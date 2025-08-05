Villa THE AROWANYX

Elite residential complex in the heart of Pattaya!

Arowanyx is an exclusive complex of 18 luxury villas in the quiet area of Nong Prue, combining privacy, modern design and advanced technology. Each villa is designed for maximum comfort, with spacious recreation areas, private pools and elegant interiors in the style of Modern Tropical Luxury.

Key features of the villas: a staff room, a private pool with a Jacuzzi (salt system), a terrace with a garden and relaxation areas, technology and security, solar panels, underground electrical wiring, parking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance, public gardens and a playground, a closed area with a barrier entrance.

Ideal location:

- 20 minutes to Jomtien Beach and the center of Pattaya;

- near the motorway Huai Yai - quick exit to the main highways;

- close to international schools: Tara Pattana International, International School of Chonburi (ISC);

Golf clubs in 10-15 minutes: Siam Country Club, Phoenix Gold Golf.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.