Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

The complex consists of 48 villas with 2 bedrooms. The area of each plot is 200-250 m2.
Features
swimming pool
terrace
parking
The complex infrastructure:
gym
stem bath and sauna
Completion - 2026.
Payment plan (30%, 20%, 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%)
Location and nearby infrastructure
The propert…
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
2000 meters to the seaAbout the complex:The complex offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses. Apartment sizes range from 36 to 118 sq.m. Features: air conditioners, balcony, kitchen, living room, and separate bedrooms. On-site amenities: 24/7 security, swimming pool, children'…