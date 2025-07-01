Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Object feature: The division of the houses offers a panoramic view of the sea of 75% apartments. And also makes the project one of the best options for investing in Phuket. The developer offers a guaranteed income 7% for 5 years or a rental program 60/40% In the complex: A new and absolutel…
Andaman Bay View Residences is a stunning new development in the heart of Chalong bay, Phuket. With 50 fully-furnished apartments with a range of options available from 55 sq m to 219 sq m priced from *6.6 million THB to 28.5 millioin THB - there's something for everyone and due for completi…
A small and cozy residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as studios with private pools on the ground floor. The complex has several common pools, sunbathing areas, a gym, a children's playground, a spa area and underground parking. In addition, CCTV cameras work arou…