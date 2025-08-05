Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA

Exclusive villas by Lake Mabprachan!

Installments available!

Atmos Prime Villa is a boutique complex of 8 luxury villas in modern tropical style, located in the prestigious Pong district, next to the picturesque Lake Mabprachan. Each villa combines elegant design, privacy and advanced technology, creating the perfect space for living and investing.

Key features of the villas: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, open-plan living room and dining room, modern European kitchen + mini-wine bar, study or additional guest area, private pool, terrace with a recreation area, smart house, video surveillance 24/7 and security, parking for 2-3 cars.

Ideal location:

- 5 minutes to Thammasart Hospital;

10-15 minutes to international schools, restaurants, fitness centers;

- 20 minutes to the center of Pattaya;

- convenient exit to the motorway (to Bangkok - 1.5 hours).

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.