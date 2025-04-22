Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

Apartments in the largest and most popular among tourists finished complex of Jomtien Beach. The building has 59 floors with 1644 units of different layouts. There are apartments with a private pool. The complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay, including gardens, swimming pools, a bar, recreation areas, a conference room, a sauna and a hammam, a cardio zone with panoramic windows and an ocean view on the 59th floor, an infinity pool on the 59th floor, as well as a 5-level parking. The building has 11 high-speed elevators. The project also provides a 24-hour front desk, a concierge, a security system with video surveillance, face recognition and key card access.

Water heaters

Air conditioning

Double glazing

LED lighting

Jacuzzi on the balcony (in the fats of 39 m2, 46,5 m2, 64 m2, 65 m2, 72 m2)

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Jomtien is the most popular tourist area, the future geographical center of Pattaya. The property is located on the first line by the sea, next to the popular Jomtien Beach and the famous Pattaya Night Market, near the new Jomtien Second Road, a few minutes drive from the city center, large shopping centers and attractions of Pattaya.