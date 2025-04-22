Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya.
More than 30% of units have already been sold!
In total, the building has 50 floors and 451 units. Each floor has 11 apartments, which are serviced by 4 passenger and 1 freight elevator. There is a 7-storey parking lot with a special car lift.
Guarded territory with facial recognition and video surveillance system.
Construction will begin in the summer of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
- 1st floor - lobby
- 2nd and 3rd floors - technical rooms and staff rooms
- 22nd floor - 2 swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, garden and onsen
- 23rd floor - gym, kids club, games room, co-working area, meeting rooms
- 46th floor - infinity pool and bar
- 47th floor - sky garden
- 49th floor - multi-purpose gym with panoramic views
- 50th floor - helipad
Advantages
- First line to the sea and panoramic view of the bay from each apartment.
- Favorable installment plan - 50% payment upon receipt of keys.
- Reliable developer - over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, provides support for buyers, investors and tenants.
- Security - guarded territory with face recognition and video surveillance system.
- It is possible to combine apartments to get apartments with a larger area.
- The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furnishings and household appliances.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is located on the first line - just 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs and parks. In the immediate vicinity are the most popular attractions of Pattaya.
- The nearest water park is 2.5 km away.
- The elephant village is 10 km away.
- Sanctuary of Truth is 12 km away.
- Bangkok is 150 km away.