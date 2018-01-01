Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand

Na Kluea, Thailand

from €71,239

D-ECO is a wellness center for people aged. A quiet place with clean air and procedures. The center is located in the north of Pattaya, 1.3 km from Wong Prachan Beach and 1.5 km from Wong Amat Beach. The apartments have a fully equipped kitchen with a fridge, kettle and microwave. It features a fully equipped private bathroom with shower and free toiletries. Apartments include free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and outdoor garden access. Wellness center has a large garden. The first floor and rooftop garden are designed by Nong Nooch Garden. This allows older people to approach nature every day and is a place for exercise. For the development of emotions, brain and memory, as well as for the restoration of strong muscles. The distance from D-ECO to U-Tapao District-Pattaya International Airport will be 41 km. Project Services: - Transfer within the project - Garbage and waste collection services - Rehabilitation clinic services - Services of the fitness center and pool - Ground floor garden and rooftop garden - Spa services - Transfer services to an ambulance hospital - Nutritional Care Service From Dietologists - Professional classroom services - Water aerobics instructors - Recreation areas - Prayer room \ meditation room