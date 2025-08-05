  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  Pattaya City
  Villa Baan mae residence 69

Villa Baan mae residence 69

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$524,358
;
14
ID: 27399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Premium project in a closed village!

Feel the epitome of suburban elegance at Baan Mae Residence 69, located in the quiet district of Toongklom-Talman 27 in Pattaya. This first-class residential project combines the charm of rural life with the amenities of an urban lifestyle, offering an idyllic setting for both families and professionals.

Facilities: The houses have three bedrooms, four bathrooms and modern open-plan living areas with their own gardens, a private pool. Security and video surveillance also work on the territory of the complex.

Location:
Located in a quiet but accessible area of Toongklom-Talman, the project is in a secluded and central location. The area is famous for its calm atmosphere and beautiful natural surroundings, making it an ideal refuge from the hustle and bustle of central Pattaya. Local markets, international schools and medical facilities are nearby, and Pattaya’s busy shopping areas and beaches are just minutes away.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
