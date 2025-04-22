Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand

Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 29 units on a location surrounded by peaceful and shady nature with peace of mind from security standards with modern technology covering all areas.

Features

private swimming pool with a jacuzzi

parking for 2-4 cars

around-the-clock security

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on an abundant place and surrounded by nature, close to Huay Chak-Nok reservoir, facilities whether tourist attractions, schools, hospitals or department stores.