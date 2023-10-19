  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€40,805
Area 26–51 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
The new Harmonia complex is an ideal place for a quiet, serene life in the center of Pattaya's urban life. Located in Central Pattaya, near the beaches. 100 meters from the complex bus stop, nearby shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools, the market, cultural and historical attractions of the city.   The complex includes apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and studios with views of the pool and mountains. The complex will have spacious common areas, places for recreation, a pool around the complex and a garden. The complex consists of 4 eight-story buildings GIVING GIVING: III quarter 2027 year. PROPERTY FORM: Freehold INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: Pool around the complex Roof Garden and Pool  Fitness room and yoga room Sauna, steam room and jacuzzi Massage room Running track Children's play area Cafe and restaurant Concierge service Management company Security 24/7, video surveillance Secure underground parking for cars DISTANCE TO THE BEACH: to Cozy Beach - 2.9 km to Pratumnak Beach - 3 km to the central promenade - 1.4 km TYPE OF APARTMENTS:  STUDIO:  20 m2 - 1.490.000 ฿ ~ 43.400 $ 1 BEDROOM:  23.5 m2: from 1.750.750 ฿ ~ 51.000 $ 25.3 m2 - from 1.884.850 ฿ ~ 55.000 $ 25.5 m2 - from 1.899.750 ฿ ~ 55.400 $ 26 m2 - from 1.937.000 ฿ ~ 56.500 $ 26.5 m2 - from 1.974.250 ฿ ~ 57.500 $ 2 BEDROOM: 50, 5 m2 - from 3.762.250 ฿ ~ 109.600 $ The apartments are sold with clean decoration and fitted furniture.  Furniture set + equipment is paid additionally: Studio - 250.000 ฿ ~ 7.300 $ 1 bedroom - 500.000 ฿ ~ 14.600 $ 2 bedroom - 750.000 ฿ ~ 22.000 $ COSTS AT THE PURCHASE: Purchase tax: 2% ( 4.3% pays the developer ) Installing water and electricity meters: 10.000 ฿ ( single payment ) Repair: 600 ฿ x m ² ( single payment ) The content of the common areas of the complex: 60 ฿ x m ² x 12 months. ( paid 1 time per year ) ANNUAL EXPENSES: Real Estate Tax: 0.02% of the cost of the apartment The content of the common areas of the complex: 60 ฿ x m ² x 12 months. ( paid 1 time per year ) SHOWER FORMING: Reserve: 3.000 $ 30% - payment upon signing the contract within 30 days 50% - for 2 years in equal payments 20% - at the time of key issuance Remote transaction possible 
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€82,510
Arcadia Millennium Tower — is a condominium and apartment project located in the central part of Pattaya. Location in the central part of the city ensures proximity to all the most popular urban infrastructure. Also nearby are the main city shopping centers. The distance to the sea and the landscaped city beach is 1km. The distance to Bali High Pier ( Bali Hai Pierre ) is only one and a half kilometers. For all residents of the condominium, an internal infrastructure with the following amenities will be available: • Pool • Terraces for tanning • Gym • Tropical gardens • Recreation areas • Children's area • Restaurant • Bar • Apartment cleaning service • Laundry • Electronic access system to the building • 24 hour video surveillance • Security 24/7 • Elevator • Parking • High-speed elevators • Cable TV • Internet, WI-FI The complex has a successful location and is in high demand among tenants! Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,884
  Dusit Grand Park 2 is a modern luxury complex located in the very center of Jomtien. This area has convenient transport accessibility and developed external infrastructure. The complex is five 8-story buildings surrounding a large pool with a lagoon with a jacuzzi, water slides, recreation areas and two modern clubs with a fully equipped fitness center, sauna and steam rooms, restaurant and cafe. The total number of apartments is 919 units of various layouts with an area of 25-63 square meters. m. All apartments are fully furnished to the highest standards, including electrical appliances, air conditioning, wallpapers and curtains! The distance to the sea and the landscaped city beach is only 900 meters. Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions. For all residents of the condominium, an internal infrastructure with the following amenities is available: - Pool - Water entertainment - Terraces for tanning - gym - Sauna - Tropical gardens - barbecue area - Children's areas - Restaurant - Bar - Apartment cleaning service - Laundry - Electronic access system to the building - Video surveillance 27/7 - Security 24/7 - elevator - Parking - Cable TV - WI-FI - Transfer to the beach and back Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€59,281
Seven Seas Cote d'Azur is a quality condominium project from Universal Group Thailand that offers you a luxurious life in a Mediterranean condominium, as well as an ideal residential atmosphere. The project is located at Na Jom Tien 4, Nong Prue, Pattaya, Chon Buri. Seven Seas Cote d'Azur consists of seven 8 floor buildings with 1308 stylish residential units. The complex is surrounded by several tourist attractions and amenities in Pattaya, including Jomtien Beach, a floating market, the underwater world and a memorial hospital. In addition, the project offers a wide range of amenities, including a lobby, pool, gym, shared garden and 24-hour security system to provide tenants with all the amenities. It has excellent transport accessibility and landscaped landscaped territory. Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions. Today, buying a property in Pattaya is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants! Types of rooms: - Studio ( 24 sq.m ) - 1 bedroom ( 32-39.5 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( 86.5-102 sq.m ) EASY: - lobby - Post Office - Pool - General gym - Territory of the general garden - Elevators - Access key card - Parking - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance 24/7 We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€67,731
Area 56 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2017
The Siam Oriental Plaza condominium is the 9th project of the Finnish developer, located in the best area of ​​Pattaya, on Pratumnak hill. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes a total of 190 apartments. The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on its roof, namely: a swimming pool, a fully-equipped fitness room, and a Finnish sauna. All this is accompanied by a beautiful panoramic view of the sea and Pratumnak hill. Also, the Siam Oriental Plaza condominium includes such amenities as underground parking, 24-hour video surveillance and security, 2 elevators, Wi-Fi on each floor, and a free shuttle-bus running to the beach or to the tuk-tuk.
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€397,829
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view and parking spaces. The residence features an infinity pool, a large roof-top terrace, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen cabinetry Kitchen appliances (fridge, stove, oven) Fitted wardrobes Daikin air conditioners Jacuzzi (in some flats) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly on the coast, neat shops and shopping malls.
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€124,544
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious location on Cape Wongamat, in the north of Pattaya. Vongamat Beach is 250 meters away, which is the best beach in Pattaya. The complex consists of company residences and a hotel. The project was developed by a famous developer in Thailand – ATOM DESIGN, PIA and LANDSCAPE COLLABORATION. The project offers luxury amenities. - On the ground floor: lobby, post office, living room, conference room, gym. - 30th floor – 31st floor: pool + bar, pool 35 m., Pools with jacuzzi, children's pool, terrace, men's and women's locker rooms, sauna, steam pools. - 32nd floor: floating lounge, Sunset lounge, golf simulator, massage room, gym + gym in private territory. - 33rd floor: Family lounge, children's room, teenage club, family area. - Roof: floor with a 360 degree observation deck, sky bar and barbecue area. Investing in Thailand's real estate easily brings owners 7-12% per annum, which is an excellent indicator of return on investment. Thailand has a small real estate tax, which is a very attractive factor. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€71,047
Agency: TRANIO
An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family. The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coast" at the Thailand Property awards. The residence features 5 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a yoga studio, a gym, a jogging track, gardens with fountains and waterfalls, a kids' playground, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV. The residence consists of 6 buildings with 8 floors, the apartments in which are rented on average for 8 months a year. Apartment area: from 25 m2 Prices: from 77 thousand $ Apartments are fully furnished The project was finished in 2019 Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Pattaya, close to Jomtien beaches, shopping mall, a prestigious international school, and Sukhumvit Road. Ban Lamung area is the center of Pattaya, close to the main Jomtien Beach, Bangkok Expressway, shopping malls, the prestigious Aksorn International School and Sukhumvit Road.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks EMPIRE
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks EMPIRE
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€85,658
Area 32–64 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
EMPIRE Deadline - IV quarter 2023  Luxurious premium complex for comfortable living and relaxing from one of the best developers in the city. Pattaya.  The complex consists of 24 floors located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach of the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, and developed infrastructure at level 5 * will provide comfortable living.  The Jomtien district is very green with the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood.  
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€105,334
Area 28–41 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Grand Solaire Pattaya rises on 67 floors, offering the highest elevation point in Pattaya with stunning panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of apartments. All 2470 luxury residences offered have the most modern interior design elements, including decadent marble tiles, luxurious black marble and glass kitchens, and first-class lamps and fittings. Enjoy unsurpassed luxury in your own home with electronic plumbing systems and specially designed, compact and energy-saving air conditioning. In addition to a number of condominium options with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, on the upper floors of Grand Solaire Pattaya there are a number of premium representative suites with private pools and various additional improvements only for the most demanding buyers. At the top of the luxury is our giant two-level penthouse on the roof with 5 bedrooms with bathrooms, a private cinema and a playroom — the largest condominium in Pattaya real estate with a total area of 1260 square meters. With an abundance of resort facilities on an area of 14.5 Paradise, the lifestyle offered by Grand Solaire Pattaya is unparalleled. Spend the whole day in a giant winding pool with waves. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy our universal coverage for football and basketball, tennis and badminton courts, as well as tables for billiards and ping pong, so that adults and children are in motion from morning to evening. Fitness fans can admire the breathtaking panoramas of the ocean with a 270-degree view in the yoga club at the height and in the zen relaxation area or enjoy a fully equipped gym. From golf to the Onsen steam bath in the hotel's massage and wellness spa; from high lobby with hotel-type restaurants and shops to business rooms with a red carpet parking for supercars, The most modern elements of interior design, including: Tile for decadent marble Electronic toilet systems Black marble and glass kitchens Individual Daikin Air Conditioning Systems Unique VIP rooms and penthouses with private pools Complex infrastructure: Tennis court Multifunctional sports ground for football and basketball Covered badminton Pool and table tennis Fully equipped, two-story fitness center Yoga Club with Zen Relaxation Area Wellness spa Endless tracks Roof and ground floor pools with wave cars and artificial beach areas Luxurious, abundant landscape design Multi-storey underground parking with controlled entry and exit Luxurious hotel-style lobby Business hall Pool restaurants and many commercial facilities, including massage, supermarket, laundry services, etc. VIP « red carpet » Supercar parking Roof Sky Bar with gourmet restaurant and cocktail bar Playground Additional costs – paid upon completion Depreciation fund: 500 baht per sq.m Service charge: 40 baht per sq.m x 12 ( calculated monthly, paid annually ) Property transfer fee: shared equally between buyer and seller Expected completion in December 2025. Calculation Procedure: 100,000 booking 25% after 14 days under the contract 13% x 5 payments every 4 months 10% with expected completion at the end of 2025.
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€97,267
Area 32–69 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Elite complex in the Jomtien area., The floor starts from the height of the third floor, under the building there are two floors of underground parking, the first floor is occupied by a lobby of two shops and a restaurant, on the tenth, on the fifteenth and nineteenth floors of the garden on the balconies of the playgrounds, on the roof pool with chic views and recreation areas, the fifteenth floor is a gym. There is also a solarium, sauna, playground Jomtien Beach is 800 m that is 10 minutes on foot or 3 minutes on a bike The central promenade and Walking Street are approximately 15 minutes by car ( 5.5 km )
Residential complex Ocean Horizon na 1-y beregovoy linii
Residential complex Ocean Horizon na 1-y beregovoy linii
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€92,645
Completion date: 2025
Ocean Horizon is a new project on the 1st coastline in the clean beaches of Na Jomtien. Ocean Horizon Beachfront Pattaya located in an excellent area, has private access to a beautiful snow-white beach. Nearby are such famous establishments, which are part of the top holiday destinations in Pattaya - Cafe Del mare, Bacco Beach, Glass House. All apartments are rented with decoration, design, furniture and appliances. Residents include a parking space, video surveillance, 24-hour security, 5-star lobby, 3 clubs, a swimming pool, a cascade-onsen, a steam room and a sauna, a gym and yoga, a kids club, pool bar, exclusive lounge, coworking place, kitchen space, games room, golf simulator, landscape pool, beach bar, water sports equipment, kayak, surfboards, boats and more. The successful location of Ocean Horizon Pattaya makes it possible to quickly reach the most popular tourist destinations in Pattaya. – Distance to the beach line – 400 meters; – Restaurants of European and Asian cuisine, Wat Na Chom Thien Temple, Chom Thian Yacht Club and Pattaya Fishing Park – within a two-kilometer radius; – Underwater World Pattaya – Oceanarium ten minutes away. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€103,559
Copacabana Beach Jomtien - a skyscraper of 59 floors in Pattaya with an excellent location in the Jomtien area. The complex is located close to the sea. The main feature of Copacabana Pattaya – is the opportunity to buy an apartment with a private pool, swimming in which you can enjoy a luxurious view of the Gulf of Siam. All apartments in the project have sea views. The apartments are rented « turnkey »: fully equipped with all necessary furniture and modern appliances. Infrastructure: – 3 lobby luxury with recreation areas; – 11 high-speed elevators; – on the 1st floor there is a beach club with an area of 2000 sq.m. with a club lounge; – sand bottom pool; – pool bar; – sauna and bathhouse; – large gym with panoramic sea views; – 24 gardens; – playground on the ground floor with minigolf, chess, table tennis; – round-the-clock reception; – parking; – free transfer to the city center; – electronic pass access system; – round-the-clock security and video surveillance. Location: Copacabana is located in the very center of the Jomtien district, which allows you to quickly get anywhere in Pattaya: – Distance to the beach line – 50 meters; – To the city center – 5 km; – Restaurants of Russian, European and Thai cuisine – within walking distance; – within walking distance; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 28 km. The area has good transport accessibility, and proximity to the sea will provide a high level of quality of rest and life. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex City Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex City Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€52,354
City Garden Pratumnak is a new residential luxury complex with its own infrastructure, located in a prestigious area on Pratumnak Hill, within walking distance of the cleanest beaches of Pattaya - Kozi Beach and Pratumnak. The complex consists of two 8-story buildings with underground parking, a swimming pool and a recreation area on the territory. The project offers for sale 157 apartments of various layouts: apartments - studios, apartments with one and two bedrooms ranging in size from 26 to 63 square meters. m. The apartments are decorated according to international standards, have fully furnished and tastefully furnished modern bathrooms and European-style kitchens. The district has excellent infrastructure. Within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the Pattaya Park market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. Nearby is an observation deck, the Golden Buddha Temple and the vast Rama IX Park. The center of Pattaya and the main pedestrian street of Woking Street can be reached in a few minutes! City Garden Pratumnak offers an incredible opportunity to start a new life with valuable additions and amenities. EASY: - Well-maintained landscaped territory - Outdoor pool with a relaxation and tanning area - Modern silent elevators - Lobby and concierge service - gym - Sauna - Jacuzzi - Internet Wi-Fi - Satellite TV - Underground parking - 24 hour security - Fire alarm - Fire extinguishing system - CCTV ( video surveillance system ) - Electronic access system ( cards ) Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,503
The City Garden Tower is a bright condominium in the center of Pattaya by Global Top Group. The project is an amazing 30-story building consisting of 465 apartments of various layouts. TYPE OF APARTMENTS: - Studio ( from 24 sq.m ) - 1 bedroom ( 35-44 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( from 70 sq.m ) Apartments are rented with a clean design finish. The « turnkey equipment » contains: electrics and installed sockets, air conditioning, plumbing, built-in furniture, equipped kitchen area ( headset, countertop, electric stove, hood, sink ). On the third floor of the complex there is a large pool with water slides allocated by the children's area. On the same floor there is a restaurant and a bar. The playground was equipped. The space around is filled with beautiful tropical landscaping. It is important to note the multi-level parking zone, which occupies several floors inside the complex. The road to the sea will be only 1,200 meters! An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Restaurants in the territory - Parking - Reception - Pool - Bar - Indoor playground - Gymnastical Hall - Sauna - Garden - Fitness center - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Laundry We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€53,489
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools and fountains, walking paths and gardens, an underground parking, restaurants, shops, cafes and a roof-top bar, a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a yoga studio, a gym, a kids' playground, a security system with CCTV. The residence consists of 4 buildings. Apartment area: from 20 m2 Prices: from 51 thousand $ Delivery: 2028 Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, close to all necessary infrastructure, places of interest and beaches. Pattaya Beach, the most popular and prestigious area of Pattaya, is close to all the necessary infrastructure for the whole family, attractions, entertainment, cafes and shops.
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€55,021
STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental. The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumnak is a sleeping area and is always quiet and calm here. The project has only 8 floors and 149 apartments, various layouts, including terraces, with beautiful panoramic views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, with landscaped landscaped territory. The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. EASY: - Lobby - reception - Concierge - service - Roof pool with panoramic views - A zone for relaxation and sunbathing - gym - A place for yoga and meditation - Underground parking - Fire system - Electronic access system - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Management company - Free transfer to the beach - elevator Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!  
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,322
Marina Golden Bay is a complex consisting of 3 high-rise towers ( Victoria, Geneva & Elya ), each of which has 51 floors. Located on the main road Tepprazit, between the Jomtien districts and the main Sukhumvit highway, 5 minutes from the beach! All types of public transport are easily accessible. The project is included in the list of the most iconic buildings in the world
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€60,413
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sisaran
The 5th project by Sisaran of Bang Saray is an ECO Friendly luxury condo featuring 262 units. Featuring over 15 facilites for residents and an array of 5 star serviecs this development will set a new benchmark for Bang Saray.
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€106,062
The Panora Condominium complex is a 38-story skyscraper located in one of the best areas of Pattaya ( Holm Pratumnak ). The complex offers panoramic sea views. The Panora Pattaya is just 250 meters from the beach. Pratamnak Hill – is a prestigious area and the only mountain in the Pattaya area, surrounded by the beaches of Pattaya and Jomtien. The project includes: Pool 4th floor, Landscape pool sky pool 29th floor, Sky garden 720 sq.m, fitness, sauna, children's room. Each apartment has a fire alarm system, as well as smoke sensors in all rooms. The apartments are fully equipped with all necessary furniture and modern appliances for a comfortable stay. Interior decoration: • Cafel tiles • Ceilings • Panoramic glazing • Integrated local lamp system • Separate light zones The Panora Pattaya will have a highly developed internal infrastructure with the following amenities: • Three panoramic pools on high floors with panoramic views • Terraces for tanning • Gym with sea view • Sauna • Steam • Restaurant • Bar • Recreation areas • Game rooms • Children's area with a separate pool • Apartment cleaning service • Laundry • Electronic access system to the building • 24 hour video surveillance • Concierge service • Security 24/7 • Elevator • Parking • High-speed elevators • Cable TV • Internet, WI-FI Location: Panora Pattaya offers easy access to various places in Pattaya. For example, Walking Street, Bali Hai Pier, observation deck, Kao Phra Yai Temple, Central Festival ( Central Festival ) Pattaya and other places that are not far from the project. There are many cafes, bars and restaurants for every taste nearby. Within walking distance, round-the-clock supermarkets, public transport stops, a golf club, massage parlors and much more. Nearby is a well-maintained city beach, as well as pharmacies, educational institutions, kindergartens. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€93,959
Completion date: 2023
Beverly Mountain Bay is located in the city center, with stunning sea and horizon views. The Beverly Mountain Bay Luxury Condominium in Pattaya — is an ideal place to stay. The complex is built of high-quality materials resistant to the environment of Pattaya. The complex has 22 floors. The infrastructure of the complex includes: • chic lobby where round-the-clock reception is located • two restaurants • coffee house • infinity pool on the 19th floor • fitness room with panoramic sea views • sauna • garden • golf course • parking The complex provides 5-star services and amenities. The project is located in the Pratomnk area. Quiet calm area ( Spal ) 10 minutes drive to the center. To the beach 5 minutes by foot. Nearby there is all the infrastructure necessary for life and tourism. Investing in Thailand's real estate easily brings owners 7-12% per annum, which is an excellent indicator of return on investment. Thailand has a small real estate tax, which is a very attractive factor. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€52,050
Area 27–64 m²
3 properties 3
If a luxurious life in the chic condominium – is your dream, then we offer you a magnificent and unique idea of housing, currently available in the most coveted place of Pattaya – the prestigious Pratumnak hill near Kozi Beach. Style, comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of this new and well-deserved condominium A complex of 157 apartments offers a wide variety of services and amenities. A lively lobby like a hotel, an 18-meter pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna made according to European standards, a steam room, a fully equipped modern fitness center and much more. All luxury apartments in the condominium have design and decoration in accordance with international standards. Modern sliding doors save space, while conveniently located fitted cabinets increase the storage space for things without compromising elegance and comfort. Modern kitchens and bathrooms are perfectly equipped according to European standards and design. In the buildings there are studio apartments, one-room and two-room apartments, ranging from 26 to 64 sq.m. Nearby are several popular tourist attractions such as Big Buddha, Pattaya Park and other exciting places for entertainment. Do not lose sight of the expensive security system in City Garden. CCTV cameras and security work around the clock. An electronic key access system throughout the condominium, including underground parking, from where the elevator will take you to the right floor. In City Garden Pratumnak, in addition to providing highly qualified amenities and services, we can also manage your property with the Global Top Group rental department, which gives you the opportunity to enjoy the steady rate of return of your investment in City Garden Pratumnak.
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€60,106
Seven Seas Cote d Azur is a large-scale project in the style of the world famous French Riviera. Seven Seas Cote d Azur, located 180 meters from the beach, equipped for a comfortable stay, covers an area with a total area of 24.8 hectares. Equipment for the apartment: - Clean interior decoration, - Ceiling lighting, - Combined flooring - Includes tiles and laminate, tile, - Plumbing, - Kitchen headset, - Built-in and upholstered furniture, - Air conditioning, TV, two-chamber refrigerator, - Microwave, hood, hob The total area of pools located on the inner territory and around the perimeter of the resort exceeds 6000 sq.m. The internal territory of the complex is divided into three different parts by topic and interests. The three-story club house, located in the center of the project and equipped with a pier with boats, imitates the originality of its architecture, magically moving you to the promenade of the glamorous Saint-Tropez. The complex has a restaurant, dining room and lounge area, gym, sauna, games room, library / Internet center and banquet room. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Riviera Malibu
Residential complex Riviera Malibu
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€118,908
Completion date: 2026
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            Riviera Malibu is a unique complex that is a luxury high-rise hotel with a limited number of residential condominiums. The complex is located in the prestigious area of Pratumnak Soi 3, just a 3-minute walk from the sea! Private residences are located from the 15th to the 26th floor and have a 100% sea view. Apartment owners can use the hotel’s infrastructure and services freely. All apartments are rented with full high-quality furniture, decoration, completely ready for a comfortable stay. On floors from 5-14 there are 148 hotel rooms. The project aims to provide residents with stunning views of the sea and surroundings while maintaining a high level of privacy. Location: The complex is located at 389/7 Phra Tam Nak 5, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand. In the vicinity where the hotel is located, there are many restaurants, shops, boutiques. The nearest medical facility is only 2.5 km away and can be reached in 6 minutes. U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport is located 45 km from Riviera Malibu, the journey time is about 51 minutes by car. Just a 5-minute walk is one of the best beaches in the area. Amenities: - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Sauna - Children's pool - Golf simulator - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Reception / lobby - Laundry service / Dry cleaning - Security 24/7 - Video surveillance - Parking - elevator We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€39,397
Completion date: 2026
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Luxury apartment in the prestigious DREAM complex, located in a picturesque location on the Platamnak hill ( Pattaya ). The nearest beach is only 630m. The bathroom is tiled from floor to ceiling. The apartment also has a special place for the washing machine. High-quality lighting installed. The apartment will have a kitchen set with a hob, hood and mixer, and high-quality plumbing and air conditioning will also be installed. When buying an apartment, a service is provided for an individual order of furniture. We select furniture only at your request! Furniture is installed by the developer. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! COMPLEX APPROVAL: 2 elevators; laundry; fitness center; 2 swimming pools; underground parking; Pool bar; 24 hour security, video surveillance, WiFi; shuttle bus; Finnish sauna. On the roof is a terrace with a tanning area. Estimated increase in facility prices per year: 9% The cost of rent in DREAM per month on average for the year ( is assumed ): - Studio 14 t.bat - 1 Bedroom 17 t.bat - 2 Bedroom 33 t.bat Nearby are: Pattaya Walking Street, Pattaya Water Park ( aquapark ), Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint ( viewing platform ), Bali Hai Pier (, Temple of the Grand Buddha, Pattoucha Sea island tTA, Thepprasit Night Market ( Night Market ) With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€145,672
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an 18-meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a fitness center, around-the-clock security and CCTV, a garden, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious area of Pratumnak Hill, neat the beach and places of interest.
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Area 32 m²
1 property 1
a wonderful complex made in the style of French food. Land area: 24,800 sq / m Number of buildings: 6 Club House: 1 Total number of apartments: 1,300 Complex infrastructure: - 3 pool areas  - children's pool - water slides - gazebos for relaxation and barbecue  - open parking - security and video surveillance in the territory - restaurant  - reception ( from 9 to 18 hours ) - lounge / bar  - gym - sauna and steam room - a jacuzzi with cold and hot water - children's playroom - table tennis  - billiards  - computer room / library  Location of the complex relative to urban infrastructure: - to the beach 7-10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes by transport - store 7-11 inside the project  - laundry 10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes on transport  - to the nearest hypermarket 10-12 minutes by transport - to the nearest school - 10-12 minutes by transport - to the nearest market - 12-15 minutes by transport For residents of the complex, a free shuttle service to the beach and back is provided. Transport from the project is shipped 3 times a day.  Departure time: 10:30, 13:30, 16:00. Payment and check-in within a month is possible.  Expedition is possible until December 2023. Settlement after full payment.  50,000 - reservation deposit.  30% ( minus deposit ) - first payment ( in a month ) 30% - September 2023 ( currently )  40% - December 30, 2023
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€125,869
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security abd concierge service, a fitness center, three infinity pools, jacuzzis, saunas, a restaurant, a large roof-top terrace, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Pattaya, near all necessary infrastructure.
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,925
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    EMBASSY is a chic condominium project located at 47 / 23-26 Central Pattaya Rd, Muang Pattaya, Amphoe Bang Lamung, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20150, Thailand. The condominium consists of three 8 floor buildings with apartments from 1 to 4 bedrooms of various layouts. The project is equipped with a variety of premium amenities and is made in a modern style. Green areas complement the complex perfectly and bring freshness to such a warm climate. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc. The stunning location allows you to daily observe the beautiful views of the endless sea! TYPE OF APARTMENTS: - 1 bedroom ( from 32-54 sq.m ) - 2 bedrooms ( from 50-100 sq.m ) - 3 bedrooms ( from 88-104 sq.m ) - 4 bedrooms ( 108 sq.m ) EASY: - elevator - Parking - 24 hour security - Video surveillance - Pool - Sauna - gym - Garden / barbecue area - Playground - wi-fi Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FOR FREE we will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€32,426
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Cozy apartment in the prestigious Laguna Bay complex in the Pratumnak area. The apartment is fully furnished and has a large balcony from which a chic sea view opens. Profitable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! The expected return on investment in real estate is approximately 7% per year. COMPLETE EVENTS: rooftop pool with sea view, fitness center, lush garden, 24/7 24/7 video surveillance system, elevator, parking, sauna. The area where the apartment is located is full of shops, restaurants and night clubs. The road to the beach will be Dongtan 8 minutes, 5 minutes to the Food Mart supermarket and 7 minutes to The Plaza Jomtien . The city center can be reached on a regular shuttle. Utapao International Airport is a 45-minute drive away. A Thai quota is provided. Call us, and we will FREEly select for you the best real estate in Thailand! Only reliable developers!
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€145,410
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features two swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, fitness centers, a cafe and a restaurant, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully-fitted European kitchens, wardrobes and baths Electric water heaters Centralized air conditioning units Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Pattaya and just a few minutes away from the ocean, a couple of steps from nightlife, shops and a beach.
Residential complex Once Pattaya Condominium
Residential complex Once Pattaya Condominium
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€101,376
Once Pattaya Condominium – complex in Pattaya, located in the north of the city in the Naklya Na Kluea area, next to TC Terminal 21. The complex has 32 floors. Once Pattaya is a mixed condominium in the heart of Pattaya. The project presents a new type of real estate in the form of a multifunctional complex for servicing all lifestyles, including after-sales service, such as airport transfers and maid services. There are many recreation areas and meeting areas « Once More Bar », there is a living room with panoramic views of the green territory of the complex, « Vanilla Sky Bar » - a rooftop bar. 32nd floor overlooking the city and the Pattaya Sea, as well as « Krislicious Cafe », a chic coffee house on the ground floor. The design of the project is elegant and modern, with a fully functional room. On the territory: - Jacuzzi - Children's pool - BBQ area - Heavenly garden - Picturesque bridge - Children's playroom - Sky bar and lounge - Wellness garden and trail - Sky Fitness with flying yoga - Roofing pool Location: - Pattaya Posh - 590 m - Wonderland 2 - 700 m - Paradise Villa 1 - 219 m - Na Lanna Condo - 219 m - Wongamat Tower - 219 m - The Trust Residence - 650 m - BM Gold Condominium - 540 m - Ramada Mira ( North Pattaya ) - 606 m Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex French Riviera
Residential complex French Riviera
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€59,563
Area 24–102 m²
32 properties 32
Agency: Geo Estate
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French Provence and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur. The infrastructure of the complex: 3 pool areas (children's pool, adult pool, water slides) Gazebos for relaxation and barbecue Open parking Security and video surveillance on the territory Restaurant Reception (from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Lounge/bar Gym Sauna and steam room Jacuzzi with cold and hot water Children's playroom Table tennis Billiards Computer room/library Ownership form: Freehold Foreign Quota Apartment condition: "Turnkey" with furniture and appliances
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€117,966
Completion date: 2023
The Empire Tower – a new high-rise residential complex from the developer Empire Dynasty. The complex is located in the center of the Jomtien district. Premium complex with highly developed infrastructure. The complex offers incredible views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, to the sea only 500m! The complex has a modern design and management at the level of luxury hotels. Each apartment will be equipped with a European-style kitchen and plumbing, furniture and modern appliances. The complex is ideal for both investing and generating income, and for personal living! Apartments for rent: - Clean, high quality finishes; - Kitchen headset with exhaust ventilation, dish sink and ceramic hob; - Built-in wardrobes for clothes and decorative shelves; - Lunch area with upholstered furniture; - Air conditioning and household appliances; - Bathrooms equipped with high quality plumbing; - High speed internet and cable TV. Complex infrastructure: On the lower floor there will be restaurants, cafes, shops. The building will be built by cascade, so on the 10th, 12th, 15th, 19th and 22nd floors there will be open garden terraces for relaxation, giving the complex uniqueness. On the roof there are owners and guests of the infinity pool with sea views, a yoga course, a botanical garden and a lounge bar. Residents can also take advantage of other amenities: – stylish lobby and 24-hour reception; – fitness and spa centers; – conference room; – banquet room; – playground; – kids club; – electronic security system; – parking; – round-the-clock security; – video surveillance system; – access to wi-fi throughout. Location: The Empire Tower is located in the center of the popular Pattaya district of Jomtien, just 500 meters from the beach. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc. The city center can be reached in just 10 minutes. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€93,339
Olympus is a new luxury apartment complex in a prestigious area in the center of Pattaya, overlooking the sea and the city! The project consists of six 8-story buildings, offers studios and apartments, the interiors of which are decorated with professional designers. There is also a well-maintained area with tropical gardens, and excellent infrastructure. For children, the prestigious Aksorn Pattaya School is very close by. A successful location of the complex provides easy access to anywhere in the city. All necessary services and amenities are within walking distance. PLUSES OF LCD: - modern silent elevators - pools with terraces - areas for recreation and walking with fountains and waterfalls - fitness room on the roof - rooftop yoga room - spa - massage parlor - sauna and jacuzzi - steam room - Wi-Fi - satellite TV - playground - sports ground - underground parking - round-the-clock security - video surveillance 24/7 - key - access card Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!  
Residential complex City Tower
Residential complex City Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€120,082
Area 34–70 m²
9 properties 9
Agency: Geo Estate
City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middle of picturesque gardens. The complex has 24-hour security, a swimming pool of 240 sq.m., a restaurant, and a shop. City Tower is conveniently located within walking distance of Pattaya Beach, the famous Walking Street, all the exciting nightlife, international restaurants, and upscale shopping malls. Also, all residents of the condominium have professional security, CCTV cameras, a wonderful fitness center equipped with the latest technology, a sauna, a reading room, free Wi-Fi, a kids club, a playground, and parking for cars. On the first three floors of the building, there is a large swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna, a steam room, a massage parlor, a cafe, a restaurant, a reading room, a playground, a garden, and parking. On the remaining upper floors are 465 luxury apartments. All apartments are semi-furnished, including fitted kitchens and European-style bathrooms, with air conditioning and built-in furniture. Infrastructure: Swimming pool (240 sqm) Sauna Steam room A fitness center Playground Garden Restaurant Cafe Massage parlor Laundry Parking
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€131,160
Completion date: 2026
Arom Jomtien Pattaya is a high-quality boutique residence located in the spa town of Pattaya, in one of the most popular areas. The complex is located just 50 meters from the sea with a private beach! The residences offer stunning views of the Gulf of Siam. Each residence has a modern and high-quality repair. All apartments will be rented with full decoration, household appliances, internet, air conditioning, furniture, satellite TV, and « smart house » system. On the territory of the complex there are tropical landscaped gardens with winding footpaths and cascading water bodies. Infrastructure Arom Jomtien Pattaya has the highest level infrastructure: – On the 45th floor there is a lounge area and infinity pool. – On the 11th floor there is a landscape pool and a fully equipped gym. There is also a Japanese-style spa « Onsen » with a sauna and mineral baths. – On the 4th floor there will be a magnificent tropical landscape garden of heaven. – On the 1st floor there is a lobby similar to a hotel room, a reception and a lounge with conference rooms and toilets. – Separate 2-story commercial building designed for 3 commercial stores. – Tropical gardens with a relaxation area. – The complex is equipped with 3 high-speed passenger elevators and 1 high-speed freight elevator. – Underground parking at 3 levels with the possibility of placing more than 119 parking spaces. – 24-hour security with turnkey access and video surveillance cameras. Location Arom Jomtien is located in one of the most popular areas of Pattaya and is close to all necessary infrastructure and major attractions: – Jomtien Beach: 15 Seconds ( Sand ). – Night Market on Jomtien Beach: 30 Seconds ( Peshcom ). – Tesco Lotus, Outlet Mall and Macro on Sukhumvit Road: 8 minutes by car. – Pattaya Central Beach and Central Festival Shopping Center: 20 Minutes by car. – U-Tapao International Airport: 35 Minutes by Car. In the immediate vicinity there are many restaurants, bars, cafes, shops. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Bayphere
Residential complex Bayphere
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€149,000
Completion date: 2023
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                Bayphere is a new investment hotel located in the picturesque Na Jomtien area, 200 meters from South Na Jomtien Beach. The hotel is located at: 159 หมู บ ที ่ 2 Na Chom Thian 18 Alley, Na Chom Thian, Sattahip District, Chon Buri 20250, Thailand. All rooms are equipped with air conditioning, safe, kettle, fridge, minibar and flat-screen TV. The rooms have a balcony, desk and a private bathroom with a bidet. All rooms at Bayphere Hotel include towels and bed linen. In the mornings, breakfast « buffet » is served. Residents have an outdoor pool, free private parking, a fitness center and a garden. Residents can also visit the restaurant and bar and relax on the terrace. Amenities include a 24-hour front desk, airport shuttle service, room service and free Wi-Fi. North Na Jomtien Beach is 200 meters from the hotel and the Eastern Star Golf Course is 32 km away. U-Tapao Pattaya International Airport is just 33 km from the hotel. There is all the necessary infrastructure nearby. This wonderful place has a full range of services for the most comfortable stay! EASY: - Outdoor pool - Free Wi-Fi - Beach ( first line ) - Free parking - Airport shuttle - Fitness center - Non-smoking rooms - Restaurant - Bar Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Pattaya, Thailand
Riviera Monaco is an elite modern condominium located in Na Chom Thian southern Pattaya, in a popular area, on the first line of the sea, right by Jomtien Beach! The area is green, quiet, well developed. 40-storey skyscraper, includes 412 apartments, with an area of 26 - 130 square meters. m: studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, including penthouses. Most apartments offer stunning sea views. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, nightclubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood. To the city center - 15 minutes drive! EASY: - lobby with recreation areas - panoramic pools with a chic round view of the sea and the city - sun terrace - gym - sauna - tennis courts - tropical gardens - restaurant - bar - recreation areas - children's area with a separate pool - apartment cleaning service - laundry - electronic access system to the building - round-the-clock video surveillance - concierge service - security 24/7 - parking - high-speed elevators - cable TV - Internet, WI-FI Call us and we will be very pleased to help you in buying luxury real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€203,295
Completion date: 2024
Arom Wongamat is a new luxury skyscraper in 55 floors in Pattaya, a high-quality boutique residence. Arom Wongamat is located on the seashore in the Vognamat – region of the most desirable and rich area of Pattaya. The distance to the sea is only 50 meters, private access to the beach, large green territory, round-the-clock security. All apartments will be with design finishes, high ceilings, balconies with sliding doors, French panoramic windows, built-in furniture, equipped with modern kitchen and household appliances, European plumbing in the bathroom. Nontoxic and natural materials are used. The Arom Wongamat Pattaya condominium is equipped with a luxury infrastructure: – on the 2nd floor there is a panoramic pool through which you can go to the beach; – on the 53rd floor – 35-meter pool Infinity View Sky Pool; – on the 54th floor – Sky Jacuzzi and Aqua Fitness; – training rooms, fitness and yoga; – lounge area on different floors; – on the 55th floor – restaurant, bar, lounge area; – tropical garden and recreation areas; – children's playroom; – electronic security system; – underground parking; – round-the-clock security; – video surveillance system; – access to wi-fi and cable TV. Location – Distance to the beach line – 50 meters; – Restaurants of Russian, European and Thai cuisine – within a radius of 200 meters; – 7-eleven 24-hour supermarkets, Family mart, mini Tesco – within walking distance; – Famous restaurants Glass House, Surf & Turf Beach Club & Restaurant, Pullman Pattaya Hotel – within walking distance; – Walking-street Street in Pattaya – 4.1 km; – Paintaya Pier – Hua Hin Ferry – 4.2 km; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 34 km. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€389,230
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elegant apartment in the popular complex Movenpick Hotel Residential in the area of Jomtien ( Pattaya ). The apartments are a two-level luxury suite with 2 bedrooms and direct views of the sea and the ocean marina. Modern design in the marine theme. The apartment has a kitchen set, and there is also a washing machine, hob and hood, fridge with freezer, toaster, electric kettle, microwave, iron and ironing board. A complete set of dishes for cooking and cutlery. FEATURES OF COMPLEX: pool, library, jacuzzi, sauna, garden, bar / restaurant, gym, yoga area, standby generators, laundry, car parking, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7. The hotel is within walking distance of Ocean Marina Yacht Club and 15 km from Pattaya with lively nightclubs, shops and numerous restaurants. Siam Country Club is 15 minutes away. The trip to Suvarnabhumi International Airport will take 2 hours. Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions. Today, buying a property in Pattaya is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants! The return on investment is approximately 7% per year. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€103,940
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features a security system and CCTV, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a swimming pool of 240 m2, a garden, a restaurant and a cafe. Facilities and equipment in the house Wi-Fi Built-in furniture Air conditioning Fully equipped bathrooms and kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Pattaya, within walking distance of restaurants, shopping malls, clubs, supermarkets and places of interest, 5 minutes away from the beach and Pratumnak Hill, Sukhumvit Road.
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€95,799
Area 32–69 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
The luxurious premium complex consists of 24 floors and is located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach in the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and a developed infrastructure at the 5 * level will provide a comfortable living. The infrastructure of the complex: The infinity pool on the roof with sun loungers and umbrellas, bar, and yoga area Rooftop botanical garden Landscaped landscaped area with a landscaped garden Restaurants, bars Conference rooms Banqueting hall A fitness center SPA-center Sauna, hammam massage parlor Laundry The shops Barbecue area Internet, WiFi Cable TV Kids club, playground car parking Electronic access system Security and video surveillance system 24/7 High-speed elevators Ownership: Freehold Foreign Quota
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€229,642
Ocean Portofino Jomtien is a luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury seaside condominium that features 268 units with unique views of Asia's largest marina. The complex is located in a super-prestigious place of the Jomtien Riviera, the new elite zone of Pattaya! Stylish but functional design with an exceptionally spacious space. An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. PLUSES OF LCD: - Cable TV - Security guard - Key - access card - Car park - lobby - Public Park / Garden - Outdoor pool - Playground - 5 star hotel service - Service from Ocean Marina Yacht Club - gym - BBQ area - Wi-Fi Internet in public places. - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FREE to pick up the perfect property for you!
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€61,951
Agency: TRANIO
Pattaya’s brand new high rise super-project, brings you executive, five-star splendour at the heart of Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard. Complex soars to 67 storeys, offering the highest point of elevation in Pattaya City with stunning, panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of units. All of the 2,470 luxury residences on offer feature state-of-the-art interior design elements, comprising decadent marble-styled tiling, luxurious black marble and glass kitchens and premium fixtures & fittings. Enjoy ultimate luxury in your own home with electronic sanitary systems and custom designed, space-saving and energy-conserving air conditioning. In addition to a range of 1, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom condominium options, higher floors feature a range of premium, executive suites with private pool areas and various additional upgrades for only the most discerning of buyers. At the pinnacle of luxury sits gigantic rooftop duplex penthouse, providing 5 en-suite bedrooms, a private cinema and games room – the largest condominium unit in Pattaya, totaling an area of 1,260 m2. Laze the day away in the gigantic, meandering wave pool. Sports enthusiasts will relish multi-purpose surface for football and basketball, tennis and badminton courts, as well as pool and ping-pong tables to keep adults and children on-the-go from morning until night. Fitness aficionados can take in breathtaking 270-degree ocean panoramas at the sky-high yoga club and zen relaxation zone, or enjoy the fully-fitted gym suite. From pitch-and-putt golfing to an Onsen steam bath at the in-house massage and health spa; from soaring lobby areas with hotel-style dining and shopping facilities to the business lounge with red-carpet supercar parking, project sets a new standard for absolute residential luxury. Advantages Foreign ownership payment plan: 100,000 THB reservation 25% on contract after 14 days 13% every 4 months in 5 equal payments 10% on completion expected end December 2025
Residential complex Olympus
Residential complex Olympus
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€62,235
Area 23–64 m²
18 properties 18
Agency: Geo Estate
Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located in a residential complex along with the amenities that you will enjoy and need right at your doorstep. The complex is a center for a healthy lifestyle, with a sauna, a gym on the roof of each of the buildings, and swimming pools. All apartments have their own balcony, modern European kitchens, and bathrooms, finished with quality materials. Also, all car parks are underground with direct access to Pattaya Tai and Soi Kopai streets, thus keeping the garden alleys quiet and clean, free from car traffic. Complex infrastructure: 5 swimming pools, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, yoga room, fitness room, jogging track, children's play area, commercial shopping areas, parking. Security and safety: 24/7 security, card access system, video surveillance, fire alarm, smoke detectors, fire suppression system, secure underground car parks for each building with elevator access to all floors Area Infrastructure: Olympus enjoys the best central location and offers quick access to the Bangkok Expressway and nearby Jomtien beaches, shopping malls, and Sukhumvit Road. It is also located in close proximity to the prestigious international school Aksorn School. Pattaya Beach and Cozy Beach are 3 km away, and Jomtien Beach and Dongtan Beach are 7 km away.
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€44,411
Area 22–34 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
This project has a huge plus. 1. Price - there are simply no such prices in Pattaya in the market of new buildings, despite the fact that quality is at the highest level. The developer is a Finnish company and they use all their know-how technologies in construction, in matters of humidity and ventilation, in order to avoid some problems and simplify the operation of real estate in tropical climates. In construction, they also pay special attention to the maintainability of the building, after its completion. This reduces the cost of maintenance and repair of your property in the future. Everyone knows about the reputation of the Finns in the construction industry. The difference in infrastructure, for example, there is no golf course, or a running wave in the pools...Whether it is worth paying at least 2-3 times more is a big question. 2. The location of the complex. The condominium is located in the most prestigious area of the city - on the royal hill of Pratumnak, not far from the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand, but with all this, Pratumnak is a sleeping area and is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha hill, observation platforms, a small water park, food markets and a whole Russian street 50 meters from the house and only 400 meters from the house there is excellent transport interchange. ] The project has only 8 floors and apartments of various layouts: studios from 23 — 27.5 sq m, apartments with 1 bedroom from 29.5 — 31 sq m, and with 2 bedrooms from 34, — 36 sq m, The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on the roof, namely: a swimming pool, sun loungers and parasols, for sunbathing and relaxation, a fully equipped fitness room, a Finnish sauna, a green terrace, and all this with beautiful panoramic views of the sea and the Pratamnak hill. The condominium also includes such amenities as: underground parking, round-the-clock video surveillance and security, 2 elevators, Wi-Fi on each floor, a free shuttle bass plying to the beach, either to knock-tuk.  DISTANCE TO : to Walking Street - 3 km to the water park - 1.4km to the Temple of the Big Buddha - 1.5 km to Cozy Beach - 2.2 km to Pratumnak Beach - 1 km to Yinyom Beach - 1.2 km to Jomtien Beach - 2.4 km TYPE OF APARTMENTS:  STUDIO:  21.65 m2 - 1,593,900 ฿ ~ 45,800 $  Prices and metering in this interval, many layouts 27.5 m2 - 1,992,375 ฿ ~ 57.230 $ 1 BEDROOM:  29.45 m2: from 2,142,000 ฿ ~ 61,500 $ 31.40 m2 - up to 2,354,625 ฿ ~ 67,650 $ 2 BEDROOM: 34.20 m2: from 2,425,500 ฿ ~ 69.700 $ to 2,572,500 ฿ ~ 73,900 $ 36.25 m2 - from 2,564,100 ฿ ~ 73.650 $ to 2,797,200 ฿ ~ 80,350 $ The apartments are sold with clean decoration and fitted furniture.  Furniture set + equipment is paid additionally: ~ 5.500 $ EXPENDITURES FOR THE PURCHASE: Purchase tax: 2.1% ( 4.2% pays the developer ) Installing water and electricity meters: 10.000 ฿ ( single payment ) Installing the Internet 1500 ฿ ( single payment ) and further subscription fee 550 ฿ per month Repair: 650 ฿ x m ² ( single payment ) ANNUAL EXPENDITURES: Real Estate Tax: 0.02% of the cost of the apartment The content of the total territories of the complex: 55 ฿ x m ² x 12 months. ( paid 1 time per year )
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€79,182
Completion date: 2025
Seven Seas Le Carnival is a project from the famous developer Universal Group Thailand. The condominium consists of 4 buildings, two of which are 30-story skyscrapers. The project is located in the very center of Pattaya, with well-developed infrastructure, just 4 minutes from Jomtien Beach! There are many tourist attractions nearby. Today it is the most promising project in Pattaya. UDOBSVA: - Club - Living room - General gym - Bar - Jacuzzi - BBQ area - Restaurant on site - Yoga Center - Sauna - Game room - Library - Room karaoke - Shared pools - Children's pools - Playground - Garden - Great waterfall - Universal Playground Le Carnival - Car parking - 24 hour security system - Video surveillance We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Star
Residential complex Star
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€42,696
Area 23–40 m²
6 properties 6
Agency: Geo Estate
The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha Hill, viewing platforms, a small water park, food markets, and just 100 meters from the house there is an excellent transport interchange. The infrastructure of the complex: Swimming pool, sun loungers, and umbrellas Equipped fitness room Finnish sauna Green terrace with panoramic views of the bay and Pratumnak hill Underground parking 24-hour video surveillance and security Wi-Fi on every floor 2 lifts Dog walking area Free shuttle to the beach All apartments are finished and equipped with built-in furniture. Each room has a separate air conditioner, the bathroom is equipped with sanitary ware and built-in lighting on the ceilings.
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€220,157
Completion date: 2024
NARITA VILLA is a new villa complex located in Pattaya. The complex has a modern design in Japanese style. Jomtien Beach or South Pattaya District is just a 10-15 minute away! LOCATION: Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. institutions, schools! The villa is located in East Pattaya, just 950 meters from the 7-Eleven Chak Nok ( Chonburi ) ( 17218 ) reservoir, which can be reached in 12 minutes on foot. U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport is located 35.2 km from Narita Villa, and travel time is about 39 minutes by car. PLUSES OF LCD: - two-level villa with a swimming pool of 230 sq.m. with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. - the house has a large living room, which goes to a personal pool with a jacuzzi system, European cuisine and a dining area. - decorated with built-in furniture. - pool - garden -parking for 2 cars - Located villa in a good area, close to many local shops, restaurants, markets - has easy access to Pattaya. Today, buying a property in Pattaya is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants! Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€75,063
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         City Garden Tropicana is a new luxury apartment complex in a prestigious area in North Pattaya. The condominium consists of 188 modern apartments located in a charming green environment, and offers a wide selection of studios, apartments with one and two bedrooms for every taste. City Garden Tropicana has a dreamy, modern design filled with European color. Apartments are rented with full decoration, furniture and household appliances! The lush green gardens of the complex provide a serene vacation, and the jacuzzi, sauna and steam bath offer rejuvenation and relaxation. In addition, the availability of round-the-clock security and a specialized cleaning service ensures cleanliness and tranquility in common areas. A fully equipped fitness center will satisfy your health needs and well-being. And the rooftop terrace is a picturesque place where you can relax and enjoy panoramic views of the sea and the city. The beach and city center can be reached on a regular shuttle. Investing in this property promises an improved quality of life, as you will enjoy maximum convenience in a simple, beautiful and joyful existence! FEED: - Panoramic sea and city views - Silent modern elevators - Lobby with a guest reception area and reception - Landscaping tropical garden with recreation areas - Three swimming pools - Sun terrace - Fitness center and spa - Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna - Restaurant and cafe - Satellite TV - Internet Wi-Fi - Playground - Car parking - Security 24/7 - CCTV ( video surveillance system ) - Electronic access system ( cards ) - Leasing services Call us, and we will FREEly select for you the best real estate in Thailand! Only reliable developers!
Residential complex City Garden Pattaya
Residential complex City Garden Pattaya
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€99,197
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  City Garden Pattaya is an exquisite luxury condominium located in the heart of Pattaya. The unique location in the city center creates maximum comfort and convenience for living. The condominium consists of five buildings eight floors high. The total number of apartments in the residential complex is 366 units with various filling and area. A building that is unique in its modern style remains simple and thought out to the smallest detail. Furnished with well-chosen furniture from leading brands with European cuisine, able to satisfy any needs. An excellent location of the complex is conducive to travel, as the project is surrounded by shopping centers, shops, restaurants, leading department stores and just a few steps from nightclubs. The project is equipped with a full range of amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness center, sauna and more. The distance to the beach is only 700 meters! Around the complex, everyone will find for himself everything necessary for a comfortable stay and relaxation. The apartment complex includes a developed internal infrastructure. The following privileges are available for residents: - Pool - terrace for tanning - Tropical gardens - gym - Sauna - barbecue area - Shop - Restaurant - Apartment cleaning service - Laundry - Electronic access system to the building - 24 hour video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Parking - high-speed elevator - Internet, WI-FI We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€60,815
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  Luxury apartment in the prestigious Nam Talay Condo complex, located in the village of Soi Na Havari, Na Jomtien district. Each apartment has beautiful, modern and built-in furniture. EDUCATION OF LCD: fitness, garden, parking, security, pool and Wi-Fi. Nearby and easily accessible all the wealth of the resort infrastructure: shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, the market, nightclubs, massage parlors, as well as all kinds of water sports, resort and beach activities. U-Tapao International Airport is 33 km away. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! The return on investment is approximately 7% per year. A number of transport options are at the doorstep, connecting with an expanding network of high-speed transport systems and road infrastructure of the city. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Harmonia
Residential complex Harmonia
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€54,384
Area 24–51 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2027
Agency: Geo Estate
Harmonia Complex is an ideal place for a calm and serene life in the center of Pattaya. The complex is located in the Central Pattaya area, close to the beaches. There is a bus stop 100 meters from the complex, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools, a market, cultural and historical sights of the city are nearby. The complex offers apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and studios with views of the pool and mountains. The complex will have spacious common areas, places for recreation, a swimming pool around the complex and a garden. The complex consists of: 4 eight-storey buildings Completion date: III quarter. 2027 Form of ownership: Freehold Infrastructure of the complex: Swimming pool around the complex Rooftop garden and pool with waterfall Fitness and yoga room Sauna, steam room and jacuzzi Massage room Treadmill Children's play area Cafe and restaurant Concierge service Management Company Security 24/7, video surveillance Secure underground car parking
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€78,678
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features restaurants, a kids' club and a playground, a yoga area, a three-level parking and CCTV, a garden, swimming pools and a water park, a fitness room, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, an infinity pool with a deck, a hotel and a shopping mall. Completion - 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the city center, public transport stops and main highways, 3 minutes away from Sukhumvit.
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€68,324
Area 22–60 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2028
The largest luxury project is Pattaye. On the territory of 2.5 hectares of pools, minigolf, a lot of green territory for walking, also a shopping center, in the center of the lobby complex in the form of an Egyptian pyramid for a variety of business meetings, a platform for large tennis, basketball court, from the first to the third floor there will be parking, the fourth and fifth floors will be combined, they will have very high ceilings of about 7 m, there will be a pool, hammam, saunas, a gym, lobby, coworking. The apartments start from the sixth floor, since the entire residential area in the city on two, three and four floors, that is, starting from the sixth floor there will be sity-view. Further, with a frequency of every four floors there will be gardens, it will also be public areas where everyone can come and relax. 27 and 28 floors will also be combined, there will also be high ceilings of more than 7 meters, there will be the so-called Infinity swimming Pool, that is, an endless pool, where you can swim on the other side with a chic view of the sea and the city. And also on the fifty-first floor will be Sky Luxury Restaurant/ All apartments on all floors will have three-meter ceilings the developer can also provide a separate Smart Home package, with which you can control light, air conditioning, curtains, television with a voice.
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€71,689
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         D-ECO is a wellness center for people aged. A quiet place with clean air and procedures. The center is located in the north of Pattaya, 1.3 km from Wong Prachan Beach and 1.5 km from Wong Amat Beach. The apartments have a fully equipped kitchen with a fridge, kettle and microwave. It features a fully equipped private bathroom with shower and free toiletries. Apartments include free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and outdoor garden access. Wellness center has a large garden. The first floor and rooftop garden are designed by Nong Nooch Garden. This allows older people to approach nature every day and is a place for exercise. For the development of emotions, brain and memory, as well as for the restoration of strong muscles. The distance from D-ECO to U-Tapao District-Pattaya International Airport will be 41 km. Project Services: - Transfer within the project - Garbage and waste collection services - Rehabilitation clinic services - Services of the fitness center and pool - Ground floor garden and rooftop garden - Spa services - Transfer services to an ambulance hospital - Nutritional Care Service From Dietologists - Professional classroom services - Water aerobics instructors - Recreation areas - Prayer room \ meditation room We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€52,192
Area 24–76 m²
4 properties 4
The Cloud Condominium received the Best Affordable Condominium on the East Coast of Thailand in 2016 at the Thailand Property Awards. Located 80 meters from the prestigious Pratumnak hill with a cozy beach, just a 5-minute walk from the condominium, and includes 161 elegant apartments on 20 floors, each of which is created to ensure optimal space and unrivaled comfort and beauty. Each well-equipped apartment is equipped with a separate balcony, modern kitchen and bathroom, and everything is finished with the best materials. On each floor there are no more than 12 apartments. Located in a safe area, The Cloud is protected by professional security guards, a high-tech security system and a card access system. Including secure underground parking with direct access to all floors The project is just a short walk from the cozy famous Cozy Beach. And also residents will be able to enjoy swimming in the pool with panoramic views of the city or practice their bodies in the fitness center equipped with the latest technology. In addition, residents can relax in the sauna or steam room. Convenience and comfort: Swimming pool Sauna Fitness center Garden Underground parking Safety and security: 24 hour security Card access system CCTV cameras Fire escape Fire alarm Smoke detectors Fire extinguishing system
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€43,668
Area 22–43 m²
29 properties 29
Completion date: 2026
Agency: Geo Estate
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. This is the most elite area of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely vacation. The complex is located a 5-minute drive from the center of Pattaya and Jomtien. The residence of the royal family in Pattaya is also located on Pratamnak Hill and within walking distance of Dream Condominium. All apartments in the Dream complex are sold with a fine finish. Each apartment is equipped with a European standard kitchen and air conditioner. Bathrooms are tiled from floor to ceiling, and each apartment has space for a washing machine. Ceiling spotlights provide the necessary amount of light. On the territory of the complex: Rooftop terrace with fitness room, jacuzzi, swimming pool and Finnish sauna Underground parking Swimming pool on the first floor Security 24/7 2 lifts Laundry Area infrastructure: Golden Buddha Princess Residence Bar and entertainment street Walking Street Markets Observation deck Cozy garden with Chinese statues Shopping complex Central Festival Massage parlors Beaches Water park Pattaya park Restaurants Spa and more Golf Club Pier Bali Hai Shops Form of ownership: Freehold
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€51,467
The Cloud is a new high-rise complex of premium - a class consisting of 20 floors, with 161 square meters. with an amazing landscape. The condominium is located on the seashore in one of the elite areas of Pattaya - the picturesque hill of Pratumnak! It has excellent transport accessibility and landscaped landscaped territory. Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions. The project is designed for the most comfortable and measured life. EASY: - lobby - Concierge - service - Swimming pool on the 10th floor with panoramic views / terrace - Tropical gardens - gym - Sauna and bathhouse - Coffee bar - Apartment cleaning service - Laundry - Key - access card - 24 hour video surveillance - Security 24/7 - high-speed elevator - Playground - Parking - WI-FI Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE. Legal support in the GIFT!
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€265,003
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  A modern townhouse located on a quiet street just minutes from the beach in the Pratumnak area. Townhouse is fully furnished and equipped with appliances. HOUSE CHARACTERISTICS: land area 130 m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 4 bathrooms. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! PRODUCTS: terrace, pool 3.5x7 m, parking for 2 cars. Townhouse is managed for daily delivery. The return on investment in real estate is approximately 7% per year! Accessible are numerous stores. Also in the immediate vicinity are educational and medical institutions. The place where the townhouse is located offers a good selection of restaurants, which will allow a pleasant time. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€45,800
Area 22–34 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
COMPLEX DREAM Deadline - II quarter 2026 A magnificent residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. Pratumnak is one of the best areas of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely rest. The complex is a 5-minute drive from the center of Pattaya and Jomtien. The residence of the royal family in Pattaya is also located on Pratumnak Hill and within walking distance of the Dream condominium. All apartments in Dream are for sale with a clean finish. All apartments are equipped with a European standard kitchen and air conditioning. In all apartments, ceiling spot lighting, bathrooms are tiled from floor to ceiling and each apartment has a place for a washing machine. ON THE COMPLEX TERRITORY: Roof terrace with fitness room, jacuzzi, pool and Finnish sauna Underground parking Ground floor pool Security 24/7 2 elevators Laundry DISTRICTURE OF THE AREA: Golden Buddha Princess Residence Wolking Street Markets Observation deck Cozy garden with Chinese statues Shopping complex Central Festival Massage salons Beaches Pattaya Park Restaurants Spa and more Golf club Bali High Pier Shops DISTANCE TO THE BEACH: Yinyom Beach - 850 meters Pratumnak Beach - 1000 meters
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€73,828
Area 33–77 m²
2 properties 2
Luxurious 5 star life on Wongamat beach in tropical style This luxurious condominium from the experienced developer of the Global Top Group consists of 188 modern apartments in a charming tropical area. Exotic theme is continued in the design of stunning lobby, lush and picturesque gardens and elegant patterns.  The City Garden Tropicana building consists of eight floors with modern apartments with one and two bedrooms, ranging from 23 to 79 square meters. All apartments are partially furnished, including fully equipped European kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning and luxurious built-in furniture. City Garden Tropicana boasts many features: a modern, fully equipped fitness center; as well as a sauna and steam room for your comfort and relaxation. Three swimming pools - one of which is 55 meters in length; Jacuzzi; and free Wi-Fi internet access On the roof of an eight-story building there is a large garden terrace with magnificent views of the sea, beach and the Temple of Truth. It is also worth noting professional round-the-clock security, a video surveillance system, a key with a code and spacious car parking.  Project Infrastructure: Three swimming pools ( 55.40 and 30 meters )  Sauna  Wig  Fitness center  Playground  Roof terrace  Car parking  Safety and security: 24 hour security Card access system CCTV cameras Fire escape Fire alarm Smoke detectors Fire extinguishing system
Residential complex Harmonia City Garden
Residential complex Harmonia City Garden
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€41,053
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        Harmonia City Garden is one of the most beautiful and unique condominiums with a European architectural design located in the center of Pattaya. The complex consists of 4 buildings of 8 floors each, surrounded by pools, tropical gardens, bridges and paths for walking. The total number of apartments is 656 units. For sale are several types of apartments: - Studio ( 20 m2 ) - 1 bedroom ( 25.5 m2 ) - 2 bedrooms ( 50.5 m2 ) The apartments are decorated with designer decoration and fitted furniture, electrics, plumbing, air conditioning. Each apartment has a balcony and fire system. LOCATION: Harmonia City Garden is located in an ideal location in the city center, in close proximity to the beautiful beaches of Pattaya. This harmonious hotel is just 100 meters from the bus station, shopping centers, supermarkets, shops and nearby tourist attractions of Pattaya. The location of Harmonia City Garden also provides easy access to the bank, schools, markets, supermarkets, Jomtien and Pratumnak for your convenience. PLUSES OF LCD: - Shared pool - Sauna - Public Garden - Fitness - General gym - Car parking - Reception / lobby - 24 hour security - Video surveillance - elevator Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€122,540
Completion date: 2023
Ramada Mira North Pattaya is a new multi-unit luxury residential complex with a 5-star hotel service located in the prestigious Naklya district of Pattaya, a 10-minute walk from the best beaches of Pattaya - Wongamat and Pattaya Beach. Ramada Mira North Pattaya - consists of two 8-story buildings. The area is green, well developed, next to the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, hospitals, night clubs, parks, the market, etc. The area has a well-developed transport network, the city center and the main pedestrian street - Woking Street - 5 minutes drive. - Tops Daily ( Pho Thi San ) – 840 m - Shopping center Pattaya Bazar – 990 m - Windmill Plaza – 1.1 km - Focus Pattaya – 1.3 km All apartments are fully furnished with a modern interior design and landscaped garden. The project infrastructure includes everything necessary for a comfortable life and relaxation: a tropical garden, a swimming pool, a sunbathing and relaxation area, a lobby, a reception service 5 *, a restaurant, a spa, a fitness center, kids club, barbecue area, underground parking, 24-hour security, video surveillance and much more. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€98,691
Area 41–70 m²
3 properties 3
City Garden Pattaya – condominium, which has the best location in the very center of the city, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Studios, apartments with one or two bedrooms or more are ready to live in them. The project was decorated with all modern amenities, including a fully equipped European kitchen, wardrobe and bathroom, high quality windows and balcony doors made of rock glass, hidden electric water heaters, centralized air conditioners and more. Designed and built according to international standards inside and out to ensure comfort, convenience and durability of beauty, City Garden Pattaya consists of 367 apartments in five 8-story buildings of modern design. Despite its location in a quiet corner, completely isolated from external noise, the project is in close proximity to the famous Pattaya shops, restaurants and entertainment centers.  Infrastructure: 2 pools Jacuzzi Sauna Wig Fitness center Massage parlor Laundry Coffee shop / restaurant Underground parking for cars   Safety and security: 24 hour security Electronic key Video surveillance system Fire escape Fire alarm Smoke detectors Fire extinguishing system Area: 12800 sqm. Number of buildings: 5 buildings on 8 floors Number of apartments: 367 Type and size of apartments: Studio: 31 sqm.                                              With 1 bedroom: from 57 sqm.                                              With 2 bedrooms: 63-112 sqm.
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€203,663
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Elysium Residences is a chic condo and apartment project consisting of 75 stylish apartments on 18 floors. The project is located at 194 1 Kasetsin 7 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand. The luxurious condominium is equipped with a variety of premium amenities and is made in a modern style. Located on Pratumnak and having frontal views of the sea, Elysium offers a truly unique lifestyle. The Apartments feature personal pools on balconies, as well as personalized services and amenities that exceed all expectations. All apartments are rented fully furnished! In the vicinity of the complex are the Phuket shooting range, Pro Village house and Chalong Bay. Phuket International Airport is just 31 km away. An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs. EASY: - Restaurant on site - Shared pool - Jacuzzi - Fitness center - Bar - Club house - 24 hour security system - Video surveillance - Parking - spa - steam room - Sauna - Reception Call us! And we will certainly pick you a great option in the vastness of Thailand!
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€49,780
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the top of Pratumnak Hill and 5 minutes walk away from the beach.
Residential complex GRAND SOLAIRE
Residential complex GRAND SOLAIRE
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€65,478
Area 26–45 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
A magnificent premium residential complex with all amenities in the prestigious Central Pattaya area, Pratumnak Hill, within walking distance of the beaches of Jomtien Beach, Pratumnak Beach and Cozy Beach, 5 minutes drive from the city center and the famous Walking Street. A beautiful green area, next to the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure. Project from one of the most reliable developers in. Pattaya. During the construction of all 16 facilities, there is not a single delay in the delivery of the facility. INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: Roof Pool and Bar Club house Recreation area with city and bay view Play area for children Several pools on the 49th floor Infinity treadmill 300 m Tennis court, indoor badminton, basketball, minigolf course DISTRICTURE OF THE AREA: Retail shops, supermarkets, shopping centers, restaurants and bars, massage parlors, pharmacies, markets, public transport stops, nightclubs, parks, observation deck. DISTANCE TO THE BEACH: Yinyom Beach - 1600 meters  Pratumnak beach - 1800 meters Kozi beach - 1900 meters AVAILABILABILITY APARTMENTS: Studio - from 20 m2  1 bed - from 25.5 m2  2 bed - from 41 m2   
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€60,395
Area 23–40 m²
4 properties 4
One of the best developers in Thailand in 2020 completed its new Olympus project. Incredibly beautiful complex. From others, it differs in its very exquisite appearance in the ancient Greek style and the presence of the longest pool in Pattaya ( two pools of 320 meters in length each ).The infrastructure of the complex includes three small pools and three gyms with changing rooms, saunas, showers and bathrooms. There is also an exploited roof, where in the evening you can sit with friends and enjoy the sunset. The infrastructure of the complex includes secure underground parking, security 24/7 and video surveillance, concierge service. It is worth noting that this developer has its own management company, which takes only 10% for its services. ( the remaining 20-30% ) Another amazing feature of this complex is that despite its location in a very busy place of the city inside the complex, silence reigns. The complex has a very favorable location, for example, to Walking Street and, accordingly, to the central promenade only 1.4 km., To the Temple of the Big Buddha 2.5 km. The entire infrastructure of the city is within walking distance around the complex. Available apartments: studios: - 2.200.000 ฿ ~ 63.400 $ - 2.980.000 ฿ ~ 85.900 $ One-Bedroom Apartment - 2.450.000 ฿ ~ 70.600 $ - 2.650.000 ฿ ~ 76.400 $ - 2.750.000 ฿ ~ 79.300 $ - 2.850.000 ฿ ~ 82.150 $ - 3.100.000 ฿ ~ 89.400 $ - 4.000.000 ฿ ~ 104.000 $ Two-Bedroom Apartment - 3.900.000 ฿ ~ 101.400 $
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€123,553
Area 70 m²
2 properties 2
Luxurious residential skyscraper in the center of Pattaya The building offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surroundings and the Gulf of Siam. All 465 condominium numbers are thoughtfully designed. In addition to 240-hour security, the pool is 240 sq.m. and its own restaurants and shops in the complex, the City Garden Tower is convenient for being within walking distance of Pattaya Beach, the famous Walkin Street, all exciting nightlife, international restaurants and upscale shopping centers. Located near the intersection of Third and South Streets, the complex provides quick access to the motorway to Bangkok and the nearby Jomtien area. Also, all residents of the condominium have professional security, video surveillance cameras, a beautiful fitness center equipped with the latest technology, a sauna, a reading room, free Wi-Fi, a kids club, playground and parking for cars. On the first three floors of the building are located: a large pool, fitness center, sauna, steam room, massage parlor, cafe, restaurant, reading room, playground, garden and parking. Infrastructure  Swimming pool ( 240 sq.m )  Sauna  Wig  Fitness center  Playground  Garden Restaurant Cafe Massage parlor Laundry  Parking  Safety and security: 24 hour security Card access system CCTV cameras Fire escape Fire alarm Smoke detectors Fire extinguishing system Project Details:  Area: 3680 sq.m Number of buildings: 1 building, 29 floors  Number of apartments: 465  Type and size of apartments: Studio: 24 sqm.  One-bedroom apartment: 35 - 44 sq.m.  Two-bedroom apartment 70 – 79 sq.m.  
Residential complex Tropicana
Residential complex Tropicana
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€72,727
Area 33–77 m²
7 properties 7
Agency: Geo Estate
Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth. The Tropicana building consists of eight floors with modern one and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 32 to 49 square meters. All apartments are furnished, including fully equipped European kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning, and luxurious built-in furniture. The exotic theme is continued in the design of the stunning lobby, lush landscaped gardens, and elegant patterns. The infrastructure of the complex: 3 Infinity pools (55, 40, and 30 meters) Sauna, steam room, jacuzzi A fitness center Child Center Roof terrace Free Wi-Fi internet access Parking 24-hour security Video surveillance system and secure key card access
