  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$197,989
19/05/2025
$197,989
18/05/2025
$198,402
17/05/2025
$199,000
16/05/2025
$197,126
14/05/2025
$198,830
13/05/2025
$198,970
11/05/2025
$198,963
10/05/2025
$198,557
09/05/2025
$198,793
08/05/2025
$198,498
07/05/2025
$198,210
14/04/2025
$194,120
13/04/2025
$194,234
12/04/2025
$193,243
11/04/2025
$195,193
10/04/2025
$192,169
09/04/2025
$194,688
08/04/2025
$194,228
07/04/2025
$195,817
06/04/2025
$195,835
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22127
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2393695
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya is a high-end residential complex located in Jomtien, Pattaya. The complex consists of two high-rise buildings (44 and 47 floors) connected to each other. There are 606 units in total, most of which have views of the Gulf of Thailand, and 5 commercial premises. There are apartments with different layouts from one-bedroom apartments to penthouses with an area of ​​up to 315 m². The complex has excellent infrastructure, including several swimming pools, an onsen, a library, a fitness center and even a water park on the 3rd floor.

The construction will start on November, 2024, and the completion is planned for November, 2027.

Advantages
  • A reliable Bangkok developer with a proven reputation, high quality units and finishing
  • Walking distance to the beach - 500 m
  • A distinctive feature of the project is a small number of units in a high-rise building
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the rapidly developing area of ​​Jomtien, the future geographical center of Pattaya with the longest beach in the city. The property is within walking distance of Jomtien Beach, as well as close to the main shopping centers and entertainment areas of Pattaya. In addition, the Sukhumvit Highway runs next to the complex, which allows easy access to both Bangkok and the airport.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools 5 minutes away from the coast, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$440,714
Residential complex WYNDHAM Grand Nai Harn Beach Phuket
Rawai, Thailand
from
$54,781
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$223,472
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$232,168
Residential complex SIRIUS CONDOMINIUM
Thalang, Thailand
from
$138,693
You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$197,989
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,51M
The complex is a carefully designed collection of modern luxury villas. Each villa has: garage swimming pool terraces garden The complex infrastructure: clubhouse lounge area cafe fitness center swimming pool Location and nearby infrastructure Laguna Golf Course - 1 km Boat Avenue shop…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villa with swimming pools and gardens close to Nai Yang Beach and the airport, Phuket, thailand
Residential complex Complex of villa with swimming pools and gardens close to Nai Yang Beach and the airport, Phuket, thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$595,162
We offer luxury modern Balinese-style villas with swimming pools and a view of green surroundings, spacious gardens and comfortable lounge areas. The residence features around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location and nearby infrastructure Nai Yang Beach - 2.2 km (6 minutes d…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Residential complex VIP SPACE ODYSSEY
Rawai, Thailand
from
$103,755
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Attractive object for investment!A guaranteed income of 6% for the first 3 years.Installment!800 meters from Rawai Beach!VIP Space Odyssey is set against a backdrop of wooded hills.Facilities: sports hall, infinity pool on the roof, children's room.Location:- Rawai beach, 800m;- Nai Harn bea…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications