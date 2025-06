The luxurious premium complex consists of 24 floors and is located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach in the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and a developed infrastructure at the 5 * level will provide a comfortable living.

The infrastructure of the complex:

The infinity pool on the roof with sun loungers and umbrellas, bar, and yoga area

Rooftop botanical garden

Landscaped landscaped area with a landscaped garden

Restaurants, bars

Conference rooms

Banqueting hall

A fitness center

SPA-center

Sauna, hammam

massage parlor

Laundry

The shops

Barbecue area

Internet, WiFi

Cable TV

Kids club, playground

car parking

Electronic access system

Security and video surveillance system 24/7

High-speed elevators

Ownership: Freehold Foreign Quota