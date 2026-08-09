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New buildings in Pattaya, Thailand

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Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$41,516
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Show all Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,643
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Show all Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$74,379
The year of construction 2017
Number of floors 8
Area 56 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Siam Oriental Plaza condominium is the 9th project of the Finnish developer, located in the best area of ​​Pattaya, on Pratumnak hill. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes a total of 190 apartments. The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on its roof, namely: a s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0
75,970 – 83,570
Developer
Siam Oriental Condos
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$36,683
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartment in the Jomtien Sweet Condotel residential complex in the Jomtien area. The apartment is made in a modern style with equipped kitchen and kitchen utensils, washing machine and fridge. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! …
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$99,014
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 22
Beverly Mountain Bay is located in the city center, the complex offers stunning views of the sea and the horizon. The luxurious Beverly Mountain Bay condominium in Pattaya is an ideal place to live. The complex is built from high-quality materials that are resistant to the environment of Pat…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$279,259
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
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Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,949
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 46
Arcadia Millennium Tower — is a condominium and apartment project located in the central part of Pattaya. Location in the central part of the city ensures proximity to all the most popular urban infrastructure. Also nearby are the main city shopping centers. The distance to the sea and the …
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Show all Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$34,170
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
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Residential complex EMBASSY
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,687
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Show all Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Villa VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$182,890
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
A great investment option! Stylish villas in Pattaya from the developer FED PROPERTY! Installment!VILLA ASIATIC PATTAYA is a brand new village offering a European lifestyle with an Asian touch in the perfect location. The Thai way of life is cheerful, the countryside in Europe is measured. T…
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Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Show all Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$214,619
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 18
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Show all Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$410,169
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Show all Villa ELEMENT
Villa ELEMENT
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$207,964
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Unique opportunity to invest in luxury ELEMENT villas! Installments! Discover your dream home at Patta Element. With a collection of over 5 different home designs, you can easily find the perfect one that suits your unique style. The project pays attention to every detail to ensure that the…
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$80,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
SABAI HOME 8 Villas in Bang Lamung, Pattaya! An attractive investment in your future! Installments available! Full furnishings!Each residence boasts a generous layout that provides both comfort and convenience for residents. For those looking for a harmonious blend of tranquility and urban c…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Show all Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$98,360
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Olympus is a new luxury apartment complex in a prestigious area in the center of Pattaya, overlooking the sea and the city! The project consists of six 8-story buildings, offers studios and apartments, the interiors of which are decorated with professional designers. There is also a well…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Show all Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,768
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 38
The Panora Condominium is a 38-storey high skyscraper located in one of the best areas of Pattaya (Pratamnak Hill). From the complex there is a panormanic view of the sea.The Panora Pattaya is just 250 metres from the beach. Pratamnak Hill is a prestigious area and the only mountain in the P…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
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Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,242
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Show all Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
NARITA VILLA is a new villa complex located in Pattaya. The complex has a modern design in Japanese style. Jomtien Beach or South Pattaya District is just a 10-15 minute away! LOCATION: Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. institutions, schools! The villa is loca…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
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Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$241,996
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 37
Ocean Portofino Jomtien is a luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury seaside condominium that features 268 units with unique views of Asia's largest marina. The complex is located in a super-prestigious place of the Jomtien Riviera…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
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Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,981
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental. The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumna…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
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Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,130
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 59
Copacabana Beach Jomtien - a skyscraper of 59 floors in Pattaya with an excellent location in the Jomtien area. The complex is located close to the sea. The main feature of Copacabana Pattaya – is the opportunity to buy an apartment with a private pool, swimming in which you can enjoy a lux…
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Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
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Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
Seven Seas Le Carnival is a project from the famous developer Universal Group Thailand. The condominium consists of 4 buildings, two of which are 30-story skyscrapers. The project is located in the very center of Pattaya, with well-developed infrastructure, just 4 minutes from Jomtien Be…
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DDA Real Estate
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