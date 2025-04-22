Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$119,142
14/04/2025
$118,406
13/04/2025
$118,475
12/04/2025
$117,870
11/04/2025
$119,059
10/04/2025
$117,215
09/04/2025
$118,751
08/04/2025
$118,470
07/04/2025
$119,441
06/04/2025
$119,451
05/04/2025
$119,111
04/04/2025
$119,897
03/04/2025
$122,040
02/04/2025
$122,266
01/04/2025
$122,535
31/03/2025
$122,621
30/03/2025
$122,587
29/03/2025
$123,086
28/03/2025
$123,170
27/03/2025
$123,211
26/03/2025
$122,699
;
11
ID: 24867
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2423161
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location


  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

The complex offers one of the most prestigious residences due to its luxury appearance, premium services and unparalleled atmosphere.

The project offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each flat has a covered parking space.

Features:

  • shops, cafes and restaurants
  • roof-top infinity pool
  • bar
  • sauna
  • fitness center
  • around-the-clock reception
  • kids' playground
  • covered parking
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Central Pattaya Festival - 20 minutes
  • Jomtien Beach - 1 minute
  • Restaurants - 5-10 minutes
  • Nearest international school - 5 minutes



Pattaya City, Thailand




