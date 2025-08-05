Villa CELESTIAL VILLA PATTAYA

Nordic harmony in Pattaya! Modern one-storey villas with a swimming pool!

Celestial Villa is an exclusive project combining Scandinavian minimalism, functionality and tropical comfort. Cozy villas with private pools are located in the prestigious Nong Pru area, offering the perfect balance between the quietness of nature and the availability of urban amenities.

Key features of the villas: bright interiors in the style of Nordic with natural materials, private pool with Jacuzzi, cozy terraces for relaxation, green area around the villa, barrier entrance and security, convenient parking.

Ideal location:

- the quiet area of Nong Prue in East Pattaya;

5 minutes to Makro, Terminal 21, markets

Close to international schools and hospitals.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.