Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand

A low-rise project with a Japanese SPA and wellness theme. The facilities will include a full size SPA, complete with onsen baths, a technogym fitness center, bar, restaurant, and huge pools with lots of relaxation zones. The apartments combine aesthetic beauty, functionality and plenty of natural light. There are apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms to choose from.Features of the flats
The location is just opposite Pratumnak Hill, and just over 1km from the likes of Walking Street. There is plenty of public transport within a short walk and the location is just fantastically convenient for getting around town. There’s also so much within walking distance including some of Pattaya’s finest restaurants. It is also easy to reach Jomtien and Pratumnak beaches, Buddha Hill.