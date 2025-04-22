Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Pattaya City, Thailand
ID: 25306
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440883
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • parking
  • meeting room
  • lobby
  • spa
  • golf simulator
  • kids' club
  • zen garden
  • co-working area
  • swimming pools
  • jacuzzi
  • lounge areas
  • gym
  • concierge service
  • around-the-clock security and video surveillance

Construction start - January, 2026.

Completion - February, 2029.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen with appliances
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Water heaters
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located near the beach and key landmarks of Pattaya.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

