Residential complex

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,583
21 1
ID: 5462
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located in a residential complex along with the amenities that you will enjoy and need right at your doorstep.

The complex is a center for a healthy lifestyle, with a sauna, a gym on the roof of each of the buildings, and swimming pools. All apartments have their own balcony, modern European kitchens, and bathrooms, finished with quality materials.

Also, all car parks are underground with direct access to Pattaya Tai and Soi Kopai streets, thus keeping the garden alleys quiet and clean, free from car traffic.

Complex infrastructure: 5 swimming pools, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, yoga room, fitness room, jogging track, children's play area, commercial shopping areas, parking.

Security and safety: 24/7 security, card access system, video surveillance, fire alarm, smoke detectors, fire suppression system, secure underground car parks for each building with elevator access to all floors

Area Infrastructure: Olympus enjoys the best central location and offers quick access to the Bangkok Expressway and nearby Jomtien beaches, shopping malls, and Sukhumvit Road. It is also located in close proximity to the prestigious international school Aksorn School. Pattaya Beach and Cozy Beach are 3 km away, and Jomtien Beach and Dongtan Beach are 7 km away.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 23.5 – 64.1
Price per m², USD 1,770 – 3,220
Apartment price, USD 69,860 – 113,457
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 39.1 – 39.2
Price per m², USD 2,841
Apartment price, USD 111,206
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 23.2
Price per m², USD 2,832
Apartment price, USD 65,583

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Video Review of residential complex

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Residential complex
