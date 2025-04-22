Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya.

More than 30% of units have already been sold!

In total, the building has 50 floors and 451 units. Each floor has 11 apartments, which are serviced by 4 passenger and 1 freight elevator. There is a 7-storey parking lot with a special car lift.

Guarded territory with facial recognition and video surveillance system.

Construction will begin in the summer of 2025.

1st floor - lobby

2nd and 3rd floors - technical rooms and staff rooms

22nd floor - 2 swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, garden and onsen

23rd floor - gym, kids club, games room, co-working area, meeting rooms

46th floor - infinity pool and bar

47th floor - sky garden

49th floor - multi-purpose gym with panoramic views

50th floor - helipad

First line to the sea and panoramic view of the bay from each apartment.

Favorable installment plan - 50% payment upon receipt of keys.

Reliable developer - over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, provides support for buyers, investors and tenants.

Security - guarded territory with face recognition and video surveillance system.

It is possible to combine apartments to get apartments with a larger area.

The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furnishings and household appliances.

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project is located on the first line - just 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs and parks. In the immediate vicinity are the most popular attractions of Pattaya.