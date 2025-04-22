  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$115,080
19/05/2025
$115,080
18/05/2025
$115,321
17/05/2025
$115,668
16/05/2025
$114,578
14/05/2025
$115,569
13/05/2025
$115,651
11/05/2025
$115,647
10/05/2025
$115,410
09/05/2025
$115,548
08/05/2025
$115,377
07/05/2025
$115,209
14/04/2025
$112,832
13/04/2025
$112,899
12/04/2025
$112,322
11/04/2025
$113,455
10/04/2025
$111,697
09/04/2025
$113,162
08/04/2025
$112,894
07/04/2025
$113,818
06/04/2025
$113,828
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22164
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2394462
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Tower boasts breathtaking 360-degree panoramas of downtown Pattaya, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn Island and the Gulf of Siam. These unparalleled views can be appreciated fully from the lavish 31st floor infinity pool, as well as from the 46th floor state-of-the-art overhanging rooftop pool. Additional first-class development amenities include a spectacular hotel-style lobby ascending 9-meters high, 31st floor fully equipped ocean view fitness center & Zen Yoga relaxation zones.

The complex is already completed and fully operational. There are a few apartments left for purchase!

Features of the flats

Complex features a diverse range of luxurious residential suites with something to cater for every prospective buyer. From the entry-level 1-bedroom suites to the VIP 2 bedroom oceanfront apartments and unique high floor penthous es complete with private Jacuzzis and oversize balconies. All units are designed firmly with the resident in mind with space optimization and functionality paramount, whilst allowing one to fully appreciate the stunning vistas of the Pattaya Bay metropol is and the ocean beyond.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Ground floor

  • 1. Main entrance
  • 2. Parking entrance
  • 3. Underground parking
  • 4. Lobby
  • 5. Reception
  • 6. Tiki’s cafe and bakery
  • 7. Walkway
  • 8. Children’s pool
  • 9. Playground

31st floor

  • 10. Viewing gardens
  • 11. Sundeck
  • 12. Infinity pool
  • 13. Fully equipped fitness centre
  • 14. Steam/sauna and shower facilities

46th floor

  • 15. Sky pool
  • 16. Sundeck
Location and nearby infrastructure

The prime location offers the ultimate in convenience, with all major amenities, attractions and transport links in easy reach. The project is just a short walk from major supermarkets and shopping malls, only minutes’ drive from the resort beaches of Pratumnak, Jomtien and Naklua, and sits just 120 km from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport – one of the largest passenger hubs in Asia.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Serene condominium
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$653,847
Residential complex Cube Amaze
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$67,947
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$248,048
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$72,000
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
from
$105,236
You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$115,080
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex So Origin Bangtao Beach
Residential complex So Origin Bangtao Beach
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$116,409
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 26–52 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The project is ideal for those seeking luxurious living in Phuket. Suitable for both personal living and short-term rentals. Location: The outstanding location of So Origin Bangtao is just 400 meters from Bangtao Beach and in close pro…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 900 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 900 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$991,295
An exclusive development of 10 luxury villas located on an estate of 5,892 m2. Extraordinary curved architecture is combined with tropical aesthetic harmoniously integrating the villas into their surroundings while ensuring that each villa will offer stunning sea views. Large, floor-to-ceili…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Cassia Residences
Residential complex Cassia Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$154,482
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 7
Area 40–119 m²
27 real estate objects 27
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suitable for connoisseurs of luxurious living, investors, and those seeking comfortable housing in a prestigious location in Phuket. The project is ideal for both personal living and renting out. About the location: Cassia Res…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications