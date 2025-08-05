Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA

Exclusive premium villas in the heart of Pattaya!

Harmony Hills Villas is a gated complex of just 8 luxury villas with thoughtful layouts, smart technology and impeccable design. Spacious residences combine privacy, comfort and a high standard of living – ideal for those who appreciate elegance and functionality.

Key features of the villas: 3 floors with elevator, open layouts, study, wine room, roof lounge area, private infinity pool with mountain views, sauna, sky garden and terrace by the water, spacious hall with bar, smart home (Smart Home) and premium security system, solar roof, EV-charging, digital locks, staff room, 4 parking spaces, automatic gate

Ideal location:

- 5 minutes to the motorway;

10 minutes to the beaches of Jomtien and Central Pattaya;

Terminal 21, Central Festival, International Schools, Bangkok Hospital

Close to the Siam Country Club, Phoenix Golf

* The cost may vary depending on the course.