Villa Baan mae residence 69

Feel the epitome of suburban elegance at Baan Mae Residence 69, located in the quiet district of Toongklom-Talman 27 in Pattaya. This first-class residential project combines the charm of rural life with the amenities of an urban lifestyle, offering an idyllic setting for both families and professionals.

Facilities: The houses have three bedrooms, four bathrooms and modern open-plan living areas with their own gardens, a private pool. Security and video surveillance also work on the territory of the complex.

Location:

Located in a quiet but accessible area of Toongklom-Talman, the project is in a secluded and central location. The area is famous for its calm atmosphere and beautiful natural surroundings, making it an ideal refuge from the hustle and bustle of central Pattaya. Local markets, international schools and medical facilities are nearby, and Pattaya’s busy shopping areas and beaches are just minutes away.

* The cost may vary depending on the course.