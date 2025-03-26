A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. This is the most elite area of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely vacation.

The complex is located a 5-minute drive from the center of Pattaya and Jomtien. The residence of the royal family in Pattaya is also located on Pratamnak Hill and within walking distance of Dream Condominium.

All apartments in the Dream complex are sold with a fine finish. Each apartment is equipped with a European standard kitchen and air conditioner. Bathrooms are tiled from floor to ceiling, and each apartment has space for a washing machine. Ceiling spotlights provide the necessary amount of light.

On the territory of the complex:

Rooftop terrace with fitness room, jacuzzi, swimming pool and Finnish sauna

Underground parking

The swimming pool on the first floor

Security 24/7

2 lifts

Laundry

Area infrastructure:

Golden Buddha

Princess Residence

Bar and entertainment street Walking Street

Markets

Observation deck

Cozy garden with Chinese statues

Shopping complex Central Festival

Massage parlors

Beaches

Water park Pattaya park

Restaurants

Spa and more

Golf Club

Pier Bali Hai

Shops

Form of ownership: Freehold