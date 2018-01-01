New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €794,702

Completion date: 2023

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Zenithy Luxe Villas is located in the popular residential area of Pasak in Cherng Talai. This new phase of Zenithy's successful development will consist of 9 luxury one-story villas. Villa equipment: The stylish villa under a unique geometric roof has 3 or 4 bedrooms, a magnificent living room and an open-plan dining room with high ceilings, a fully equipped kitchen with an island / bar and a guest bathroom. The interior is bright thanks to the double height ceiling and glass walls. The bedroom has a spacious dressing room, a bathroom with a private bathroom and shower and direct access to the pool terrace, garden and pool. The guest bedroom also has direct access to the pool, and the rest of the bedrooms can be found at the back of the villa. A large pool with a built-in jacuzzi is surrounded by gardens, a pool area and a spacious indoor terrace where you can relax in the open lounge or on comfortable sun loungers. Location: Zenithy Luxe Villas is located in the popular residential area of Pasak in Cherngtalai, just a 5-minute drive from Boat Avenue Shopping Center, as well as major shops and restaurants near and around Laguna. Bang Tao and Layan beaches are a 10-minute drive away. Several large Talang shopping centers, such as Lotus and Makro, can be reached in 15 minutes. Phuket International Airport is about 30 minutes away by car. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!