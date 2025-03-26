  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,017
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
ID: 4936
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. This is the most elite area of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely vacation.

The complex is located a 5-minute drive from the center of Pattaya and Jomtien. The residence of the royal family in Pattaya is also located on Pratamnak Hill and within walking distance of Dream Condominium.

All apartments in the Dream complex are sold with a fine finish. Each apartment is equipped with a European standard kitchen and air conditioner. Bathrooms are tiled from floor to ceiling, and each apartment has space for a washing machine. Ceiling spotlights provide the necessary amount of light.

 

On the territory of the complex:

  • Rooftop terrace with fitness room, jacuzzi, swimming pool and Finnish sauna
  • Underground parking
  • The swimming pool on the first floor
  • Security 24/7
  • 2 lifts
  • Laundry

 

Area infrastructure:

  • Golden Buddha
  • Princess Residence
  • Bar and entertainment street Walking Street
  • Markets
  • Observation deck
  • Cozy garden with Chinese statues
  • Shopping complex Central Festival
  • Massage parlors
  • Beaches
  • Water park Pattaya park
  • Restaurants
  • Spa and more
  • Golf Club
  • Pier Bali Hai
  • Shops

 

Form of ownership: Freehold

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 29.5 – 42.8
Price per m², USD 1,945 – 2,460
Apartment price, USD 60,321 – 103,328
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 34.2 – 36.3
Price per m², USD 1,998 – 2,003
Apartment price, USD 68,516 – 72,432
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 21.7 – 27.5
Price per m², USD 1,922 – 2,666
Apartment price, USD 46,004 – 58,923

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

