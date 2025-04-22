  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$532,397
04/03/2025
$529,109
09/08/2024
$470,965
;
15
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 20957
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386787
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

"Onyx Grand Village" combines luxury, tranquility and exquisiteness. Beautiful finishing and quality furniture, private swimming pool and lush gardens - everything provides the perfect oasis for relaxation and refreshment.

Features

  • private swimming pool with a jacuzzi
  • private garden
  • sauna
  • parking for 2 cars
  • around-the-clock security
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Terminal 21 Pattaya - 9 km
  • Central Festival Pattaya Beach - 7 km
  • Jomtien Beach - 9 km
  • U-Tapao International Airport - 36 km

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

