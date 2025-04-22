Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

The complex offers one of the most prestigious residences due to its luxury appearance, premium services and unparalleled atmosphere.

The project offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each flat has a covered parking space.

Features:

shops, cafes and restaurants

roof-top infinity pool

bar

sauna

fitness center

around-the-clock reception

kids' playground

covered parking

Central Pattaya Festival - 20 minutes

Jomtien Beach - 1 minute

Restaurants - 5-10 minutes

Nearest international school - 5 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure