  Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
$229,061
20
ID: 20781
In CRM: 2385598
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Apartments in the largest and most popular among tourists finished complex of Jomtien Beach. The building has 59 floors with 1644 units of different layouts. There are apartments with a private pool. The complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay, including gardens, swimming pools, a bar, recreation areas, a conference room, a sauna and a hammam, a cardio zone with panoramic windows and an ocean view on the 59th floor, an infinity pool on the 59th floor, as well as a 5-level parking. The building has 11 high-speed elevators. The project also provides a 24-hour front desk, a concierge, a security system with video surveillance, face recognition and key card access.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Water heaters
  • Air conditioning
  • Double glazing
  • LED lighting
  • Jacuzzi on the balcony (in the fats of 39 m2, 46,5 m2, 64 m2, 65 m2, 72 m2)
Location and nearby infrastructure

Jomtien is the most popular tourist area, the future geographical center of Pattaya. The property is located on the first line by the sea, next to the popular Jomtien Beach and the famous Pattaya Night Market, near the new Jomtien Second Road, a few minutes drive from the city center, large shopping centers and attractions of Pattaya.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$229,061
