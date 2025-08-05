  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA

Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$398,399
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27396
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Exclusive villas by Lake Mabprachan!
Installments available!

Atmos Prime Villa is a boutique complex of 8 luxury villas in modern tropical style, located in the prestigious Pong district, next to the picturesque Lake Mabprachan. Each villa combines elegant design, privacy and advanced technology, creating the perfect space for living and investing.

Key features of the villas: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, open-plan living room and dining room, modern European kitchen + mini-wine bar, study or additional guest area, private pool, terrace with a recreation area, smart house, video surveillance 24/7 and security, parking for 2-3 cars.

Ideal location:

- 5 minutes to Thammasart Hospital;
10-15 minutes to international schools, restaurants, fitness centers;
- 20 minutes to the center of Pattaya;
- convenient exit to the motorway (to Bangkok - 1.5 hours).

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Thala Phuket
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$333,135
Villa Walai Layan Villas – Phase 2 Sea View
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,45M
Villa ELEMENT
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$207,964
Villa The Avenue President Pool Villa – Phuket
Chalong, Thailand
from
$383,191
Villa Nai Harn Baan Bua Pattama
Rawai, Thailand
from
$306,210
You are viewing
Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$398,399
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Villa VIP Space Odyssey
Rawai, Thailand
from
$624,735
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
New Apartment Project in Rawai This project is located between the beautiful beaches of Nain Harn and Rawai. In addition to the beautiful beaches, there are infrastructure facilities near the complex - shopping centers, restaurants, international schools. The complex - 4 buildings and …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Villa Maison Sky Villa
Thalang, Thailand
from
$597,110
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 300–388 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who aspire for a luxurious life with stunning sea views in Phuket, value privacy and exceptional quality. Maison Sky Villa is suitable for both permanent residence and investment purposes. About the locat…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Ayana Luxury
Villa Ayana Luxury
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$860,186
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
AYANA is a testament to the bond between architectural brilliance and the symphony of nature. Inspired by the breathtaking beauty of the cascading hills and the islands’ tropical forests.   Type A Ground Level | ★ (20m above sea level) Experience seamless indoor-outdoor livin…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Show all publications