  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA

Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,23M
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27389
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Exclusive premium villas in the heart of Pattaya!
Full furnishings! Installment!

Harmony Hills Villas is a gated complex of just 8 luxury villas with thoughtful layouts, smart technology and impeccable design. Spacious residences combine privacy, comfort and a high standard of living – ideal for those who appreciate elegance and functionality.

Key features of the villas: 3 floors with elevator, open layouts, study, wine room, roof lounge area, private infinity pool with mountain views, sauna, sky garden and terrace by the water, spacious hall with bar, smart home (Smart Home) and premium security system, solar roof, EV-charging, digital locks, staff room, 4 parking spaces, automatic gate

Ideal location:

- 5 minutes to the motorway;
10 minutes to the beaches of Jomtien and Central Pattaya;
Terminal 21, Central Festival, International Schools, Bangkok Hospital
Close to the Siam Country Club, Phoenix Golf

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Botanica Foresta II
Thalang, Thailand
from
$948,391
Villa Utopia Mai Khao (UBM)
Thalang, Thailand
from
$353,968
Villa QAV RESIDENCE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$866,378
Villa Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Oceanfront Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$5,75M
Villa TROPICAL VILLAGE 3
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,418
You are viewing
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,23M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Mount Mono
Villa Mount Mono
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,01M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 342–477 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking harmony between minimalism and luxury in a beautiful natural setting. The project is designed for discerning individuals who value comfort and privacy. About the location: Located in Manik, Thalang, Phuket, Mount…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Villa Khantasia Eden Hill Pool Villas
Chalong, Thailand
from
$525,296
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 425–490 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking tranquility and luxury on the east coast of Phuket. Suitable for family stays and for those looking to invest in exclusive properties with high income potential. About the Location: Located in the Thalang …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Villa Asherah Phase 1-2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$501,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Introducing Asherah Villas Phase 1-2, a luxurious residential project in the heart of Thalang, Phuket, that captures the essence of contemporary elegance and tropical allure. This exclusive development covers an expansive 11,200 sqm, featuring 20 carefully crafted villas designed for those s…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Show all publications