Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT

Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$202,664
;
8
ID: 22534
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City
  • Village
    Na Kluea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    56

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский

Unique offer for investors: luxury apartments in the prestigious Wongamat area, providing stable income and high growth potential!
Guaranteed income of 6% for three years!
Once is a luxury condominium that combines the convenience and service of a five-star hotel.
Facilities: covered parking, restaurant, security on the territory, garden, WI-FI, a huge swimming pool, a smaller pool for children and a Jacuzzi, a play area for kids, a stylish bar, a comfortable and safe working area, a spacious well-designed lobby inside the building and no less spacious lobby outside, a cozy sky bar, a modern gym and a recreation area.
Nearby are:
- Shopping center "Terminal 21";
- the best beaches of Thailand;
- a huge number of tourist attractions;
- banks, shops and service enterprises;
- restaurants and cafes.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Na Kluea, Thailand

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back
Other complexes
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
