Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
20
Media Media
ID: 19655
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366836
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

A new project from the only one Finnish developer in Pattaya. The complex consists of 377 apartments: 3 buildings, 8 floors. The project infrastructure includes two swimming pools, a coworking space, two baths (hammam, Finnish sauna), gym, recreation area and parking.

Payment plan:

  • Deposit 100,000 baht (included in the price of the apartment)
  • 20% within a month (-50,000 baht from deposit)
  • 20% after the start of construction
  • 20% during construction on the 7th floor
  • 20% during external brick walls on the 6th floor
  • 20% (-50,000 baht of the deposit) upon completion of construction
Advantages

The expected increase to the current price is up to 30%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The apartments are located in the green part of the city, a short distance from the two best beaches in the city. 200 meters away is the residence of the Princess, 450 meters away is access to the sea.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$148,413
