a coworking space, two baths (hammam, Finnish sauna), gym, recreation area and parking.
Payment plan:
Deposit …
A luxury high-rise condominium in one of Pratumnak’s most sought-after areas. 275 luxury fully furnished residences allow their owners to enjoy 5-star living, with world-class facilities.
The complex infrastructure:
gardens
gym
lobby
swimming pools
jacuzzi
kids' pool
restaurant and bar
cine…
The complex offers one of the most prestigious residences due to its luxury appearance, premium services and unparalleled atmosphere.
The project offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each flat has a covered parking space.
Features:
shops, cafes and restaurants
roof-top infinity …
Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 29 units on a …
We offer villas with swimming pools and gardens. The luxury club, lakeside activities, and premium entertainment - all these bring diversity and brightness to your life.
Features
club
swimming pool
park
lake
cafe
bar
restaurant
fitness center
co-working area
Instalments - 80/20.
Location …
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in B HOME ESTATE residential complex in the quiet area of Huai Yai! Installment plan available!
The exclusive residential complex Tropical Village 3 is designed in a modern tropical style, offering the perfect combination of luxury and comfort…
Incredible opportunities for investment in real estate on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand.Income from 7%! An excellent option for living or renting out!Fresh sea air and endless beachfront make this property unique.Instalments available!Distance to the beach: 200 meters!Each apartment offe…
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%!
Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!
Instalments available!
The house is completed!
The apartments are ready to move in!
Fully furnished!
To the nearest beach: 1.3 km.
Once Pattaya is a mixed use condominium in the …
A unique opportunity to invest in a stylish home with high potential for profitability! House completed! Ready for occupancy! Fully furnished! Garden view!
Coco Vile is a new real estate project offering beautifully designed single-family homes in a calm Scandinavian style. Enjoy a calm and…
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with a private pool in the prestigious area of Huai Yai, Pattaya! Installments! Houses are completed! Ready for occupancy! Fully furnished options available!
Garden Ville 8 — is a tropical house and villa project consisting of 17 apartments…
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view and parking spaces.
The residence features an infinity pool, a large roof-top terrace, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden, around-the-clock security and CCTV.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Built-in kitchen cabinetr…
Great option for investment!
Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%!
Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental!
Instalments available! The apartments are f…
Start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien — SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living!
Installment plan available!
First coastline!
The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furnishings and household applianc…
The residence features around-the-clock security abd concierge service, a fitness center, three infinity pools, jacuzzis, saunas, a restaurant, a large roof-top terrace, a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry
Wardrobes
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infr…
If a luxurious life in the chic condominium – is your dream, then we offer you a magnificent and unique idea of housing, currently available in the most coveted place of Pattaya – the prestigious Pratumnak hill near Kozi Beach.
Style, comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of this new …
City Garden Pattaya – condominium, which has the best location in the very center of the city, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Studios, apartments with one or two bedrooms or more are ready to live in them. The project was decorated with all modern amenities, including a fully equipped…
A modern project with rich infrastructure and an excellent location within walking distance from Jomtien Beach. This is a lagoon-type complex, which makes it an ideal place for both personal residence and long-term rent. All necessary infrastructure and transport interchanges are nearby.
The…
Luxury residential skyscraper in the center of Pattaya
The building offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. All 465 condominium rooms are thoughtfully designed. In addition to 24-hour security, a 240 sq.m. pool and its own restaurants and shops …
Luxury high-rise building is designed to be unique, provide modern yet sophisticated features with strong dynamic architecture that makes the project outstanding amongst Pattaya’s skyline. Over 77% of units feature unobstructed direct facing sea views and come fully fitted and fully furnishe…
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden.
Features
private swimming pool with a jacuzzi
parking
around-the-clock security
Facilities and equipment in the…
A premium residential project located in the most prestigious area, on the prime and strategic location near Jomtien Beach.
The project will include the largest swimming pool in the city, multiple recreation areas and a rooftop pool with panoramic views, fitness rooms, underground parking, a…
The complex infrastructure:
lobby
parking
concierge service
lounge areas
co-working space
kids' area
game room
fitness center
yoga area
spa
lagoons
beach pool
gardens
roof-top swimming pool
Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Yacht club - 3 minutes
Water …
City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middl…
Pattaya’s brand new high rise super-project, brings you executive, five-star splendour at the heart of Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard. Complex soars to 67 storeys, offering the highest point of elevation in Pattaya City with stunning, panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of units. All o…
New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya.
More than 30% of uni…
The residence features swimming pools and fountains, walking paths and gardens, an underground parking, restaurants, shops, cafes and a roof-top bar, a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a yoga studio, a gym, a kids' playground, a security system with CCTV.
The residence consists of 4 buildi…
One of the best developers in Thailand in 2020 completed its new Olympus project. Incredibly beautiful complex. From others, it differs in its very exquisite appearance in the ancient Greek style and the presence of the longest pool in Pattaya ( two pools of 320 meters in length each ).The i…
On the top floor of the project there is a swimming pool, sunbathing area, Finnish sauna and gym. Also from the roof there will be panoramic views of the most beautiful sunsets over the Gulf of Thailand. In addition, the complex has 2 elevators, laundry, 24 hour security, and a shuttle bus.
…
The complex consists of 16 single- and two-storey villas. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden.
Completion - December, 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood, within walking distance …
Marina Golden Bay is a complex consisting of 3 high-rise towers ( Victoria, Geneva & Elya ), each of which has 51 floors.
Located on the main road Tepprazit, between the Jomtien districts and the main Sukhumvit highway, 5 minutes from the beach!
All types of public transport are easily acc…
A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views fr…
We offer apartments with a panoramic view.
The residence features a security system and CCTV, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a swimming pool of 240 m2, a garden, a restaurant and a cafe.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Wi-Fi
Built-in furnit…
"Onyx Grand Village" combines luxury, tranquility and exquisiteness. Beautiful finishing and quality furniture, private swimming pool and lush gardens - everything provides the perfect oasis for relaxation and refreshment.
Features
private swimming pool with a jacuzzi
private garden
sauna
p…
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury apartment in the resort area of Bang Saray, just 100 meters from the beach! Sea Zen combines modern architecture and oriental design, creating a serene oasis just steps away from Bang Saray Beach. Relax in the resort-style pool and sunbathe on the…
SABAI HOME 8 Villas in Bang Lamung, Pattaya! An attractive investment in your future! Installment plan available! Fully furnished!
Each residence boasts a generous layout that provides both comfort and convenience for residents. For those looking for a harmonious combination of tranquility …
