Villa larelana villa huay yai

Modern one-storey villas with a roof terrace!

Elegant 1-storey villas in the quiet area of Huai Yai (Pataya) are ideal for a family holiday or investment with a private pool and a panoramic terrace.

Villa Larelana was designed with all needs in mind, organically combining functionality with aesthetics. This magnificent villa boasts a unique style characterized by minimalist design and attention to detail. The villa is an ideal refuge for families to socialize, relax and enjoy time together, creating an atmosphere of happiness and joy.

Facilities: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, European and Thai cuisines, private pool with Jacuzzi system, roof terrace, parking for 2-4 cars, round-the-clock security.

Location: Huai Yai:

- 10 minutes to Dongtan Beach

- 15 minutes to Central Pattaya

- near: golf clubs, restaurants, SPA

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.