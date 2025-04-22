Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand

Indulge in a lifestyle of elegance at the residence, where luxury intertwines with nature in the heart of the project. Nestled within enchanting green spaces, these 3 low-rise residences redefine multigeneration living. Because we deeply appreciate the significance of family and every family member, we offer a timeless blend of classical design and modern comfort, ensuring an intimate connection with family, nature, and a vibrant community. Every residence is thoughtfully crafted, enhancing your quality of life by striking the perfect balance between private sanctuaries and shared spaces. Here, you'll discover a magical setting bathed in natural light, where expansiveness meets coziness, making it the perfect place to call home.
Features:
Completion - 2027.Location and nearby infrastructure