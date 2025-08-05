  1. Realting.com
Villa onyx grand village

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$506,149
;
16
ID: 27401
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury villas in the heart of Pattaya!
Modern 2-storey premium villas are luxury properties for living and investing in Thailand’s most popular resort.

Onyx Grand Village is a project where luxury meets tranquility in a refined setting. This is an escape from the ordinary, with elements of modern design and first-class amenities. With an elegant finish creating an atmosphere of refined elegance, it has its own swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens, which provides the perfect oasis for relaxation and recuperation.

Facilities: 3-4 bedrooms, 4-5 bathrooms, European and Thai kitchens, staff room / laundry room, private pool, sauna, parking for 2 cars, security 24/7.

Location: Thungklom-Tanman 9

- 5 minutes to Jomtien beach;
10 minutes to Central Pattaya (shopping, restaurants)
- 15 minutes to Walking Street.
- quiet prestigious area - privacy + convenient transport accessibility.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Similar complexes
Villa Qabalah Phase 1-2
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,08M
Villa Larimar Villa Phuket
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
from
$424,003
Villa ATMOS PRIME VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$398,399
Villa Stella Estate
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Price on request
Villa ZENITHY LUXE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,11M
Other complexes
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$748,352
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Aqua Villas Rawai is a new project with stunning sea views, located just 150 meters from Ravai Beach. With an ultra-modern design, each residence boasts a private rooftop terrace with a unique 12-meter landscape pool with a transparent bottom. The project is presented by 9 luxurious resi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Villa Nakara Luxury Grand
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Nakara Grand Luxury Villas - this is not just housing; This is a choice of lifestyle. Regardless of whether you are looking for a secluded place to relax, a luxurious house for relaxation or a profitable investment proposal, this project offers everything. Due to its first -class location, o…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Villa The Priva Golf Course
Kathu, Thailand
from
$980,435
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 532–817 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Income Guarantee About the Complex: The villas offer 5 bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with a terrace, bathroom, and workspace. The large living room features panoramic windows, a dining area, and a European kitchen. An additional living room is located on the lower level. Comp…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
