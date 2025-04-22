Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Pattaya City, Thailand
ID: 22158
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2393088
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

The modern luxury project with an area of ​​12,480 m² is a 50-storey building with a unique entertainment complex on the roof. The residence has a wide range of apartments with stunning panoramic views of the ocean, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn, Naklua Bay or Jomtien Beach. Apartment layouts vary from stylish studios to exquisite 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive options on the upper floors. Premium VIP penthouses have private pools and gardens. Each apartment is elegantly designed and equipped with high-quality imported sanitary ware. Elegant black kitchens of European standard, luxurious marble tiles, electronic toilet systems, large mirrors with LED lighting and energy-efficient premium air conditioning and full furnishings are standard.

The building has 12 high-speed elevators and 1 freight elevator. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living and recreation:

  • Multifunctional sports area
  • Olympic-length swimming pool with an artificial beach
  • Lazy river
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • Fully equipped gym
  • Steam bath/sauna
  • Swimming pool with hot and cold water
  • Waterfalls and jacuzzi
  • Multi-storey entertainment complex on the roof
  • 200-meter swimming pool with a 360-degree view, surrounding the entire roof
  • AquaSky Beach Club
  • International cuisine restaurant
  • Rooftop cocktail bar
  • Rooftop bar and club
  • Cinema hall
  • Golf simulator
  • Work areas
  • Many commercial facilities, including a supermarket, laundry, etc.
Facilities and equipment in the house

Each one of Grand Solaire Noble’s apartments is furnished with high grade imported fixtures and fittings. Featuring sleek European standard kitchens, luxurious marble-style tiling, electronic toilet systems, large LED mirrors and energy-efficient, premium air conditioning as standard.

  • Decadent marble-styled tiling
  • Electronic toilet systems
  • Marble & glass kitchens
  • Customized Daikin air conditioning systems
  • Jacuzzi baths in selected units
  • Unique VIP units and penthouses with private pools and gardens
Advantages
  • The developer is a well-known developer in Thailand, specializing in modern and high-quality residential projects.
  • An excellent investment option with minimal pre-launch prices, providing capital growth and rental potential.
  • A wide range of apartments with stunning panoramic views of the ocean, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn, Naklua Bay or Jomtien Beach.
  • A unique three-storey rooftop entertainment complex with panoramic views.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The Banglamung area is the center of Pattaya, close to the main beach of Jomtien and the Bangkok expressway.

The property is conveniently located on Pattaya Road 3. Nearby there is all the necessary infrastructure, including shopping centers, cafes, restaurants and night markets.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Similar complexes
Residential complex DOMINION RAWAI
Rawai, Thailand
from
$101,158
Residential complex Title Legendary
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$224,874
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools 5 minutes away from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$897,573
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas not far from Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$475,557
Residential complex UTOPIA LUX GLAM
Rawai, Thailand
Price on request
Other complexes
Residential complex Sudara
Residential complex Sudara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$293,826
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 52–140 m²
3 real estate objects 3
New condominium resort project 500 meters from Bang Tao BeachThe Sudara complex rethinks the idea of a lifestyle with a combination of sophistication and Thai chic in the interiors against the backdrop of the charming Bang Tao beach, one of the longest in Phuket, with a length of 6 kilometer…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Residential complex THE ONE
Residential complex THE ONE
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$107,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools at 600 meters from the beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$435,570
The villas features: outdoor shower terrace with a lounge area swimming pool lawn garage Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning in the living room and bedrooms Ceiling fans in every room Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (electric hob, stove, fridge) Water heater 100 liter…
Agency
TRANIO
