  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$424,133
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20963
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386788
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 29 units on a location surrounded by peaceful and shady nature with peace of mind from security standards with modern technology covering all areas.

Features

  • private swimming pool with a jacuzzi
  • parking for 2-4 cars
  • around-the-clock security
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on an abundant place and surrounded by nature, close to Huay Chak-Nok reservoir, facilities whether tourist attractions, schools, hospitals or department stores.

  • Jomtien Beach - 10 km
  • Central Festival Pattaya Beach - 15 km
  • Terminal 21 Pattaya - 16 km
  • Water park - 19 km

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools just 100 m from Bang Po Beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Thong Po, Thailand
from
$358,320
Residential complex New residence of comfort class with a swimming pool, a kids' club and a co-working lounge, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$68,946
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$188,309
Residential complex The Title Halo 1
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$115,756
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Nonthaburi Province, Thailand
from
$1,11M
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$424,133
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Residential complex The Balance Phuket
Karon, Thailand
from
$217,873
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Project Name: The Balance By the Beach Company Name : The Beach Resort Company Limited Segment: Luxury Class Address: 98/88 - 98/89 Kata road, Karon, Muang, Phuket, Thailand Land Area: 1-3-16.8 Rais Number of Buildings: 2 Buildings Number of Units : Total 112 Units Parking Lots: 39 Ca…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Residential complex Hennessy Residence
Karon, Thailand
from
$240,213
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 47–57 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for investors, being located just 100 meters from Karon Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Phuket. High rental demand and proximity to the sea ensure 100% occupancy even in the low season. About the locati…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex THE CORAL PATTAYA
Residential complex THE CORAL PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$67,615
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Investment in unique apartments! Income from 7%! The prime location of the complex guarantees high rental demand! Installment! Apartments are furnished! In a green area and away from the bustle of the big city, 5 minutes to the beach! THE CORAL PATTAYA is a boutique resort-style condomi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications