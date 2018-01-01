  1. Realting.com
  Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand

Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand
€103,940
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view.

The residence features a security system and CCTV, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a swimming pool of 240 m2, a garden, a restaurant and a cafe.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Pattaya, within walking distance of restaurants, shopping malls, clubs, supermarkets and places of interest, 5 minutes away from the beach and Pratumnak Hill, Sukhumvit Road.

Pattaya, Thailand

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
