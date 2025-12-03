  1. Realting.com
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$618,206
;
8
ID: 33046
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Русский Русский

Luxury villas with private pools in the heart of Pattaya!
Luxury life in a closed premium community!

Zensiri Estate is an exclusive project of 26 modern villas in the prestigious Jomtien district. Each villa combines elegant design, privacy and advanced technology, creating the perfect space for living and investing.

Key features of the project: European kitchen with island and optional Thai cuisine, premium bathrooms, dressing rooms, private pool 8×4 m (with salt water), Jacuzzi and solar panels option, double garage with automatic gates, air conditioning, EV charging for electric vehicles, round-the-clock security and video surveillance

Location:

- 2.5 km to Jomtien beach;
- 900 m to shops and markets;
- 5 km to Walking Street;
- Quick access to Suhumvit Road;
- close to international schools, golf clubs, restaurants.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

