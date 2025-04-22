Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

A new project from the only one Finnish developer in Pattaya. The complex consists of 377 apartments: 3 buildings, 8 floors. The project infrastructure includes two swimming pools, a coworking space, two baths (hammam, Finnish sauna), gym, recreation area and parking.

Payment plan:

Deposit 100,000 baht (included in the price of the apartment)

20% within a month (-50,000 baht from deposit)

20% after the start of construction

20% during construction on the 7th floor

20% during external brick walls on the 6th floor

20% (-50,000 baht of the deposit) upon completion of construction

Advantages

The expected increase to the current price is up to 30%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The apartments are located in the green part of the city, a short distance from the two best beaches in the city. 200 meters away is the residence of the Princess, 450 meters away is access to the sea.