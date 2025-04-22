Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand

Tower boasts breathtaking 360-degree panoramas of downtown Pattaya, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn Island and the Gulf of Siam. These unparalleled views can be appreciated fully from the lavish 31st floor infinity pool, as well as from the 46th floor state-of-the-art overhanging rooftop pool. Additional first-class development amenities include a spectacular hotel-style lobby ascending 9-meters high, 31st floor fully equipped ocean view fitness center & Zen Yoga relaxation zones.

The complex is already completed and fully operational. There are a few apartments left for purchase!

Features of the flats

Complex features a diverse range of luxurious residential suites with something to cater for every prospective buyer. From the entry-level 1-bedroom suites to the VIP 2 bedroom oceanfront apartments and unique high floor penthous es complete with private Jacuzzis and oversize balconies. All units are designed firmly with the resident in mind with space optimization and functionality paramount, whilst allowing one to fully appreciate the stunning vistas of the Pattaya Bay metropol is and the ocean beyond.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Ground floor

1. Main entrance

2. Parking entrance

3. Underground parking

4. Lobby

5. Reception

6. Tiki’s cafe and bakery

7. Walkway

8. Children’s pool

9. Playground

31st floor

10. Viewing gardens

11. Sundeck

12. Infinity pool

13. Fully equipped fitness centre

14. Steam/sauna and shower facilities

46th floor

15. Sky pool

16. Sundeck

Location and nearby infrastructure

The prime location offers the ultimate in convenience, with all major amenities, attractions and transport links in easy reach. The project is just a short walk from major supermarkets and shopping malls, only minutes’ drive from the resort beaches of Pratumnak, Jomtien and Naklua, and sits just 120 km from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport – one of the largest passenger hubs in Asia.