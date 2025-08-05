  1. Realting.com
Villa CELESTIAL VILLA PATTAYA

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$337,059
;
15
ID: 27394
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Nordic harmony in Pattaya! Modern one-storey villas with a swimming pool!

Celestial Villa is an exclusive project combining Scandinavian minimalism, functionality and tropical comfort. Cozy villas with private pools are located in the prestigious Nong Pru area, offering the perfect balance between the quietness of nature and the availability of urban amenities.

Key features of the villas: bright interiors in the style of Nordic with natural materials, private pool with Jacuzzi, cozy terraces for relaxation, green area around the villa, barrier entrance and security, convenient parking.

Ideal location:

- the quiet area of Nong Prue in East Pattaya;
5 minutes to Makro, Terminal 21, markets
Close to international schools and hospitals.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
