  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand

Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand
from
€53,489
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features swimming pools and fountains, walking paths and gardens, an underground parking, restaurants, shops, cafes and a roof-top bar, a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a yoga studio, a gym, a kids' playground, a security system with CCTV.

The residence consists of 4 buildings.

Apartment area: from 20 m2

Prices: from 51 thousand $

Delivery: 2028

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, close to all necessary infrastructure, places of interest and beaches.

Pattaya Beach, the most popular and prestigious area of Pattaya, is close to all the necessary infrastructure for the whole family, attractions, entertainment, cafes and shops.

New building location
Pattaya, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter ZhK Cote d Azur
Chiang Mai, Thailand
from
€58,466
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€98,073
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v populyarnom rayone
Yan Nawa Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€345,947
Residential complex Proekt - Storona morya Ostrov Phuket Tailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€262,155
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€215,016
You are viewing
Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€53,489
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€909,436
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools 3.85 x 12.25 m, terraces, and parking spaces. Plot areas - from 437 m2 to 599 m2. Features of the flats Each house includes 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€71,239
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         D-ECO is a wellness center for people aged. A quiet place with clean air and procedures. The center is located in the north of Pattaya, 1.3 km from Wong Prachan Beach and 1.5 km from Wong Amat Beach. The apartments have a fully equipped kitchen with a fridge, kettle and microwave. It features a fully equipped private bathroom with shower and free toiletries. Apartments include free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and outdoor garden access. Wellness center has a large garden. The first floor and rooftop garden are designed by Nong Nooch Garden. This allows older people to approach nature every day and is a place for exercise. For the development of emotions, brain and memory, as well as for the restoration of strong muscles. The distance from D-ECO to U-Tapao District-Pattaya International Airport will be 41 km. Project Services: - Transfer within the project - Garbage and waste collection services - Rehabilitation clinic services - Services of the fitness center and pool - Ground floor garden and rooftop garden - Spa services - Transfer services to an ambulance hospital - Nutritional Care Service From Dietologists - Professional classroom services - Water aerobics instructors - Recreation areas - Prayer room \ meditation room We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€95,199
Area 32–69 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
The luxurious premium complex consists of 24 floors and is located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach in the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and a developed infrastructure at the 5 * level will provide a comfortable living. The infrastructure of the complex: The infinity pool on the roof with sun loungers and umbrellas, bar, and yoga area Rooftop botanical garden Landscaped landscaped area with a landscaped garden Restaurants, bars Conference rooms Banqueting hall A fitness center SPA-center Sauna, hammam massage parlor Laundry The shops Barbecue area Internet, WiFi Cable TV Kids club, playground car parking Electronic access system Security and video surveillance system 24/7 High-speed elevators Ownership: Freehold Foreign Quota
Realting.com
Go