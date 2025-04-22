  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
ID: 22502
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2409427
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Inspired by the waves and curves of Wongamat Beach, the building is an architectural masterpiece that reflects the natural beauty of Wongamat Bay and the growing urban metropolis of the area. Urban straight lines are combined with smooth elegant curves, creating forms and spaces that are unique and charming in every way imaginable. There are various floor plan types for buyers to choose from:

Standard Collection

  • 1 Bedroom: 27 - 45 m2
  • 2 Bedrooms: 72 - 77 m2

Special Collection

  • 1 Bedroom: 56 - 66 m2
  • 2 Bedrooms: 84 - 101 m2
  • 3 Bedrooms: 106 - 110 m2

Luxury Collection

  • 2 Bedrooms: 83 m2
  • 3 Bedrooms: 137 - 211 m2
  • 4 Bedrooms: 144 - 217 m2
Facilities and equipment in the house

Parking for 141 cars.

Floor 1: Lobby, Mail Room, Lounge Area, Meeting Room, Jogging Track.

Floors 30-31: Private Pool + Bar, 35 m2 Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi Pools, Children's Pool, Pool Deck + Hammock Area, Men's and Women's Changing Rooms, Sauna, Steam Room, Onsen.

Floor 32: Luxury Living Room, Sunset Lounge, Golf Simulator, Meeting Room, Massage Room, Gym + Private Gym Area.

Floor 33: Kids' Room, Teen Club, Family Area.

Rooftop: Observation Deck with 360-Degree View, BBQ Area.

In addition, food delivery from a nearby five-star hotel restaurant will be available, and concierge service will be available 24/7.

Location and nearby infrastructure

What started as a small fishing community has developed into a world-class resort. With 3 km of pristine white beaches with crystal clear waters and outstanding views, Wongamat has become a destination for local and international tourists as well as a prime holiday destination due to its proximity to Suvarnabhumi Airport and Bangkok with a travel time of only 1 to 2 hours depending on traffic. Pattaya is divided into four areas: North Pattaya, Central Pattaya, South Pattaya and Jomtien Beach. North Pattaya is considered the most beautiful of the four areas due to its preservation of the traditional environment and scenery, while Wongamat is considered the crown jewel of North Pattaya due to its 1.3 km of unspoiled beaches that offer privacy, tranquility and pure, innocent nature.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Ask all your questions
