  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex SECRET GARDEN

Residential complex SECRET GARDEN

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$116,866
;
10
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33043
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Ideal choice for investment and long-term residence! Income from 7%!
Installment!
Near the famous beaches!
Due to its location, quality of construction and level of amenities, a condominium is an excellent investment opportunity with the potential to grow value and rental income.
SECRET GARDEN, the jewel of modern life in Pattaya, is a new condominium offering an exceptional combination of comfort, style and quality of life.
Amenities: panoramic views, swimming pool, fitness, recreation areas, underground parking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Location: in close proximity to famous beaches, shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment venues.
Call us and we will be happy to help you in buying luxury real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
* The cost may vary depending on the course

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$2,65M
Residential complex
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$135,800
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,949
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$147,000
Residential complex Andamaya
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$695,628
You are viewing
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$116,866
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$400,955
We offer a villa with a swimming pool 9x3.8 m, a garden and a gazebo, a parking for 2 cars. Features of the flats The house includes a spacious entrance hall, a guest toilet, a utility room and a storage, a master bedroom with a dressing room and a bathroom, one more bedroom with a bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,39M
The Tales is the one-of-a-kind collection of 13 single-storey villas with swimming pools in the most coveted location in Phuket. Features: spacious luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and private swimming pools outdoor lounge areas by the pool spacious living-dining areas with fully equipped kitc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex So Origin Bangtao Beach
Residential complex So Origin Bangtao Beach
Residential complex So Origin Bangtao Beach
Residential complex So Origin Bangtao Beach
Residential complex So Origin Bangtao Beach
Show all Residential complex So Origin Bangtao Beach
Residential complex So Origin Bangtao Beach
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$116,409
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 26–52 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The project is ideal for those seeking luxurious living in Phuket. Suitable for both personal living and short-term rentals. Location: The outstanding location of So Origin Bangtao is just 400 meters from Bangtao Beach and in close pro…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.8 – 32.2
128,615 – 159,179
Apartment 2 rooms
51.9
257,532
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
Show all publications