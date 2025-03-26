A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. This is the most elite area of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely vacation.
The complex is located a 5-minute drive from the center of Pattaya and Jomtien. The residence of the royal family in Pattaya is also located on Pratamnak Hill and within walking distance of Dream Condominium.
All apartments in the Dream complex are sold with a fine finish. Each apartment is equipped with a European standard kitchen and air conditioner. Bathrooms are tiled from floor to ceiling, and each apartment has space for a washing machine. Ceiling spotlights provide the necessary amount of light.
On the territory of the complex:
Area infrastructure:
Form of ownership: Freehold