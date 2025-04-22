  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
16
ID: 25293
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440413
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Indulge in a lifestyle of elegance at the residence, where luxury intertwines with nature in the heart of the project. Nestled within enchanting green spaces, these 3 low-rise residences redefine multigeneration living. Because we deeply appreciate the significance of family and every family member, we offer a timeless blend of classical design and modern comfort, ensuring an intimate connection with family, nature, and a vibrant community. Every residence is thoughtfully crafted, enhancing your quality of life by striking the perfect balance between private sanctuaries and shared spaces. Here, you'll discover a magical setting bathed in natural light, where expansiveness meets coziness, making it the perfect place to call home.

Features:

  • spa center
  • indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • roof-top garden and jacuzzi
  • game room
  • business lounge and co-working space
  • bar
  • gym
  • kids' club

Completion - 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Park - 1 minute walk
  • Convenience store - 3 minutes walk
  • Market - 5 minutes walk
  • Beach - 7 minutes walk
  • Jomtien - 1 minute drive
  • Supermarket - 6 minutes drive
  • Hospital - 10 minutes drive

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

