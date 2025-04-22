  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$672,809
;
18
ID: 20953
In CRM: 2386780
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

"The Arowanyx" luxurious pool villas with "Modern Luxury" style. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 20 units on a location surrounded by peaceful and shady nature with peace of mind from security standards with modern technology covering all areas.

Features

  • private swimming pool
  • parking for 2 cars
  • around-the-clock security
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the abundant area of Pattaya-Tung Klom - Tan Man, close to facilities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals and department stores.

  • Terminal 21 Pattaya - 15 km
  • Central Festival Pattaya Beach - 12 km
  • Jomtien Beach - 12 km

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

