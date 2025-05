The quality project from "Baan Mae Villa". Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Completed amenities on the great location. Enjoy beautiful garden views from large doors and windows. Living area with hight ceiling, large balcony and individual bathrooms.

Features

private swimming pool with a jacuzzi

parking for 2 cars

around-the-clock security

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the great position Pattaya-Naklua, close to facilities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals and department stores.