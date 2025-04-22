Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Pattaya City, Thailand
ID: 22482
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2408786
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Grand Breeze Luxury Pool Villas epitomize the pinnacle of luxury living in East Pattaya. The complex consists of 6 bespoke villas and combines modern elegance with unparalleled privacy, all within easy reach of Pattaya’s vibrant lifestyle amenities. Each unit is meticulously designed with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, catering to the needs of discerning residents who value space and luxury. Highlights include private swimming pools, expansive living areas, and top-tier finishes, ensuring every moment at home is a lavish experience.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious neighborhood, minutes away from leading shopping destinations, international schools, and healthcare facilities, with the sandy shores of Pattaya’s beaches just a short drive away.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

