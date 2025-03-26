Residential complex

Harmonia Complex is an ideal place for a calm and serene life in the center of Pattaya. The complex is located in the Central Pattaya area, close to the beaches. There is a bus stop 100 meters from the complex, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools, a market, cultural and historical sights of the city are nearby.

The complex offers apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and studios with views of the pool and mountains. The complex will have spacious common areas, places for recreation, a swimming pool around the complex and a garden.

The complex consists of: 4 eight-storey buildings

Completion date: III quarter. 2027

Form of ownership: Freehold

Infrastructure of the complex: