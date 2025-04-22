Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Business class apartments in Jomtien just 10 minutes walk to the beach. The ocean at your feet. The building has 55 floors with 1800 units, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are options with one, two and three bedrooms in different modifications, as well as apartments with a private pool. The interiors will be done in a Mediterranean style, in calm natural colors with turquoise accents.

The residence has all the amenities for comfortable living and relaxation, including a large outdoor pool, a waterfall with an oasis, bicycle and jogging paths, a tropical greenhouse, a tennis court, a bar, a jacuzzi. The building has 14 elevators for comfortable movement.

The complex is perfect for independent living and for renting out.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jomtien is the future geographical center of Pattaya, loved by both locals and expats. The property is located on the second line, 10 minutes from Jomtien Beach, the longest and most popular beach in the city. All the necessary infrastructure and attractions are nearby. Hospitals, international schools, European shops are a 20-minute drive away, and the international airport is 30 minutes away.