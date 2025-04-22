Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand

The modern luxury project with an area of 12,480 m² is a 50-storey building with a unique entertainment complex on the roof. The residence has a wide range of apartments with stunning panoramic views of the ocean, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn, Naklua Bay or Jomtien Beach. Apartment layouts vary from stylish studios to exquisite 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive options on the upper floors. Premium VIP penthouses have private pools and gardens. Each apartment is elegantly designed and equipped with high-quality imported sanitary ware. Elegant black kitchens of European standard, luxurious marble tiles, electronic toilet systems, large mirrors with LED lighting and energy-efficient premium air conditioning and full furnishings are standard.
The building has 12 high-speed elevators and 1 freight elevator. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living and recreation:
Each one of Grand Solaire Noble’s apartments is furnished with high grade imported fixtures and fittings. Featuring sleek European standard kitchens, luxurious marble-style tiling, electronic toilet systems, large LED mirrors and energy-efficient, premium air conditioning as standard.
The Banglamung area is the center of Pattaya, close to the main beach of Jomtien and the Bangkok expressway.
The property is conveniently located on Pattaya Road 3. Nearby there is all the necessary infrastructure, including shopping centers, cafes, restaurants and night markets.