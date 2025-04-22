  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$186,834
14/04/2025
$185,680
13/04/2025
$185,789
12/04/2025
$184,840
11/04/2025
$186,705
10/04/2025
$183,812
09/04/2025
$186,222
08/04/2025
$185,782
07/04/2025
$187,302
06/04/2025
$187,320
05/04/2025
$186,786
04/04/2025
$188,020
03/04/2025
$191,379
02/04/2025
$191,734
01/04/2025
$192,157
31/03/2025
$192,291
30/03/2025
$192,238
29/03/2025
$193,019
28/03/2025
$193,153
27/03/2025
$193,215
26/03/2025
$192,413
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25307
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440887
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • lobby
  • parking
  • concierge service
  • lounge areas
  • co-working space
  • kids' area
  • game room
  • fitness center
  • yoga area
  • spa
  • lagoons
  • beach pool
  • gardens
  • roof-top swimming pool

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Yacht club - 3 minutes
  • Water park - 15 minutes
  • Local market - 1 minute
  • Beach club - 5 minutes
  • Supermarket - 2 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Bellevue Lagoon
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$144,589
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools in a convenient area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$790,442
Residential complex Enigma Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$94,404
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$888,334
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$194,422
You are viewing
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$186,834
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Gated beachfront residential complex with swimming pools, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Gated beachfront residential complex with swimming pools, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,14M
We offer three-level apartments with a direct access to the beach and panoramic views of the sea and the mountains. There is a swimming pool on the top floor. The penthouse has a spacious roof-top terrace and a panoramic swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to an international school, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,31M
The Tales is the one-of-a-kind collection of 13 single-storey villas with swimming pools in the most coveted location in Phuket. Features: spacious luxury villas with 3 bedrooms and private swimming pools outdoor lounge areas by the pool spacious living-dining areas with fully equipped kitc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Residential complex SO ORIGIN
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications