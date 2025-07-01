  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE

Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$98,364
28/07/2025
$98,364
14/07/2025
$89,186
;
11
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23319
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    24

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! 500m to Jomtien Beach! Embassy Resort – a unique 8-storey residential complex, gives you the opportunity to become part of the prestigious world, where the elegance of the World Hotels is combined with the sophistication of the Chanel fashion house. Meet a new level of luxury and comfort, where every detail embodies the highest standard of quality. Facilities: infinity pool on the 25th floor with glass walls, lounge bar and recreation areas, sports and relaxation areas, fully equipped gym, special countercurrent pool for professional training, spa and relaxation, floating spa and mirror maze, Himalayan salt room, beauty salon, massage salon and Onsen, intellectual area for development, play rooms and interactive games. Location: Jomtien is one of the most beloved and sought-after areas among Russian-speaking tourists. It is a sleeping and safe area. Near the complex is a rich infrastructure. Night market, shops, cafes, pharmacies, bars, landscaped promenade and a park for walking and sports. Call or write, we will answer all your questions! * Cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a kids' playground close to international schools and beaches, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$607,279
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$454,696
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$196,961
Residential complex New residential complex of mini villas with swimming pools in Si Sunthon, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$271,597
Residential complex M Gallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$274,596
You are viewing
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$98,364
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex
Residential complex
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$368,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 60–131 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Infinity Pool is a new residential development in Asia's best-integrated resort within walking distance of Bangtao Beach. The complex's rooftop of all four low-rise buildings features a unique common area where residents can relax outdoors amidst the tropics and add variety to their lifestyl…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$487,959
The complex consists of 19 two-storey villas with 3-4 bedrooms. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood. An international school is just 10 minutes away
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New boutique complex of stylish villas with excellent infrastructure just 200 m from the sea, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$167,841
Own a private villa with a full resort lifestyle for the price of a condo. A premium collection of 26 one and two-storey villas, with 1-2 bedrooms, designed to offer buyers something they never expected — a private tropical home with a full suite of luxury resort amenities. Complex redefines…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications