Villa larelana villa huay yai

Pattaya City, Thailand
$354,613
16
ID: 27400
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Modern one-storey villas with a roof terrace!
Elegant 1-storey villas in the quiet area of Huai Yai (Pataya) are ideal for a family holiday or investment with a private pool and a panoramic terrace.

Villa Larelana was designed with all needs in mind, organically combining functionality with aesthetics. This magnificent villa boasts a unique style characterized by minimalist design and attention to detail. The villa is an ideal refuge for families to socialize, relax and enjoy time together, creating an atmosphere of happiness and joy.

Facilities: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, European and Thai cuisines, private pool with Jacuzzi system, roof terrace, parking for 2-4 cars, round-the-clock security.

Location: Huai Yai:

- 10 minutes to Dongtan Beach
- 15 minutes to Central Pattaya
- near: golf clubs, restaurants, SPA

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

