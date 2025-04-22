Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya is a high-end residential complex located in Jomtien, Pattaya. The complex consists of two high-rise buildings (44 and 47 floors) connected to each other. There are 606 units in total, most of which have views of the Gulf of Thailand, and 5 commercial premises. There are apartments with different layouts from one-bedroom apartments to penthouses with an area of ​​up to 315 m². The complex has excellent infrastructure, including several swimming pools, an onsen, a library, a fitness center and even a water park on the 3rd floor.

The construction will start on November, 2024, and the completion is planned for November, 2027.

A reliable Bangkok developer with a proven reputation, high quality units and finishing

Walking distance to the beach - 500 m

A distinctive feature of the project is a small number of units in a high-rise building

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the rapidly developing area of ​​Jomtien, the future geographical center of Pattaya with the longest beach in the city. The property is within walking distance of Jomtien Beach, as well as close to the main shopping centers and entertainment areas of Pattaya. In addition, the Sukhumvit Highway runs next to the complex, which allows easy access to both Bangkok and the airport.