Residential complex

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,310
6
Media Media
ID: 5476
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    2027
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finished
    Finished
  Number of floors
    8
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Harmonia Complex is an ideal place for a calm and serene life in the center of Pattaya. The complex is located in the Central Pattaya area, close to the beaches. There is a bus stop 100 meters from the complex, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools, a market, cultural and historical sights of the city are nearby.

The complex offers apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and studios with views of the pool and mountains. The complex will have spacious common areas, places for recreation, a swimming pool around the complex and a garden.

The complex consists of: 4 eight-storey buildings
Completion date: III quarter. 2027
Form of ownership: Freehold

 

Infrastructure of the complex:

  • Swimming pool around the complex
  • Rooftop garden and pool with waterfall
  • Fitness and yoga room
  • Sauna, steam room and jacuzzi
  • Massage room
  • Treadmill
  • Children's play area
  • Cafe and restaurant
  • Concierge service
  • Management Company
  • Security 24/7, video surveillance
  • Secure underground car parking
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 23.5 – 26.5
Price per m², USD 2,271 – 85,600
Apartment price, USD 57,310 – 2,18M
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 50.5
Price per m², USD 2,332
Apartment price, USD 117,768

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

