Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand

"The Arowanyx" luxurious pool villas with "Modern Luxury" style. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 20 units on a location surrounded by peaceful and shady nature with peace of mind from security standards with modern technology covering all areas.

Features

private swimming pool

parking for 2 cars

around-the-clock security

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the abundant area of Pattaya-Tung Klom - Tan Man, close to facilities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals and department stores.