Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand

The modern luxury project with an area of ​​12,480 m² is a 50-storey building with a unique entertainment complex on the roof. The residence has a wide range of apartments with stunning panoramic views of the ocean, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn, Naklua Bay or Jomtien Beach. Apartment layouts vary from stylish studios to exquisite 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive options on the upper floors. Premium VIP penthouses have private pools and gardens. Each apartment is elegantly designed and equipped with high-quality imported sanitary ware. Elegant black kitchens of European standard, luxurious marble tiles, electronic toilet systems, large mirrors with LED lighting and energy-efficient premium air conditioning and full furnishings are standard.

The building has 12 high-speed elevators and 1 freight elevator. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living and recreation:

Multifunctional sports area

Olympic-length swimming pool with an artificial beach

Lazy river

Billiards and table tennis

Fully equipped gym

Steam bath/sauna

Swimming pool with hot and cold water

Waterfalls and jacuzzi

Multi-storey entertainment complex on the roof

200-meter swimming pool with a 360-degree view, surrounding the entire roof

AquaSky Beach Club

International cuisine restaurant

Rooftop cocktail bar

Rooftop bar and club

Cinema hall

Golf simulator

Work areas

Many commercial facilities, including a supermarket, laundry, etc.

The developer is a well-known developer in Thailand, specializing in modern and high-quality residential projects.

An excellent investment option with minimal pre-launch prices, providing capital growth and rental potential.

A wide range of apartments with stunning panoramic views of the ocean, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn, Naklua Bay or Jomtien Beach.

A unique three-storey rooftop entertainment complex with panoramic views.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The Banglamung area is the center of Pattaya, close to the main beach of Jomtien and the Bangkok expressway.

The property is conveniently located on Pattaya Road 3. Nearby there is all the necessary infrastructure, including shopping centers, cafes, restaurants and night markets.