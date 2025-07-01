  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$122,794
11/07/2025
$122,794
10/07/2025
$122,888
09/07/2025
$122,841
08/07/2025
$123,466
06/07/2025
$123,461
05/07/2025
$122,982
04/07/2025
$122,954
03/07/2025
$122,513
02/07/2025
$122,823
01/07/2025
$123,137
29/06/2025
$123,555
28/06/2025
$123,466
27/06/2025
$123,875
26/06/2025
$123,988
25/06/2025
$123,701
24/06/2025
$124,020
23/06/2025
$124,363
22/06/2025
$124,579
21/06/2025
$124,453
20/06/2025
$125,096
ID: 23242
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2415779
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

  • large swimming pool
  • children's pools
  • multi-level sun-deck areas
  • water features
  • kids' club and a playground
  • fitness room and an outdoor gym
  • lush tropical garden
  • gazeboes and lounge areas
  • water slides and beach pools
  • lobby
  • around-the-clock security
  • infinity pool

There are several foreign quota units left.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the road and 2 minutes walk away from the beach.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

