Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
"Onyx Grand Village" combines luxury, tranquility and exquisiteness. Beautiful finishing and quality furniture, private swimming pool and lush gardens - everything provides the perfect oasis for relaxation and refreshment.
Features
private swimming pool with a jacuzzi
private garden
sauna
parking for 2 cars
around-the-clock security
Location and nearby infrastructure
Terminal 21 Pattaya - 9 km
Central Festival Pattaya Beach - 7 km
Jomtien Beach - 9 km
U-Tapao International Airport - 36 km
Location on the map
Pattaya City, Thailand
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
A large resort complex in a quiet location next to the Sirinat National Park and 50 metres from a cosy beach. Wellness hotel concept with health, beauty and medical services. Part of the complex will be occupied by the Bangkok International Hospital.
Completion: first phase in June 2023, sec…
Kiara Reserve is a luxury branded residential development comprising pool villas and apartments in Layan Bay – a resort, residential and leisure complex on the north-west coast of Phuket. The residence is on the ocean-facing hillside and has a large plot of land.
Facilities
swimming pool
fi…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it's for:
Ideal for those who want to combine a beach holiday with profitable investments. The project offers excellent conditions for a peaceful stay and stable rental income.
About the location:
The Marin Phuket is located just a few steps from …