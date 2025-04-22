  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand

Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
$95,522
ID: 23641
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418250
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

A low-rise project with a Japanese SPA and wellness theme. The facilities will include a full size SPA, complete with onsen baths, a technogym fitness center, bar, restaurant, and huge pools with lots of relaxation zones. The apartments combine aesthetic beauty, functionality and plenty of natural light. There are apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms to choose from.

Features of the flats
  • air conditioning
  • entrance doors with steel frame and fingerprint lock
  • quality finishes
Advantages

Installments:

  • reservation 100,000 baht
  • 30% down payment
  • 4 payments of 15% every 4 months
  • 10% upon handing over the keys
Location and nearby infrastructure

The location is just opposite Pratumnak Hill, and just over 1km from the likes of Walking Street. There is plenty of public transport within a short walk and the location is just fantastically convenient for getting around town. There’s also so much within walking distance including some of Pattaya’s finest restaurants. It is also easy to reach Jomtien and Pratumnak beaches, Buddha Hill.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

