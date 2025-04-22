  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
$150,943
Media Media
ID: 23360
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417905
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya.

More than 30% of units have already been sold!

In total, the building has 50 floors and 451 units. Each floor has 11 apartments, which are serviced by 4 passenger and 1 freight elevator. There is a 7-storey parking lot with a special car lift.

Guarded territory with facial recognition and video surveillance system.

Construction will begin in the summer of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 1st floor - lobby
  • 2nd and 3rd floors - technical rooms and staff rooms
  • 22nd floor - 2 swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, garden and onsen
  • 23rd floor - gym, kids club, games room, co-working area, meeting rooms
  • 46th floor - infinity pool and bar
  • 47th floor - sky garden
  • 49th floor - multi-purpose gym with panoramic views
  • 50th floor - helipad
Advantages
  • First line to the sea and panoramic view of the bay from each apartment.
  • Favorable installment plan - 50% payment upon receipt of keys.
  • Reliable developer - over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, provides support for buyers, investors and tenants.
  • Security - guarded territory with face recognition and video surveillance system.
  • It is possible to combine apartments to get apartments with a larger area.
  • The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furnishings and household appliances.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located on the first line - just 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs and parks. In the immediate vicinity are the most popular attractions of Pattaya.

  • The nearest water park is 2.5 km away.
  • The elephant village is 10 km away.
  • Sanctuary of Truth is 12 km away.
  • Bangkok is 150 km away.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

