Villa THE AROWANYX

Pattaya City, Thailand
$567,388
23
ID: 27391
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Elite residential complex in the heart of Pattaya!

Arowanyx is an exclusive complex of 18 luxury villas in the quiet area of Nong Prue, combining privacy, modern design and advanced technology. Each villa is designed for maximum comfort, with spacious recreation areas, private pools and elegant interiors in the style of Modern Tropical Luxury.

Key features of the villas: a staff room, a private pool with a Jacuzzi (salt system), a terrace with a garden and relaxation areas, technology and security, solar panels, underground electrical wiring, parking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance, public gardens and a playground, a closed area with a barrier entrance.

Ideal location:

- 20 minutes to Jomtien Beach and the center of Pattaya;
- near the motorway Huai Yai - quick exit to the main highways;
- close to international schools: Tara Pattana International, International School of Chonburi (ISC);
Golf clubs in 10-15 minutes: Siam Country Club, Phoenix Gold Golf.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

