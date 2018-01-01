New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Pattaya’s brand new high rise super-project, brings you executive, five-star splendour at the heart of Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard. Complex soars to 67 storeys, offering the highest point of elevation in Pattaya City with stunning, panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of units. All of the 2,470 luxury residences on offer feature state-of-the-art interior design elements, comprising decadent marble-styled tiling, luxurious black marble and glass kitchens and premium fixtures & fittings. Enjoy ultimate luxury in your own home with electronic sanitary systems and custom designed, space-saving and energy-conserving air conditioning. In addition to a range of 1, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom condominium options, higher floors feature a range of premium, executive suites with private pool areas and various additional upgrades for only the most discerning of buyers. At the pinnacle of luxury sits gigantic rooftop duplex penthouse, providing 5 en-suite bedrooms, a private cinema and games room – the largest condominium unit in Pattaya, totaling an area of 1,260 m2. Laze the day away in the gigantic, meandering wave pool. Sports enthusiasts will relish multi-purpose surface for football and basketball, tennis and badminton courts, as well as pool and ping-pong tables to keep adults and children on-the-go from morning until night. Fitness aficionados can take in breathtaking 270-degree ocean panoramas at the sky-high yoga club and zen relaxation zone, or enjoy the fully-fitted gym suite. From pitch-and-putt golfing to an Onsen steam bath at the in-house massage and health spa; from soaring lobby areas with hotel-style dining and shopping facilities to the business lounge with red-carpet supercar parking, project sets a new standard for absolute residential luxury.

Advantages

Foreign ownership payment plan:

  • 100,000 THB reservation
  • 25% on contract after 14 days
  • 13% every 4 months in 5 equal payments
  • 10% on completion expected end December 2025
