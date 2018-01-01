Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand

The residence features swimming pools and fountains, walking paths and gardens, an underground parking, restaurants, shops, cafes and a roof-top bar, a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a yoga studio, a gym, a kids' playground, a security system with CCTV.
The residence consists of 4 buildings.
Apartment area: from 20 m2
Prices: from 51 thousand $
Delivery: 2028Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area, close to all necessary infrastructure, places of interest and beaches.
Pattaya Beach, the most popular and prestigious area of Pattaya, is close to all the necessary infrastructure for the whole family, attractions, entertainment, cafes and shops.